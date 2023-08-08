Pet King Brands Announces Event Sponsorship of Neighborhood Pet Store Day

Local independent pet businesses are encouraged to join the inaugural event.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Pet King Brands, the maker of veterinarian-recommended pet health brands, including ZYMOX® Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, proudly announces its sponsorship of Neighborhood Pet Store Day, a day to rally pet lovers of the world in support of independent pet retail businesses. The inaugural special new event will be held nationwide on Sept. 23, 2023.

Independent pet retailers, or "indie stores," enrich the lives of pets and offer their customers an unparalleled shopping experience. The commitment of independent pet retailers to provide high-quality products and share valuable insights on their benefits and usage demonstrates their unique commitment to providing a better overall shopping experience.

"We are thrilled to support Neighborhood Pet Store Day, celebrating the indispensable role of local indie pet stores," said Pamela K. Bosco, President and founder of Pet King Brands. "Many preferred pet products reach indie store shelves first, which helps pet parents provide a personal investment in their pets' well-being."

Local independent pet stores are the go-to destination for pet parents seeking unique product selections and personalized service. This customer-focused experience cultivates a strong bond between the stores and the communities they serve.

"Local, independently owned pet businesses that provide high-quality foods and unique products, exceptional services, and expertise to the pet parents and pets in their community need more people to know and appreciate what they offer," according to Todd Dittman, Executive Director of IndiePet. "That is why IndiePet is proud to announce Neighborhood Pet Store Day."

Formed in 2016, IndiePet shines a light on independent pet stores that are experts in their market and care about their customers. IndiePet encourages all independent pet retailers to seize the opportunity to host local store events in their communities on Neighborhood Pet Store Day.

Pet product manufacturers and service providers are encouraged to participate by RSVP-ing through https://www.neighborhoodpetstoreday.com/rsvp. Independent pet store retailers are invited to list their store locations on the Neighborhood Pet Store Day map https://www.neighborhoodpetstoreday.com/find-a-retailer.

For detailed information about Pet King Brand's complete line of enzymatic pet health products and where to purchase them, visit zymox.com.

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth, offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

Contact Information:

Debra Decker

Director of Marketing

ddecker@petkingbrands.com

817-713-9200

SOURCE: Pet King Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772751/Pet-King-Brands-Announces-Event-Sponsorship-of-Neighborhood-Pet-Store-Day