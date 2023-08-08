Blue Chip Group Establishes Two Distinct Business Units To Further The Company's Packaged Dry Products And Beverage Co-Manufacturing Services

Augason Farms and Blue Chip Beverage To Serve As The Corporate Designations For The Two Newly Created Units

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Blue Chip Group has established Augason Farms and Blue Chip Beverage as two distinct business units to house the company's nationally distributed packaged dry and dehydrated food products for emergency and daily use and its beverage co-manufacturing services. Augason Farms will be led by Nathan Yearsley and Steve Finn will helm Blue Chip Beverage as Presidents of each business unit while retaining their existing corporate roles as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, respectively. Both Yearsley and Finn will report directly to Robert Sharpe, Chairman of Blue Chip Group who will become Executive Chairman.

The creation of the two separate business units is designed to bring strong strategic and operational focus to their business activities, allowing them to fully capture the favorable growth opportunities of each. "This organizational transformation will ensure that our two lines of business will have a dedicated team focused on serving the unique needs of their respective customers and consumers, as well as strengthen the leadership and operational capability of these distinct lines of business," said Robert Sharpe, Executive Chairman of Blue Chip Group. "Improving our customer focus and organizational capability and efficiency has been a core mission of Blue Chip Group since a majority stake in the company was acquired by Pittsburgh-based private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital at the end of 2021 and this change will significantly enhance the achievement of both objectives," Sharpe added.

As part of the creation of Augason Farms and Blue Chip Beverage, Moir Donelson, who has served as Blue Chip Group's CEO since November 2021, will be departing the company.

Blue Chip Group is a leading provider of dry and dehydrated food products for emergency and daily use under its well respected Augason Farms brand. Since launching its famous Morning Moo's in 1972, the company has crafted and refined hundreds of self-stable foods to ensure its customers are prepared for any emergency and, increasingly, can satisfy their needs for flavorful, convenient and cost effective easy to prepare meals and dairy, meat, fruit and vegetable products. In addition, the company manufactures dry food products for other customers who desire the same quality and food safety for their consumers. Finally, Blue Chip Group is a growing independent beverage solutions provider for National, Regional and Emerging branded beverage companies.

