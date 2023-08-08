The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

A final dividend of 1.20p per ordinary share has been recommended by the Company's Board. Subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming AGM, this dividend will be payable on 30 November 2023 to shareholders on the register on 29 September 2023 and, taken together with the three interim dividends paid, the total dividend for the year will be 4.05p, an increase of 3.8% on the previous year's total of 3.90p. The ex-dividend date will be 28 September 2023. The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is managed by its registrar, Link Group. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 13 October 2023.

8 August 2023

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45