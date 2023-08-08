CT Property Trust Limited - Delisting and Cancellation of Trading of CTPT Shares

8 August 2023

CT PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED

("CTPT" or the "Company")

DELISTING AND CANCELLATION OF TRADING OF CTPT SHARES

Further to the Company's announcement of 7 August 2023, CTPT today announces that, following applications by CTPT, the London Stock Exchange plc has cancelled the trading in CTPT's ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("CTPT Shares") on the main market for listed securities and the Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled the listing of the CTPT Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List, in each case with effect from 8.00 a.m. today (London time), 8 August 2023.

