08.08.2023 | 09:06
CT Property Trust Limited - Delisting and Cancellation of Trading of CTPT Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

8 August 2023

CT PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED

("CTPT" or the "Company")

DELISTING AND CANCELLATION OF TRADING OF CTPT SHARES

Further to the Company's announcement of 7 August 2023, CTPT today announces that, following applications by CTPT, the London Stock Exchange plc has cancelled the trading in CTPT's ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("CTPT Shares") on the main market for listed securities and the Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled the listing of the CTPT Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List, in each case with effect from 8.00 a.m. today (London time), 8 August 2023.

Enquiries

CT Property Trust Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7484 9000

via LondonMetric Property Plc

LondonMetric Property Plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7484 9000

Andrew Jones, Chief Executive

Martin McGann, Finance Director

Gareth Price, Head of Investor Relations


