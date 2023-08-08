UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)
LEI Number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
(The "Company")
8 august 2023
Second Interim Dividend for 2023
The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") have declared a dividend of 0.85p per ordinary share payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2023 split as follows:
Property Income Distribution ("PID") 0.50 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID") 0.35 pence per share
Ex-Dividend Date - 17 August 2023
Record Date - 18 August 2023
Payment Date - 31 August 2023
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385