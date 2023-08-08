

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ricoh Company, Ltd. (RICOY.OB) said revenues and earnings both rose in its first quarter, and were generally in line with expectations. Looking forward, the company maintained forecasts for fiscal 2023.



First quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent was 8.7 billion yen compared to 7.5 billion yen, a year ago. Earnings per share was 14.44 yen compared to 11.98 yen. First quarter sales were 534.6 billion yen compared to 459.3 billion yen, previous year.



