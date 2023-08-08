DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 7 August 2023 it purchased a total of 46,720 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 26,720 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.111 GBP0.958 GBP0.953 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.104 GBP0.954336 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.107243

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,596,661 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2724 1.104 XDUB 10:27:50 00066522036TRLO0 2500 1.106 XDUB 10:27:50 00066522037TRLO0 211 1.106 XDUB 10:27:50 00066522038TRLO0 1500 1.106 XDUB 10:27:50 00066522039TRLO0 824 1.106 XDUB 11:27:58 00066523427TRLO0 816 1.110 XDUB 13:29:25 00066525268TRLO0 2020 1.110 XDUB 13:29:25 00066525269TRLO0 2020 1.110 XDUB 13:29:25 00066525270TRLO0 2020 1.110 XDUB 13:29:26 00066525271TRLO0 2020 1.110 XDUB 13:29:26 00066525272TRLO0 2020 1.110 XDUB 13:29:26 00066525273TRLO0 2500 1.106 XDUB 14:08:00 00066526218TRLO0 220 1.106 XDUB 14:08:00 00066526219TRLO0 2102 1.106 XDUB 14:36:00 00066527280TRLO0 723 1.106 XDUB 14:36:00 00066527281TRLO0 2500 1.104 XDUB 14:59:30 00066528060TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1220 95.30 XLON 10:27:35 00066522017TRLO0 1640 95.30 XLON 10:27:35 00066522016TRLO0 701 95.30 XLON 10:27:36 00066522018TRLO0 806 95.30 XLON 10:27:50 00066522035TRLO0 900 95.30 XLON 10:27:50 00066522034TRLO0 1139 95.50 XLON 11:27:58 00066523426TRLO0 1676 95.50 XLON 11:27:58 00066523425TRLO0 838 95.80 XLON 13:29:25 00066525267TRLO0 730 95.80 XLON 13:29:25 00066525266TRLO0 838 95.80 XLON 13:29:25 00066525265TRLO0 866 95.80 XLON 13:29:25 00066525264TRLO0 946 95.80 XLON 13:29:25 00066525263TRLO0 83 95.30 XLON 15:38:00 00066529423TRLO0 1483 95.30 XLON 15:41:06 00066529498TRLO0 725 95.30 XLON 15:41:06 00066529497TRLO0 240 95.30 XLON 15:41:06 00066529496TRLO0 2556 95.30 XLON 15:49:09 00066529735TRLO0 2613 95.30 XLON 16:07:09 00066530367TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 262934 EQS News ID: 1697797 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

