Certified Aviation Services: CAS to Start Providing Services in Burbank Airport

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / CAS as the premier provider of Line Maintenance in North America, has once again expanded its operations. In its desire to provide world-class service to its customers, CAS has opened a new station located in Burbank International Airport (BUR) in California. CAS will be providing dedicated Line Maintenance services to all air carriers operating in BUR.

"At CAS, our goal is to keep our customer needs in the forefront through constant communication. In doing so, we can best serve our customers and strategically determine the next steps for CAS. Our new location at BUR is a great example of this. Our customers asked us to come in and support their operations and we did," said Brad Caban, President of Technical Operations for CAS. "BUR is another feather in our cap in supporting our operators on the West Coast."

In addition to dedicated Line Maintenance support in 32 Locations, CAS provides Aircraft on Ground rapid response and recovery 24/7 support. The Go-Team Division is an AOG Recovery, Repair and Modifications team that provides worldwide - emergency rapid response services that are available 24/7 /365. Our highly qualified service team is a dedicated crew of technicians trained to conduct damage evaluations as well as perform major modifications and structural repairs on site. The CAS Go-Team operates under its D100 Authorization, allowing them to operate at remote locations.

About Certified Aviation Services

Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS) is an independent provider of MRO services for fleet operators, lessors, OEMs, and Adjusters globally. Backed by more than 350 world-class A&P mechanics, and 30+ years of service, CAS is an industry-leading performer. CAS takes pride in its commitment to workplace safety, high-quality, and cost-effective alternatives for the overall satisfaction of its customers. Throughout our nationwide network, CAS conducts line maintenance, modifications, installations, component overhaul, as well as heavy recovery and repairs. Each division is committed to providing its operational expertise and comprehensive solutions when and where they are needed. To learn more, visit www.certifiedaviation.com.

