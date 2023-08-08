Record Q2 2023 production of 19,031 bopd (56% growth over Q1 2023)

Record Q2 2023 sales of 18,483 bopd (46% growth over Q1 2023)

60 days of production above 20,000 bopd in Q2 2023 and a quarter exit rate of 21,700 bopd

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2023) - PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to report its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 ("Q2").

Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.PetroTal-Corp.com. All amounts herein are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Key Selected Highlights

Achieved record average quarterly sales of 18,483 barrels ("bbls") of oil per day ("bopd"), up 46% from the first quarter ("Q1") 2023;

Produced a record 19,031 bopd in the quarter, up 56% from Q1 2023. During the quarter the Company posted 60 days with production over 20,000 bopd;

Exited the quarter in a strong cash position with $92.6 million in total cash ($17.3 million restricted), up 29% from end of Q1 2023;

As a result of excellent Q2 2023 performance, the Company will declare and pay in Q3 2023, a cash dividend of US$0.025 per common share, which includes the recurring US$0.015 per common share amount, plus an amount for a minimum liquidity sweep of US$0.01 per common share;

Exported oil sales through Brazil averaged 513,000 bbls per month. In April 2023 the Company had exported oil sales of approximately 590,000 barrels, that combined with Iquitos refinery deliveries represented total realized oil sales of 630,462 bbls for the month;

Commenced drilling well 15H on April 11, 2023, with first oil production in early June 2023, ahead of schedule. The well produced at an average of 7,920 bopd for the last 19 days in June 2023 and has averaged 7,140 bopd for the 30 day period from June 12, 2023 to July 11, 2023, prior to the start of the dry season;

Generated significant EBITDA and Free Funds Flow of $70.0 million ($41.63/bbl) and $37.7 million ($22.41/bbl) respectively, compared to $47.9 million ($42.22/bbl) and $7.9 million ($6.96/bbl) in Q1 2023;

Achieved Net Income in the quarter of $46.6 million (US$0.05/share) compared to $17.0 million (US$0.02) in Q1 2023; and,

During the quarter, the Company paid a dividend of US$0.015/share and repurchased 582,708 shares representing a total of $14.7 million of capital returned to shareholders (~3.4% of June 30, 2023 market capitalization).

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"PetroTal delivered its strongest quarter to date in Q2 2023. Underpinned by unconstrained Brazilian export sales, the Company was able to produce over 20,000 bopd for 60 days which allowed the Company to achieve records in almost all major cash flow metrics including generating over $70 million of EBITDA. In addition, our Q2 2023 operating and direct transportation cost was $5.80/bbl versus $7.70/bbl in Q1 2023, showing the benefit of larger volumes on fixed unit costs, and demonstrating how hard the team has worked to keep field costs in check, despite an inflationary environment.

The Board and Management are pleased with the additions of Mr. Jose Contreras (Senior VP Operations) and Mr. Felipe Arbelaez Hoyos (independent non-executive director). These individuals are fitting in extremely well and adding significant value to the Company.

Looking ahead to Q3 2023, the Amazon River water level is currently low near Iquitos and is consequently forecast to be low on the Brazilian side near the end of Q3 2023, leading to a lighter barge fill requirement projected for most of the quarter. As a result, the Company is reiterating its full year oil production guidance of 14,000 - 15,000 bopd. This showcases the importance of securing other oil export routes and promoting the full and consistent operation of the ONP pipeline, both of which the Company are committed to advancing."

Selected Three and Six Month Ended June 30, 2023 Highlights

The table below summarizes PetroTal's comparative financial position.





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





Q2-2023









Q1-2023









Q2-2023









Q2-2022







($ thousands US)

$/bbl



$ 000



$/bbl



$ 000



$/bbl



$ 000



$/bbl



$ 000

Average Production (bopd)







19,031









12,193









15,631









13,114

Average sales (bopd)







18,483









12,618









15,567









15,065

Total sales (bbls)







1,681,962









1,135,611









2,817,573









2,726,675

Average Brent price $ 77.29





$ 82.51





$ 79.73





$ 101.54





Contracted sales price, gross $ 77.88





$ 80.32





$ 78.86





$ 99.42





Tariffs, fees and differentials

($21.26 )





($20.01 )





($20.75 )





($21.97 )



Realized sales price, net $ 56.61





$ 60.31





$ 58.11





$ 77.44





Oil revenue(1) $ 56.61

$ 95,229

$ 60.31

$ 68,494

$ 58.11

$ 163,723

$ 77.44

$ 211,187

Royalties(2) $ 5.29

$ 8,899

$ 5.49

$ 6,238

$ 5.37

$ 15,137

$ 5.31

$ 14,477

Operating expense $ 4.22

$ 7,100

$ 5.60

$ 6,354

$ 4.78

$ 13,454

$ 6.75

$ 18,416

Direct Transportation:































Diluent $ 0.98

$ 1,641

$ 1.20

$ 1,368

$ 1.07

$ 3,009

$ 2.49

$ 6,794

Barging $ 0.53

$ 896

$ 0.80

$ 906

$ 0.64

$ 1,802

$ 1.63

$ 4,436

Diesel $ 0.07

$ 120

$ 0.10

$ 113

$ 0.08

$ 233

$ 0.30

$ 828

Storage $ 0.00

$ 0

$ 0.00

$ 0

$ 0.00

$ 0

$ 1.27

$ 3,453

Total Transportation $ 1.58

$ 2,657

$ 2.10

$ 2,387

$ 1.79

$ 5,044

$ 5.69

$ 15,511

Net Operating Income(4) $ 45.53

$ 76,573

$ 47.12

$ 53,515

$ 46.17

$ 130,088

$ 59.70

$ 162,783

G&A $ 3.89

$ 6,548

$ 4.90

$ 5,559

$ 4.30

$ 12,107

$ 3.62

$ 9,861

EBITDA(3) $ 41.63

$ 70,025

$ 42.22

$ 47,956

$ 41.87

$ 117,981

$ 56.08

$ 152,922

Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 38.09

$ 64,064

$ 35.95

$ 40,825

$ 37.23

$ 104,889

$ 49.69

$ 135,495

Net Income $ 27.73

$ 46,635

$ 14.95

$ 16,979

$ 22.58

$ 63,614

$ 54.56

$ 148,759

Basic Shares Outstanding





922,306







883,800







922,306







844,721

Market Capitalization(6)



$ 433,484





$ 521,046





$ 433,484





$ 450,490

Net Income/Share



$ 0.051





$ 0.019





$ 0.069





$ 0.176

Capex



$ 26,367





$ 32,919





$ 59,286





$ 41,553

Free Funds Flow(3) (7) $ 22.41

$ 37,697

$ 6.96

$ 7,906

$ 16.19

$ 45,604

$ 34.45

$ 93,941

% of Market Capitalization(6)





8.7%







1.5%







10.5%







20.9%

Total Cash(8)



$ 92,552





$ 71,635





$ 92,552





$ 77,016

Net Surplus (Debt) (3) (9)



$ 97,523





$ 71,117





$ 97,523





$ 79,401



Approximately 91% of sales over Q2 2023 were through the Brazilian route vs 86% in Q1 2023. Royalties in Q2 2023 include the impact of the 2.5% community social trust. Non-GAAP (defined below) measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. See "Selected Financial Measures" section. Net operating income represents revenues less royalties, operating expenses, and direct transportation; See "Selected Financial Measures" section. Adjusted EBITDA is net operating income less general and administrative ("G&A") and plus/minus realized derivative impacts. See "Selected Financial Measures" section. Market capitalization for Q2 2023, Q1 2023, and Q2 2022 assume share prices of US$0.47, US$0.59, and US$0.53, respectively. Free funds flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. See "Selected Financial Measures" section. Includes restricted cash balances. Net Surplus/(Debt) = Total cash + all trade and VAT receivables + short and long term net derivative balances - total current liabilities - long term debt - non current lease liabilities - net deferred tax - other long term obligations.

Q2 2023 Financial Commentary and Variance Summary:

Record oil sales in the quarter driving considerable Net Operating Income ("NOI") (1) , EBITDA, and Net Income;

Solid per barrel OPEX and run rate G&A metrics of $5.80/bbl and $3.89/bbl respectively, compared to $7.70/bbl and $4.90/bbl in the prior quarter; and,

Strong liquidity demonstrated with the Company's net surplus(1) growing to over $97 million from $71 million in the prior quarter.

(1) See "Selected Financial Measures"





Three months ended



Six months ended

US$/bbl Variance Summary

Q2 2023



Q1 2023



Variance



Q2 2023



Q2 2022



Variance Oil Sales (in thousands of barrels)

1,682



1,136



545



2,818



2,727



91 Contracted Brent Price $ 77.88

$ 80.32



($2.44 ) $ 78.86

$ 99.42



($20.56 ) Realized Sales Price $ 56.61

$ 60.31



($3.70 ) $ 58.11

$ 77.44



($19.33 ) Royalties $ 5.29

$ 5.49



($0.20 ) $ 5.37

$ 5.31

$ 0.06 Total OPEX $ 5.80

$ 7.70



($1.90 ) $ 6.57

$ 12.44



($5.87 ) Net Operating Income(1) $ 45.53

$ 47.12



($1.59 ) $ 46.17

$ 59.70



($13.53 ) G&A $ 3.89

$ 4.90



($1.01 ) $ 4.30

$ 3.62

$ 0.68 EBITDA $ 41.63

$ 42.22



($0.59 ) $ 41.87

$ 56.08



($14.21 ) Net Income $ 27.73

$ 14.82

$ 12.91

$ 22.58

$ 54.56



($31.98 ) Free Funds Flow(2) $ 22.41

$ 6.96

$ 15.45

$ 16.19

$ 34.45



($18.26 )

Net operating income represents revenues less royalties, operating expenses, and direct transportation; See "Selected Financial Measures" section. Free funds flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. See "Selected Financial Measures" section.

Financial and Operating Updates Subsequent to June 30, 2023

Workovers and Rig Move. PetroTal moved its contracted drilling rig to service three of its older Bretana oil wells. The three workovers were all completed in July for an average cost of approximately $1.6 million per well including rig mobilization costs. At approximately $85/bbl Brent and netbacks of $46/bbl, the wells need to generate an estimated 35,000 barrels of oil each to payout which is estimated to take two to three months based on internal forecasted oil rates. Initial daily rates seen thus far on each of the three wells have been positive and have initially ranged between 600 to 845 bopd. The new west drilling platform ("L2 West Platform") is expected to be ready by mid September at which time the rig will be moved to drill the 16H well with expected spud by mid October 2023. In the interim, the rig is ongoing preventive maintenance.

Current Oil Production. July 2023 average production was 11,552 bopd and was impacted by low river levels and barging sales constraints with August 2023 expected to average at approximately 13,000 bopd. These rates have been intentionally constrained to manage barge river logistics during the current dry season.

ONP Update. As announced in May 2023, the Northern Peruvian Pipeline ("ONP") briefly resumed pipeline operations on April 12, 2023, after over a year of being shut down for maintenance and social unrest related reasons. Currently, the pipeline is operational, however, the Company is not delivering any oil into this route, due to Petroperu's credit line not being available. If their credit facility was available, the Company could continue producing in the order of 20,000 bopd during the ongoing dry season. The Company is also pleased to announce it has received the final payment from Petroperu of last year's outstanding $64 million revenue true-up. Outstanding receivables from Petroperu now total $22 million which relate to oil delivered to the ONP in early 2022.

Return of Capital Policy. In Q1 2023, the Company formalized its dividend and share buyback policy stating, subject to maintaining a minimum liquidity level of $60 million including a portion of unused credit facility capacity, the Company will (a) pursue a share buyback program of approximately $3 million per quarter and (b) pay eligible dividends in 2023 equal to the sum of US$0.015 per share per quarter and incremental amounts from available cash, consistent with maintaining the minimum liquidity level.

Q2 2023 Dividend Declaration. Based on the Company's current excess liquidity above $60 million and the described return of capital policy above, PetroTal confirms that a cash dividend of US$0.025 per common share will be declared and paid in Q3 2023. This represents a 4.7% quarterly dividend yield (18.7% annualized) based on current share price and includes the recurring US$0.015 per common share amount that was paid in the prior quarter, plus an amount for a minimum liquidity sweep equal to approximately US$0.01 per common share. The total dividend of US$0.025 per common share will be paid according to the following timetable:

Ex dividend date: August 30, 2023

Record date: August 31, 2023

Payment date: September 15, 2023

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and investors should note that the excess liquidity sweep portion of all future dividends may be subject to fluctuations up or down in accordance with the Company's return of capital policy. Shareholders outside of Canada should contact their respective brokers or registrar agents for the appropriate tax election forms regarding this dividend.

Mr. Felipe Arbelaez Hoyos Appointed to PetroTal's Board. As announced on July 6, 2023, the Company welcomed Mr. Felipe Arbelaez Hoyos, who was recently appointed to PetroTal's board as an independent non-executive director. Mr. Arbelaez Hoyos is currently the Senior Vice President Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Systems for BP Energy in London and brings an in depth commercial and ESG knowledge base to the Company.

H2 2023 Outlook and Full Year Guidance

Based on emerging seasonably low river levels through the Amazon River from Iquitos to Manaus, and temporary longer than normal border barge permitting times, the Company is re-iterating its 2023 guidance. Based on river system data, the Company estimates the dry season will now be similar to the 2022 level, however, has factored this into its guidance as previously stated. From a full year cash flow perspective, the Company also estimates having similar free cash flow to previous guidance.

Updated Corporate Presentation

The Company has updated its Corporate Presentation, which is available for download or viewing at www.petrotal-corp.com.

Enercom Conference in Denver

The Company will be presenting at the upcoming Enercom Energy Conference in Denver, Colorado on August 14, 2023 and will be posting a replay of the presentation on its website shortly after.

Q2 2023 webcast link

Please join the Company for its Q2 2023 webcast on August 8, 2023 at 9am CT and 3PM London Time.

https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/646f74f3c0e842f4c6ea72ed

