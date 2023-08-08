Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.08.2023
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
WKN: A0LF7Z | ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
08.08.2023 | 08:06
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Announcement

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)

LEI Number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

(The "Company")

8 august 2023

Second Interim Dividend for 2023

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") have declared a dividend of 0.85p per ordinary share payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2023 split as follows:

Property Income Distribution ("PID") 0.50 pence per share

Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID") 0.35 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date - 17 August 2023

Record Date - 18 August 2023

Payment Date - 31 August 2023

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385


© 2023 PR Newswire
