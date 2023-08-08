Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
8 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 7 August 2023 it purchased a total of 46,720 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           26,720     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.111     GBP0.958 
                                    GBP0.953 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.104 
 
                                    GBP0.954336 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.107243

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,596,661 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2724       1.104         XDUB      10:27:50      00066522036TRLO0 
2500       1.106         XDUB      10:27:50      00066522037TRLO0 
211       1.106         XDUB      10:27:50      00066522038TRLO0 
1500       1.106         XDUB      10:27:50      00066522039TRLO0 
824       1.106         XDUB      11:27:58      00066523427TRLO0 
816       1.110         XDUB      13:29:25      00066525268TRLO0 
2020       1.110         XDUB      13:29:25      00066525269TRLO0 
2020       1.110         XDUB      13:29:25      00066525270TRLO0 
2020       1.110         XDUB      13:29:26      00066525271TRLO0 
2020       1.110         XDUB      13:29:26      00066525272TRLO0 
2020       1.110         XDUB      13:29:26      00066525273TRLO0 
2500       1.106         XDUB      14:08:00      00066526218TRLO0 
220       1.106         XDUB      14:08:00      00066526219TRLO0 
2102       1.106         XDUB      14:36:00      00066527280TRLO0 
723       1.106         XDUB      14:36:00      00066527281TRLO0 
2500       1.104         XDUB      14:59:30      00066528060TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1220       95.30         XLON      10:27:35      00066522017TRLO0 
1640       95.30         XLON      10:27:35      00066522016TRLO0 
701       95.30         XLON      10:27:36      00066522018TRLO0 
806       95.30         XLON      10:27:50      00066522035TRLO0 
900       95.30         XLON      10:27:50      00066522034TRLO0 
1139       95.50         XLON      11:27:58      00066523426TRLO0 
1676       95.50         XLON      11:27:58      00066523425TRLO0 
838       95.80         XLON      13:29:25      00066525267TRLO0 
730       95.80         XLON      13:29:25      00066525266TRLO0 
838       95.80         XLON      13:29:25      00066525265TRLO0 
866       95.80         XLON      13:29:25      00066525264TRLO0 
946       95.80         XLON      13:29:25      00066525263TRLO0 
83        95.30         XLON      15:38:00      00066529423TRLO0 
1483       95.30         XLON      15:41:06      00066529498TRLO0 
725       95.30         XLON      15:41:06      00066529497TRLO0 
240       95.30         XLON      15:41:06      00066529496TRLO0 
2556       95.30         XLON      15:49:09      00066529735TRLO0 
2613       95.30         XLON      16:07:09      00066530367TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  262934 
EQS News ID:  1697797 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1697797&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

