

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment company abrdn PLC (SLFPY.PK, SLA.L), formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen plc, reported that its loss attributable to equity shareholders of the company for the first-half of 2023 narrowed to 151 million pounds or 7.7 pence per share from 302 million pounds or 14.2 pence per share in the previous year.



IFRS loss before tax for the first-half of 2023 also narrowed to 169 million pounds from last year's 326 million pounds.



Adjusted earnings per share increased to 6.2 pence from 3.7 pence in the prior year, due to the higher adjusted profit after tax and the benefit from the share buyback in the second-half of 2022.



Net operating revenue for the first-half of 2023 was 4% higher at 721 million pounds, with growth in Adviser and Personal offsetting lower revenue in Investments.



The company has declared an interim dividend for 2023 of 7.3 pence per share which will be paid on 26 September 2023, compared to 7.3 pence per share paid last year.



According to the company, it remains the Board's current intention to maintain the total annual dividend at 14.6p (with the interim and final both at 7.3p per share), until it is covered at least 1.5 times by adjusted capital generation, at which point the Board will seek to grow the dividend in line with its assessment of the underlying medium-term growth in profitability.



On 5 June 2023, abrdn commenced a share buyback of up to 150 million pounds and it announced Tuesday the extension of the program by a further 150 million pounds to a total of 300 million pounds. As at 4 August 2023, the company has returned 146 million pounds, with 67m shares repurchased at an average price of 2.17 pounds per share.



