

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a record low of 164.26 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 163.28.



Against the euro, the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to more than a 2-week low of 157.75, a 6-day low of 182.96 and a 5-day low of 143.46 from early highs of 156.84, 182.19 and 142.54, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 159.00 against the euro, 184.00 against the pound and 145.00 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken