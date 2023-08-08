AirConsole; BMW Group: AirConsole and BMW Showcase their In-Car Gaming Experience at Gamescom

ZÜRICH and MUNICH, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last October's partnership announcement with BMW Group, AirConsole will now be showcasing their casual gaming platform in a vehicle.



AirConsole and the BMW Group have announced a joint appearance for the forthcoming Gamescom Event in Cologne, set for August 23-27.

Both companies invite participants to the AirConsole booth where the in-car gaming system can be experienced firsthand inside the new BMW i5. Attendees have the unique opportunity to sit in the i5 and test out the games, engaging in an innovative multiplayer gaming environment.

"10 months after expressing our ambitions to become a standard for casual gaming in the automotive world, the AirConsole team is extremely proud to showcase our new in-car gaming product with the BMW Group." remarked Anthony Cliquot, CEO of AirConsole. "With the BMW Group we are looking forward to taking you for an in-car experience you won't forget."

About AirConsole:

AirConsole is the leading casual gaming platform for in-car entertainment. Its games are seamlessly played using smartphones as game-controllers while playing games on a big screen, eliminating the need for additional hardware.

The Swiss gaming company recently launched a successful partnership with the BMW Group globally making their games available in millions of vehicles. Over 18 million players have already played the AirConsole experience on TV and Web.

About BMW:

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

Open Graph Tags:

Title: AirConsole and BMW Showcase their In-Car Gaming Experience at Gamescom

Description: AirConsole partners with BMW to unveil a unique in-car gaming platform at Gamescom. Experience multiplayer gaming inside the new BMW i5.

Image: [URL or attachment of your image, or you can specify "See attached image"]

Twitter Card Tags:

Card Type: summary_large_image

Title: AirConsole and BMW Showcase their In-Car Gaming Experience at Gamescom

Description: AirConsole partners with BMW to unveil a unique in-car gaming platform at Gamescom. Experience multiplayer gaming inside the new BMW i5.

Image: [URL or attachment of your image]

Image Alt Text: Interior view of a BMW car displaying the AirConsole In-Car Gaming Solution on the head unit, with the logos of Gamescom, BMW, and AirConsole prominently featured in the foreground

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169071/AirConsole_BMW_Gamescom.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169070/AirConsole_BMW_Logo.jpg





Media Contact:

Daniel Toggenburger

Director of Partnerships

danny@n-dream.com

0041 79 822 37 62

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airconsole-and-bmw-showcase-their-in-car-gaming-experience-at-gamescom-301893535.html