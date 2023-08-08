Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08
[08.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.08.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,019,000.00
EUR
0
211,487,793.55
8.805
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
|
07.08.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
895,882.50
88.8772
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.08.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
399,600.00
EUR
0
40,954,718.90
102.4893
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.08.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
13,071,702.49
108.929
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.08.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
6,002,677.88
106.5457
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.08.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,561,072.00
103.4364
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.08.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,198,909.84
97.5058
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.08.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
EUR
0
63,282,338.22
9.1905
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.08.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,177,002.52
10.116
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.08.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,685,084.12
9.9816
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
|
07.08.23
IE000JL9SV51
1,544,160.00
USD
0
15,684,360.53
10.1572
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.08.23
IE000BQ3SE47
3,777,000.00
SEK
0
381,899,387.93
101.1118
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.08.23
IE000LSFKN16
8,000.00
GBP
0
80,362.15
10.045
|
|