Inteliqo Ltd - Langaroo App

8 August 2023

8 August 2023

Inteliqo (AQSE: IQO), a start-up technology company that provides sales, marketing and distribution services to technology product owners under long-term distribution agreements, is pleased to announce that it has successfully acquired the Exclusive Sales and Marketing rights to the Langaroo App globally. The commercial relationship with the Langaroo App and brand is governed by two agreements.

The first agreement is an Exclusive Sales and Marketing Agency Agreement between Ipedia Technologies Commercial Brokers L.L.C ("Ipedia") and Inteliqo. This agreement confirms Ipedia's ownership of all intellectual property rights in the Langaroo App and grants Inteliqo the exclusive, worldwide rights to carry out, with the right to sub-license, a broad range of services, including the promotion, marketing, offer for sale and sale of the Langaroo App. This agreement is in place for 20 years. The second agreement is a Revenue Share Agreementbetween Ipedia, Inteliqo and HKML Limited ("HKML"). Like the Exclusive Sales and Marketing Agency Agreement, the Revenue Share Agreement is in place for 20 years.

About Langaroo

Langaroo is a mobile application that enables users to understand, speak, message, and share information across over 130 languages. It serves as the ultimate translation buddy, facilitating seamless communication for users in various scenarios.

Langaroo is a pioneering brand that will be launching a ground-breaking cross-cultural communication app in August 2023, redefining how individuals interact globally. With the aim of connecting people across language barriers, Langaroo's innovative smartphone app empowers users to seamlessly understand, speak, message, and share information, revolutionising the way we communicate on a global scale.

Boasting an impressive portfolio of over 130 supported languages, Langaroo positions itself as the ultimate translation tool, facilitating smooth communication for users worldwide. At the core of the App lies Langaroo Chat, enabling an effortless exchange of translated voice notes and text messages with anyone, anywhere, from personal chats with friends to international business communications.

Langaroo Chat includes all the features you would expect of a modern messaging platform, offering both one-to-one and group chat, allowing users to converse in their preferred language while messages are instantly translated for universal comprehension. Security is of utmost importance, and Langaroo aims to ensure user confidence through robust end-to-end encryption, making it safe to share sensitive information. Furthermore, Langaroo integrates an intuitive file-sharing feature, enabling seamless exchanges of documents, videos, and images, making it a comprehensive tool for international collaboration.

Langaroo's innovation doesn't stop there, the App also features:

Langaroo translate - an innovative two-way translator that enables smooth conversations regardless of the language spoken. Users can communicate effortlessly with individuals from different linguistic backgrounds, fostering global understanding and cooperation.

Langaroo scan translate - further enhances the user experience by providing real-time translations of photos and documents with a single scan or upload. This remarkable feature offers unmatched convenience in various scenarios, whether it's reading menus at foreign restaurants, navigating unfamiliar cities, or understanding business documents.

Langaroo video translate - enables users to enjoy their favourite YouTube videos in their native language through swiftly generated captions. No longer will language be a barrier to accessing valuable content, as Langaroo empowers individuals to consume videos seamlessly and stay connected to global trends.

Langaroo has ambitious plans for further growth and expansion. Upcoming features include:

Langaroo Groups - A hub of vibrant global communities, enabling users to connect with like-minded individuals who share their interests and passions. From social, learning, and dating to professional networking, study circles, and fitness communities, Langaroo aims to foster meaningful connections across different languages.

The LangScape - A dynamic map, with real-time location tracking, offers users the opportunity to connect in person with friends and groups they have connected with through Langaroo. Customisable visibility settings will allow users to control who can see their location and contact them, ensuring privacy and flexibility.

Translated Voice and Video Calls - Seamless voice and video calls with loved ones, colleagues, and friends worldwide, regardless of the language with built-in transcribed translation. This translated calling functionality reaffirms Langaroo's commitment to bridging gaps and facilitating clear communication on a global scale.

Langaroo envisions becoming a leading player in the cross-cultural communication landscape. With its pioneering technology and dedication to customer-centric solutions, Langaroo aims to empower users to connect with the world effortlessly through their mobile devices, improving global communication for both individual and business users.

For more information, please visit Langaroo's website: https://langaroo.co

Inteliqo's income will flow from the sales of subscriptions or territory licence agreements, benefiting from a proportion of revenue as defined in the Revenue Share Agreement.

During the last quarter (April to June), Langaroo has successfully initiated the sale of business licenses and pre-subscriptions for the app. The results during this period have been encouraging and reflect the strong demand that exists.

Over the three-month period, more than 400 business licenses and over 13,500 annual subscriptions have been sold.

As a result, Langaroo has generated revenue of over $1.5 million.

