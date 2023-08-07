PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 ("Q2 2023").

Q2 2023 Highlights

Total portfolio purchases increased 41.7% year-over-year to $327.8 million .

Total cash collections were $419.3 million .

Estimated remaining collections (ERC) 1 of $5.9 billion .

of $5.9 billion . Cash efficiency ratio 2 of 61.2%.

of 61.2%. Diluted earnings per share were $(0.10) .

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 3 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2023 was 2.76x.

for the 12 months ended June 30, 2023 was 2.76x. Available capacity under the Company's credit facilities of $1.4 billion ; $332.5 million after considering borrowing base restrictions.























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ (3,804)

$ 36,484

$ (62,433)

$ 76,456 Diluted earnings per share

$ (0.10)

$ 0.91

$ (1.60)

$ 1.88



















"The second quarter was an important and positive step in the right direction, as we remain focused on driving organic growth, optimizing business processes, and further capitalizing on the increase in the supply of portfolios with improved pricing," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "Cash collections exceeded our internal expectations, primarily driven by the strength of our European operations. During the quarter, we purchased $328 million of portfolios globally, which represents a record amount for a second quarter in the Company's history. The recent improvements in U.S. supply, pricing, and returns have enabled us to gradually increase our investment levels in that market, while investments in Europe remain healthy. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we have the funding capacity to continue growing ERC. Overall, we believe we are laying the foundation for a stronger, profitable, and higher performing PRA."

1. Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios. 2. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services. 3. A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2023

2022 ($ in thousands)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2 Americas and Australia Core

$ 220,886

$ 227,960

$ 205,619

$ 225,775

$ 244,377 Americas Insolvency

26,384

25,751

27,971

31,911

34,278 Europe Core

149,324

134,005

134,016

132,072

142,470 Europe Insolvency

22,725

23,568

24,051

22,586

22,935 Total Cash Collections

$ 419,319

$ 411,284

$ 391,657

$ 412,344

$ 444,060

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency-Adjusted

2023













2022 ($ in thousands)

Q2













Q2 Americas and Australia Core

$ 220,886













$ 243,506 Americas Insolvency

26,384













34,253 Europe Core

149,324













141,056 Europe Insolvency

22,725













22,882 Total Cash Collections

$ 419,319













$ 441,697























Total cash collections in Q2 2023 decreased 5.6% (or 5.1% on a constant currency-adjusted basis) to $419.3 million, compared to $444.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 ("Q2 2022"). The decrease was primarily due to a 23.9% decrease in U.S. call center and other collections. This decrease was partially offset by a 58.6% increase in Other Americas and Australia Core cash collections. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, cash collections decreased $94.4 million compared to the same period last year.

Total portfolio revenue in Q2 2023 was $205.4 million compared to $250.6 million in Q2 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, total portfolio revenue was $356.8 million compared to $488.0 million in the same period last year.

Expenses

Operating expenses in Q2 2023 decreased by $10.9 million, or 6.2%, compared to Q2 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by:

a $9.2 million decrease in outside fees and services, primarily due to higher corporate legal expenses in the prior year; and



an $8.3 million decrease in compensation and employee services, primarily due to lower compensation accruals and lower healthcare expenses compared to the prior year.

This decrease was partially offset by:

a $3.8 million increase in legal collection costs; and



a $2.9 million increase in agency fees, driven by higher cash collections in South America

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, operating expenses increased by $9.6 million to $352.8 million, compared to $343.2 million in the same period last year.

The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 24.5%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company purchased $327.8 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q2 2023, an increase of 41.7% compared to Q2 2022.

At the end of Q2 2023, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments1 of up to $557.7 million, comprised of $398.4 million in the Americas and Australia and $159.3 million in Europe .

























Portfolio Purchase Source



2023

2022 ($ in thousands)



Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2 Americas and Australia Core



$ 171,440

$ 116,867

$ 118,581

$ 100,780

$ 99,962 Americas Insolvency



12,189

15,701

8,967

8,988

6,369 Europe Core



136,834

90,454

140,011

59,426

123,814 Europe Insolvency



7,296

7,203

20,535

13,910

1,202 Total Portfolio Acquisitions



$ 327,759

$ 230,225

$ 288,094

$ 183,104

$ 231,347





























1. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices.

Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S., and ask the operator for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until August 7, 2024, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 5942652 until August 14, 2023.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia . With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Portfolio income $ 184,290

$ 194,009

$ 372,532

$ 401,541 Changes in expected recoveries 21,136

56,567

(15,776)

86,481 Total portfolio revenue 205,426

250,576

356,756

488,022 Other revenue 3,810

7,686

7,950

10,845 Total revenues 209,236

258,262

364,706

498,867 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee services 65,788

74,137

148,191

145,233 Legal collection fees 9,551

9,554

18,389

20,427 Legal collection costs 21,522

17,746

45,467

34,303 Agency fees 17,677

14,826

35,055

32,214 Outside fees and services 18,262

27,493

43,206

46,871 Communication 10,117

9,528

20,644

22,111 Rent and occupancy 4,319

4,633

8,767

9,620 Depreciation and amortization 3,482

3,865

7,071

7,643 Other operating expenses 12,957

12,743

25,999

24,741 Total operating expenses 163,675

174,525

352,789

343,163 Income from operations 45,561

83,737

11,917

155,704 Other income and (expense):













Interest expense, net (43,022)

(31,562)

(81,305)

(63,310) Foreign exchange gain, net 429

1,319

420

787 Other (230)

(181)

(880)

(671) Income/(loss) before income taxes 2,738

53,313

(69,848)

92,510 Income tax expense/(benefit) 1,578

14,177

(17,105)

18,756 Net income/(loss) 1,160

39,136

(52,743)

73,754 Adjustment for net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,964

2,652

9,690

(2,702) Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ (3,804)

$ 36,484

$ (62,433)

$ 76,456 Net income/(loss) per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:













Basic $ (0.10)

$ 0.92

$ (1.60)

$ 1.90 Diluted $ (0.10)

$ 0.91

$ (1.60)

$ 1.88 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 39,190

39,779

39,111

40,278 Diluted 39,190

39,900

39,111

40,602

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)





June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,375

$ 83,376 Investments 76,169

79,948 Finance receivables, net 3,424,548

3,295,008 Income taxes receivable 36,327

31,774 Deferred tax assets, net 56,758

56,908 Right-of-use assets 51,135

54,506 Property and equipment, net 45,874

51,645 Goodwill 414,905

435,921 Other assets 103,768

86,588 Total assets $ 4,320,859

$ 4,175,674 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 6,345

$ 7,329 Accrued expenses 118,877

111,395 Income taxes payable 18,658

25,693 Deferred tax liabilities, net 18,463

42,918 Lease liabilities 55,723

59,384 Interest-bearing deposits 99,318

112,992 Borrowings 2,739,667

2,494,858 Other liabilities 24,134

34,355 Total liabilities 3,081,185

2,888,924 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,242 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023; 100,000 shares authorized, 38,980 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 392

390 Additional paid-in capital 2,541

2,172 Retained earnings 1,510,592

1,573,025 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (348,000)

(347,926) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,165,525

1,227,661 Noncontrolling interest 74,149

59,089 Total equity 1,239,674

1,286,750 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,320,859

$ 4,175,674

Select Expenses (Income) Amounts in thousands, pre-tax



















Three Months Ended

June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs 2,384 2,441 2,444 2,555 2,471 2,627 2,455 2,406 Change in fair value of derivatives (6,960) (5,470) (3,309) (1,042) 1,525 2,726 3,115 2,982 Amortization of intangibles 68 66 73 73 77 83 (269) 104 Stock-based compensation expense 2,715 3,799 2,206 3,101 3,849 3,891 3,470 4,317

Purchase Price Multiples as of June 30, 2023 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Purchase Price (2)(3) Total Estimated Collections (4) Estimated Remaining Collections (5) Current Purchase Price Multiple Original Purchase Price Multiple (6) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2012 $ 1,541,896 $ 4,801,032 $ 35,742 311 % 238 % 2013 390,826 908,961 15,139 233 % 211 % 2014 404,117 875,120 23,495 217 % 204 % 2015 443,114 898,649 41,331 203 % 205 % 2016 455,767 1,075,028 75,099 236 % 201 % 2017 532,851 1,196,768 121,179 225 % 193 % 2018 653,975 1,463,790 175,567 224 % 202 % 2019 581,476 1,292,608 228,655 222 % 206 % 2020 435,668 947,717 266,397 218 % 213 % 2021 435,846 779,861 454,830 179 % 191 % 2022 406,082 717,643 565,409 177 % 179 % 2023 290,363 543,178 521,588 187 % 187 % Subtotal 6,571,981 15,500,355 2,524,431



Americas Insolvency







1996-2012 1,038,223 2,146,538 141 207 % 165 % 2013 227,834 355,648 71 156 % 133 % 2014 148,420 218,724 198 147 % 124 % 2015 63,170 87,934 144 139 % 125 % 2016 91,442 117,589 300 129 % 123 % 2017 275,257 356,042 2,196 129 % 125 % 2018 97,879 136,240 7,243 139 % 127 % 2019 123,077 168,530 31,391 137 % 128 % 2020 62,130 90,253 37,232 145 % 136 % 2021 55,187 73,503 41,973 133 % 136 % 2022 33,442 46,367 39,066 139 % 139 % 2023 27,890 37,711 36,646 135 % 135 % Subtotal 2,243,951 3,835,079 196,601



Total Americas and Australia 8,815,932 19,335,434 2,721,032



Europe Core









2012 20,409 44,201 - 217 % 187 % 2013 20,334 27,152 1 134 % 119 % 2014 (1) 773,811 2,376,921 364,157 307 % 208 % 2015 411,340 728,356 141,410 177 % 160 % 2016 333,090 569,221 174,415 171 % 167 % 2017 252,174 358,126 111,139 142 % 144 % 2018 341,775 542,585 211,437 159 % 148 % 2019 518,610 811,906 359,355 157 % 152 % 2020 324,119 557,541 280,147 172 % 172 % 2021 412,411 696,596 453,152 169 % 170 % 2022 359,447 579,891 512,047 161 % 162 % 2023 229,639 380,036 367,155 165 % 165 % Subtotal 3,997,159 7,672,532 2,974,415



Europe Insolvency







2014 (1) 10,876 18,759 - 172 % 129 % 2015 18,973 29,137 29 154 % 139 % 2016 39,338 57,203 879 145 % 130 % 2017 39,235 51,448 2,859 131 % 128 % 2018 44,908 52,496 7,939 117 % 123 % 2019 77,218 111,099 27,995 144 % 130 % 2020 105,440 156,603 56,480 149 % 129 % 2021 53,230 71,526 39,592 134 % 134 % 2022 44,604 60,962 52,786 137 % 137 % 2023 14,903 20,194 19,764 136 % 136 % Subtotal 448,725 629,427 208,323



Total Europe 4,445,884 8,301,959 3,182,738



Total PRA Group $ 13,261,816 $ 27,637,393 $ 5,903,770









(1) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("2022 Form 10-K")). (2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (5) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2023 exchange rate. (6) The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information Year-to-date as of June 30, 2023 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Cash Collections (2) Portfolio Income (2) Change in Expected Recoveries (2) Total Portfolio Revenue (2) Net Finance Receivables as of June 30, 2023 (3) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2012 $ 9,407 $ 5,726 $ 2,165 $ 7,891 $ 8,736 2013 5,018 2,074 1,691 3,765 6,184 2014 6,072 2,647 1,592 4,239 8,721 2015 7,298 4,546 (1,742) 2,804 16,768 2016 12,881 8,924 (2,923) 6,001 24,568 2017 24,012 14,002 (7,329) 6,673 50,764 2018 51,716 21,384 1,099 22,483 96,987 2019 62,005 27,748 (3,330) 24,418 123,803 2020 71,291 31,280 (6,902) 24,378 148,339 2021 76,537 43,081 (28,614) 14,467 240,168 2022 101,232 51,627 959 52,586 339,760 2023 21,377 12,774 3,748 16,522 285,203 Subtotal 448,846 225,813 (39,586) 186,227 1,350,001 Americas Insolvency









1996-2012 400 145 258 403 - 2013 142 71 71 142 - 2014 245 148 51 199 - 2015 178 69 44 113 74 2016 451 82 138 220 249 2017 2,978 291 680 971 1,963 2018 8,083 780 (1,051) (271) 6,851 2019 15,448 1,902 531 2,433 29,200 2020 10,026 2,334 561 2,895 32,162 2021 9,004 2,508 614 3,122 34,969 2022 4,115 1,997 270 2,267 30,625 2023 1,065 795 300 1,095 27,709 Subtotal 52,135 11,122 2,467 13,589 163,802 Total Americas and Australia 500,981 236,935 (37,119) 199,816 1,513,803 Europe Core









2012 365 - 365 365 - 2013 181 - 181 181 - 2014 (1) 55,192 35,710 7,687 43,397 102,679 2015 17,749 8,435 275 8,710 77,966 2016 15,146 7,950 (274) 7,676 102,601 2017 10,432 3,863 (734) 3,129 76,915 2018 21,311 7,788 1,290 9,078 140,472 2019 38,976 12,329 9,440 21,769 246,350 2020 29,367 11,374 (96) 11,278 172,695 2021 37,411 17,015 (4,298) 12,717 273,361 2022 44,445 17,762 (207) 17,555 320,550 2023 12,754 4,091 2,628 6,719 222,815 Subtotal 283,329 126,317 16,257 142,574 1,736,404 Europe Insolvency









2014 (1) 128 - 128 128 - 2015 256 18 157 175 26 2016 875 149 214 363 651 2017 2,461 162 491 653 2,663 2018 3,909 397 (82) 315 7,290 2019 9,275 1,401 543 1,944 24,764 2020 15,653 2,559 3,104 5,663 50,125 2021 7,343 1,907 187 2,094 33,095 2022 5,969 2,386 143 2,529 40,826 2023 424 301 201 502 14,901 Subtotal 46,293 9,280 5,086 14,366 174,341 Total Europe 329,622 135,597 21,343 156,940 1,910,745 Total PRA Group $ 830,603 $ 372,532 $ (15,776) $ 356,756 $ 3,424,548





(1) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K). (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2023 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of June 30, 2023 Amounts in millions



Cash Collections Purchase Period Purchase Price (3)(4) 1996-2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Total Americas and Australia Core

























1996-2012 $ 1,541.9 $ 2,962.4 $ 554.9 $ 412.5 $ 280.3 $ 178.9 $ 118.1 $ 83.8 $ 62.9 $ 41.5 $ 29.9 $ 23.5 $ 9.4 $ 4,758.1 2013 390.8 - 101.6 247.9 194.0 120.8 78.9 56.5 36.9 23.2 16.7 12.5 5.0 894.0 2014 404.1 - - 92.7 253.5 170.3 114.2 82.2 55.3 31.9 22.3 15.0 6.1 843.5 2015 443.1 - - - 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 57.2 34.9 19.5 7.3 860.4 2016 455.8 - - - - 138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 105.9 74.2 38.4 12.9 961.8 2017 532.9 - - - - - 107.3 278.7 256.5 192.5 130.0 76.3 24.0 1065.3 2018 654.0 - - - - - - 122.7 361.9 337.7 239.9 146.1 51.7 1260.0 2019 581.5 - - - - - - - 143.8 349.0 289.8 177.7 62.0 1,022.3 2020 435.7 - - - - - - - - 132.9 284.3 192.0 71.3 680.5 2021 435.9 - - - - - - - - - 85.0 177.3 76.5 338.8 2022 406.1 - - - - - - - - - - 67.7 101.2 168.9 2023 290.4 - - - - - - - - - - - 21.4 21.4 Subtotal 6,572.2 2,962.4 656.5 753.1 844.8 837.1 860.9 945.1 1,141.5 1,271.8 1,207.0 946.0 448.8 12,875.0 Americas Insolvency

























1996-2012 1,038.2 1,021.6 417.3 338.8 208.3 105.4 37.7 8.3 3.9 2.3 1.4 1.1 0.4 2,146.5 2013 227.8 - 52.5 82.6 81.7 63.4 47.8 22.0 2.9 1.3 0.8 0.5 0.1 355.6 2014 148.4 - - 37.1 50.9 44.3 37.4 28.8 15.8 2.2 1.1 0.7 0.2 218.5 2015 63.2 - - - 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 7.9 1.3 0.6 0.2 87.9 2016 91.4 - - - - 18.9 30.4 25.1 19.9 14.4 7.4 1.8 0.5 118.4 2017 275.3 - - - - - 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 20.8 3.0 353.9 2018 97.9 - - - - - - 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 24.6 8.1 128.9 2019 123.1 - - - - - - - 13.5 31.4 39.1 37.8 15.4 137.2 2020 62.1 - - - - - - - - 6.5 16.1 20.4 10.0 53.0 2021 55.2 - - - - - - - - - 4.6 17.9 9.0 31.5 2022 33.4 - - - - - - - - - - 3.2 4.1 7.3 2023 27.9 - - - - - - - - - - - 1.1 1.1 Subtotal 2,243.9 1,021.6 469.8 458.5 344.3 249.9 222.5 208.0 181.0 155.3 147.4 129.4 52.1 3,639.8 Total Americas and Australia 8,816.1 3,984.0 1,126.3 1,211.6 1,189.1 1,087.0 1,083.4 1,153.1 1,322.5 1,427.1 1,354.4 1,075.4 500.9 16,514.8 Europe Core

























2012 20.4 11.6 9.0 5.6 3.2 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.5 1.2 1.2 0.9 0.4 40.8 2013 20.3 - 7.1 8.5 2.4 1.3 1.2 1.3 0.9 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.2 24.8 2014 (2) 773.8 - - 153.2 292.0 246.4 220.8 206.3 172.9 149.8 149.3 122.2 55.2 1,768.1 2015 411.3 - - - 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 54.3 51.4 40.7 17.7 543.4 2016 333.1 - - - - 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 36.9 15.1 396.9 2017 252.2 - - - - - 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 25.2 10.4 224.5 2018 341.8 - - - - - - 24.3 88.7 71.3 69.1 50.7 21.3 325.4 2019 518.6 - - - - - - - 48.0 125.7 121.4 89.8 39.0 423.9 2020 324.1 - - - - - - - - 32.3 91.7 69.1 29.4 222.5 2021 412.4 - - - - - - - - - 48.5 89.9 37.4 175.8 2022 359.5 - - - - - - - - - - 33.9 44.4 78.3 2023 229.6 - - - - - - - - - - - 12.8 12.8 Subtotal 3,997.1 11.6 16.1 167.3 343.4 390.6 407.0 443.4 480.2 519.7 614.8 559.8 283.3 4,237.2 Europe Insolvency























2014 (2) 10.9 - - - 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.6 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.1 17.0 2015 19.0 - - - 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 2.9 1.6 0.7 0.3 26.6 2016 39.3 - - - - 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 8.0 6.0 2.7 0.9 60.1 2017 39.2 - - - - - 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 6.5 2.5 46.5 2018 44.9 - - - - - - 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 9.8 3.9 44.7 2019 77.2 - - - - - - - 5.0 21.1 23.9 21.0 9.3 80.3 2020 105.4 - - - - - - - - 6.1 34.7 34.1 15.7 90.6 2021 53.2 - - - - - - - - - 5.5 14.4 7.3 27.2 2022 44.6 - - - - - - - - - - 4.5 6.0 10.5 2023 14.9 - - - - - - - - - - - 0.4 0.4 Subtotal 448.6 - - - 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.8 59.0 93.1 93.9 46.4 403.9 Total Europe 4,445.7 11.6 16.1 167.3 350.7 405.1 429.1 472.2 519.0 578.7 707.9 653.7 329.7 4,641.1 Total PRA Group $ 13,261.8 $ 3,995.6 $ 1,142.4 $ 1,378.9 $ 1,539.8 $ 1,492.1 $ 1,512.5 $ 1,625.3 $ 1,841.5 $ 2,005.8 $ 2,062.3 $ 1,729.1 $ 830.6 $ 21,155.9





(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period. (2) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K). (3) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended June 30, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









LTM For the Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ (22) $ 117 Adjustments:











Income tax expense 1 37 Foreign exchange gains (1) (1) Interest expense, net 149 131 Other expense 1 1 Depreciation and amortization 15 15 Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 13 1 Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected recoveries 837 806 Adjusted EBITDA $ 993 $ 1,107

Additionally, the Company evaluates its business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects the Company's Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the LTM as of June 30, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 ($ in millions):

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

LTM For the Year Ended

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Borrowings $ 2,740 $ 2,495 LTM Adjusted EBITDA 993 1,107 Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 2.76 2.25

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

757-431-7913

[email protected]

News Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 431-3398

[email protected] .com

SOURCE PRA Group