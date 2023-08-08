

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) disclosed in a regulatory filing that its chief financial officer, Zachary Kirkhorn, stepped down from his role but will remain with the company through the end of the year to 'support a seamless transition.'



Kirkhorn stepped down as of August 4, after a thirteen-year tenure with the company, the last four years of which he has served as Master of Coin and Chief Financial Officer.



Tesla appointed Vaibhav Taneja as Chief Financial Officer in addition to his current role as Chief Accounting Officer, to succeed Kirkhorn.



Prior to this appointment as CFO, Taneja, 45, served as Tesla's Chief Accounting Officer since March 2019, as Corporate Controller from May 2018, and as Assistant Corporate Controller between February 2017 and May 2018. Taneja served in various finance and accounting roles at SolarCity Corporation from March 2016. Prior to that, Taneja was employed at PricewaterhouseCoopers in both India and the U.S. between July 1999 and March 2016.



