PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 ("Q2 2023").
Q2 2023 Highlights
- Total portfolio purchases increased 41.7% year-over-year to $327.8 million .
- Total cash collections were $419.3 million .
- Estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 of $5.9 billion .
- Cash efficiency ratio2 of 61.2%.
- Diluted earnings per share were $(0.10) .
- Debt to Adjusted EBITDA3 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2023 was 2.76x.
- Available capacity under the Company's credit facilities of $1.4 billion ; $332.5 million after considering borrowing base restrictions.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ (3,804)
$ 36,484
$ (62,433)
$ 76,456
Diluted earnings per share
$ (0.10)
$ 0.91
$ (1.60)
$ 1.88
"The second quarter was an important and positive step in the right direction, as we remain focused on driving organic growth, optimizing business processes, and further capitalizing on the increase in the supply of portfolios with improved pricing," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "Cash collections exceeded our internal expectations, primarily driven by the strength of our European operations. During the quarter, we purchased $328 million of portfolios globally, which represents a record amount for a second quarter in the Company's history. The recent improvements in U.S. supply, pricing, and returns have enabled us to gradually increase our investment levels in that market, while investments in Europe remain healthy. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we have the funding capacity to continue growing ERC. Overall, we believe we are laying the foundation for a stronger, profitable, and higher performing PRA."
1.
Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.
2.
Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.
3.
A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.
Cash Collections and Revenues
The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:
Cash Collection Source
2023
2022
($ in thousands)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Americas and Australia Core
$ 220,886
$ 227,960
$ 205,619
$ 225,775
$ 244,377
Americas Insolvency
26,384
25,751
27,971
31,911
34,278
Europe Core
149,324
134,005
134,016
132,072
142,470
Europe Insolvency
22,725
23,568
24,051
22,586
22,935
Total Cash Collections
$ 419,319
$ 411,284
$ 391,657
$ 412,344
$ 444,060
Cash Collection Source -
Constant Currency-Adjusted
2023
2022
($ in thousands)
Q2
Q2
Americas and Australia Core
$ 220,886
$ 243,506
Americas Insolvency
26,384
34,253
Europe Core
149,324
141,056
Europe Insolvency
22,725
22,882
Total Cash Collections
$ 419,319
$ 441,697
- Total cash collections in Q2 2023 decreased 5.6% (or 5.1% on a constant currency-adjusted basis) to $419.3 million, compared to $444.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 ("Q2 2022"). The decrease was primarily due to a 23.9% decrease in U.S. call center and other collections. This decrease was partially offset by a 58.6% increase in Other Americas and Australia Core cash collections. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, cash collections decreased $94.4 million compared to the same period last year.
- Total portfolio revenue in Q2 2023 was $205.4 million compared to $250.6 million in Q2 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, total portfolio revenue was $356.8 million compared to $488.0 million in the same period last year.
Expenses
- Operating expenses in Q2 2023 decreased by $10.9 million, or 6.2%, compared to Q2 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by:
- a $9.2 million decrease in outside fees and services, primarily due to higher corporate legal expenses in the prior year; and
- an $8.3 million decrease in compensation and employee services, primarily due to lower compensation accruals and lower healthcare expenses compared to the prior year.
- This decrease was partially offset by:
- a $3.8 million increase in legal collection costs; and
- a $2.9 million increase in agency fees, driven by higher cash collections in South America
- For the six months ended June 30, 2023, operating expenses increased by $9.6 million to $352.8 million, compared to $343.2 million in the same period last year.
- The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 24.5%.
Portfolio Acquisitions
- The Company purchased $327.8 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q2 2023, an increase of 41.7% compared to Q2 2022.
- At the end of Q2 2023, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments1 of up to $557.7 million, comprised of $398.4 million in the Americas and Australia and $159.3 million in Europe .
Portfolio Purchase Source
2023
2022
($ in thousands)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Americas and Australia Core
$ 171,440
$ 116,867
$ 118,581
$ 100,780
$ 99,962
Americas Insolvency
12,189
15,701
8,967
8,988
6,369
Europe Core
136,834
90,454
140,011
59,426
123,814
Europe Insolvency
7,296
7,203
20,535
13,910
1,202
Total Portfolio Acquisitions
$ 327,759
$ 230,225
$ 288,094
$ 183,104
$ 231,347
1.
Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices.
About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia . With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.
About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.
Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.
PRA Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Portfolio income
$ 184,290
$ 194,009
$ 372,532
$ 401,541
Changes in expected recoveries
21,136
56,567
(15,776)
86,481
Total portfolio revenue
205,426
250,576
356,756
488,022
Other revenue
3,810
7,686
7,950
10,845
Total revenues
209,236
258,262
364,706
498,867
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee services
65,788
74,137
148,191
145,233
Legal collection fees
9,551
9,554
18,389
20,427
Legal collection costs
21,522
17,746
45,467
34,303
Agency fees
17,677
14,826
35,055
32,214
Outside fees and services
18,262
27,493
43,206
46,871
Communication
10,117
9,528
20,644
22,111
Rent and occupancy
4,319
4,633
8,767
9,620
Depreciation and amortization
3,482
3,865
7,071
7,643
Other operating expenses
12,957
12,743
25,999
24,741
Total operating expenses
163,675
174,525
352,789
343,163
Income from operations
45,561
83,737
11,917
155,704
Other income and (expense):
Interest expense, net
(43,022)
(31,562)
(81,305)
(63,310)
Foreign exchange gain, net
429
1,319
420
787
Other
(230)
(181)
(880)
(671)
Income/(loss) before income taxes
2,738
53,313
(69,848)
92,510
Income tax expense/(benefit)
1,578
14,177
(17,105)
18,756
Net income/(loss)
1,160
39,136
(52,743)
73,754
Adjustment for net income/(loss)
attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,964
2,652
9,690
(2,702)
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA
Group, Inc.
$ (3,804)
$ 36,484
$ (62,433)
$ 76,456
Net income/(loss) per common share attributable to PRA
Group, Inc.:
Basic
$ (0.10)
$ 0.92
$ (1.60)
$ 1.90
Diluted
$ (0.10)
$ 0.91
$ (1.60)
$ 1.88
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
39,190
39,779
39,111
40,278
Diluted
39,190
39,900
39,111
40,602
PRA Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 111,375
$ 83,376
Investments
76,169
79,948
Finance receivables, net
3,424,548
3,295,008
Income taxes receivable
36,327
31,774
Deferred tax assets, net
56,758
56,908
Right-of-use assets
51,135
54,506
Property and equipment, net
45,874
51,645
Goodwill
414,905
435,921
Other assets
103,768
86,588
Total assets
$ 4,320,859
$ 4,175,674
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 6,345
$ 7,329
Accrued expenses
118,877
111,395
Income taxes payable
18,658
25,693
Deferred tax liabilities, net
18,463
42,918
Lease liabilities
55,723
59,384
Interest-bearing deposits
99,318
112,992
Borrowings
2,739,667
2,494,858
Other liabilities
24,134
34,355
Total liabilities
3,081,185
2,888,924
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and
outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,242 shares issued
and outstanding at June 30, 2023; 100,000 shares authorized, 38,980 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022
392
390
Additional paid-in capital
2,541
2,172
Retained earnings
1,510,592
1,573,025
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(348,000)
(347,926)
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
1,165,525
1,227,661
Noncontrolling interest
74,149
59,089
Total equity
1,239,674
1,286,750
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,320,859
$ 4,175,674
Select Expenses (Income)
Amounts in thousands, pre-tax
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Noncash interest
expense -
amortization of debt
issuance costs
2,384
2,441
2,444
2,555
2,471
2,627
2,455
2,406
Change in fair value
of derivatives
(6,960)
(5,470)
(3,309)
(1,042)
1,525
2,726
3,115
2,982
Amortization of
intangibles
68
66
73
73
77
83
(269)
104
Stock-based
compensation
expense
2,715
3,799
2,206
3,101
3,849
3,891
3,470
4,317
Purchase Price Multiples
as of June 30, 2023
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Purchase Price (2)(3)
Total Estimated
Collections (4)
Estimated
Remaining
Collections (5)
Current Purchase
Price Multiple
Original Purchase
Price Multiple (6)
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2012
$ 1,541,896
$ 4,801,032
$ 35,742
311 %
238 %
2013
390,826
908,961
15,139
233 %
211 %
2014
404,117
875,120
23,495
217 %
204 %
2015
443,114
898,649
41,331
203 %
205 %
2016
455,767
1,075,028
75,099
236 %
201 %
2017
532,851
1,196,768
121,179
225 %
193 %
2018
653,975
1,463,790
175,567
224 %
202 %
2019
581,476
1,292,608
228,655
222 %
206 %
2020
435,668
947,717
266,397
218 %
213 %
2021
435,846
779,861
454,830
179 %
191 %
2022
406,082
717,643
565,409
177 %
179 %
2023
290,363
543,178
521,588
187 %
187 %
Subtotal
6,571,981
15,500,355
2,524,431
Americas Insolvency
1996-2012
1,038,223
2,146,538
141
207 %
165 %
2013
227,834
355,648
71
156 %
133 %
2014
148,420
218,724
198
147 %
124 %
2015
63,170
87,934
144
139 %
125 %
2016
91,442
117,589
300
129 %
123 %
2017
275,257
356,042
2,196
129 %
125 %
2018
97,879
136,240
7,243
139 %
127 %
2019
123,077
168,530
31,391
137 %
128 %
2020
62,130
90,253
37,232
145 %
136 %
2021
55,187
73,503
41,973
133 %
136 %
2022
33,442
46,367
39,066
139 %
139 %
2023
27,890
37,711
36,646
135 %
135 %
Subtotal
2,243,951
3,835,079
196,601
Total Americas
and Australia
8,815,932
19,335,434
2,721,032
Europe Core
2012
20,409
44,201
-
217 %
187 %
2013
20,334
27,152
1
134 %
119 %
2014 (1)
773,811
2,376,921
364,157
307 %
208 %
2015
411,340
728,356
141,410
177 %
160 %
2016
333,090
569,221
174,415
171 %
167 %
2017
252,174
358,126
111,139
142 %
144 %
2018
341,775
542,585
211,437
159 %
148 %
2019
518,610
811,906
359,355
157 %
152 %
2020
324,119
557,541
280,147
172 %
172 %
2021
412,411
696,596
453,152
169 %
170 %
2022
359,447
579,891
512,047
161 %
162 %
2023
229,639
380,036
367,155
165 %
165 %
Subtotal
3,997,159
7,672,532
2,974,415
Europe Insolvency
2014 (1)
10,876
18,759
-
172 %
129 %
2015
18,973
29,137
29
154 %
139 %
2016
39,338
57,203
879
145 %
130 %
2017
39,235
51,448
2,859
131 %
128 %
2018
44,908
52,496
7,939
117 %
123 %
2019
77,218
111,099
27,995
144 %
130 %
2020
105,440
156,603
56,480
149 %
129 %
2021
53,230
71,526
39,592
134 %
134 %
2022
44,604
60,962
52,786
137 %
137 %
2023
14,903
20,194
19,764
136 %
136 %
Subtotal
448,725
629,427
208,323
Total Europe
4,445,884
8,301,959
3,182,738
Total PRA Group
$ 13,261,816
$ 27,637,393
$ 5,903,770
(1)
Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("2022 Form 10-K")).
(2)
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
(4)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
(5)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2023 exchange rate.
(6)
The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.
Portfolio Financial Information
Year-to-date as of June 30, 2023
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Cash Collections (2)
Portfolio
Income (2)
Change in
Expected
Recoveries (2)
Total Portfolio
Revenue (2)
Net Finance
Receivables as of
June 30, 2023 (3)
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2012
$ 9,407
$ 5,726
$ 2,165
$ 7,891
$ 8,736
2013
5,018
2,074
1,691
3,765
6,184
2014
6,072
2,647
1,592
4,239
8,721
2015
7,298
4,546
(1,742)
2,804
16,768
2016
12,881
8,924
(2,923)
6,001
24,568
2017
24,012
14,002
(7,329)
6,673
50,764
2018
51,716
21,384
1,099
22,483
96,987
2019
62,005
27,748
(3,330)
24,418
123,803
2020
71,291
31,280
(6,902)
24,378
148,339
2021
76,537
43,081
(28,614)
14,467
240,168
2022
101,232
51,627
959
52,586
339,760
2023
21,377
12,774
3,748
16,522
285,203
Subtotal
448,846
225,813
(39,586)
186,227
1,350,001
Americas Insolvency
1996-2012
400
145
258
403
-
2013
142
71
71
142
-
2014
245
148
51
199
-
2015
178
69
44
113
74
2016
451
82
138
220
249
2017
2,978
291
680
971
1,963
2018
8,083
780
(1,051)
(271)
6,851
2019
15,448
1,902
531
2,433
29,200
2020
10,026
2,334
561
2,895
32,162
2021
9,004
2,508
614
3,122
34,969
2022
4,115
1,997
270
2,267
30,625
2023
1,065
795
300
1,095
27,709
Subtotal
52,135
11,122
2,467
13,589
163,802
Total Americas
and Australia
500,981
236,935
(37,119)
199,816
1,513,803
Europe Core
2012
365
-
365
365
-
2013
181
-
181
181
-
2014 (1)
55,192
35,710
7,687
43,397
102,679
2015
17,749
8,435
275
8,710
77,966
2016
15,146
7,950
(274)
7,676
102,601
2017
10,432
3,863
(734)
3,129
76,915
2018
21,311
7,788
1,290
9,078
140,472
2019
38,976
12,329
9,440
21,769
246,350
2020
29,367
11,374
(96)
11,278
172,695
2021
37,411
17,015
(4,298)
12,717
273,361
2022
44,445
17,762
(207)
17,555
320,550
2023
12,754
4,091
2,628
6,719
222,815
Subtotal
283,329
126,317
16,257
142,574
1,736,404
Europe Insolvency
2014 (1)
128
-
128
128
-
2015
256
18
157
175
26
2016
875
149
214
363
651
2017
2,461
162
491
653
2,663
2018
3,909
397
(82)
315
7,290
2019
9,275
1,401
543
1,944
24,764
2020
15,653
2,559
3,104
5,663
50,125
2021
7,343
1,907
187
2,094
33,095
2022
5,969
2,386
143
2,529
40,826
2023
424
301
201
502
14,901
Subtotal
46,293
9,280
5,086
14,366
174,341
Total Europe
329,622
135,597
21,343
156,940
1,910,745
Total PRA Group
$ 830,603
$ 372,532
$ (15,776)
$ 356,756
$ 3,424,548
(1)
Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K).
(2)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2023 exchange rate.
Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)
as of June 30, 2023
Amounts in millions
Cash Collections
Purchase Period
Purchase
Price (3)(4)
1996-2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Total
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2012
$ 1,541.9
$ 2,962.4
$ 554.9
$ 412.5
$ 280.3
$ 178.9
$ 118.1
$ 83.8
$ 62.9
$ 41.5
$ 29.9
$ 23.5
$ 9.4
$ 4,758.1
2013
390.8
-
101.6
247.9
194.0
120.8
78.9
56.5
36.9
23.2
16.7
12.5
5.0
894.0
2014
404.1
-
-
92.7
253.5
170.3
114.2
82.2
55.3
31.9
22.3
15.0
6.1
843.5
2015
443.1
-
-
-
117.0
228.4
185.9
126.6
83.6
57.2
34.9
19.5
7.3
860.4
2016
455.8
-
-
-
-
138.7
256.5
194.6
140.6
105.9
74.2
38.4
12.9
961.8
2017
532.9
-
-
-
-
-
107.3
278.7
256.5
192.5
130.0
76.3
24.0
1065.3
2018
654.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
122.7
361.9
337.7
239.9
146.1
51.7
1260.0
2019
581.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
143.8
349.0
289.8
177.7
62.0
1,022.3
2020
435.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
132.9
284.3
192.0
71.3
680.5
2021
435.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
85.0
177.3
76.5
338.8
2022
406.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
67.7
101.2
168.9
2023
290.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
21.4
21.4
Subtotal
6,572.2
2,962.4
656.5
753.1
844.8
837.1
860.9
945.1
1,141.5
1,271.8
1,207.0
946.0
448.8
12,875.0
Americas Insolvency
1996-2012
1,038.2
1,021.6
417.3
338.8
208.3
105.4
37.7
8.3
3.9
2.3
1.4
1.1
0.4
2,146.5
2013
227.8
-
52.5
82.6
81.7
63.4
47.8
22.0
2.9
1.3
0.8
0.5
0.1
355.6
2014
148.4
-
-
37.1
50.9
44.3
37.4
28.8
15.8
2.2
1.1
0.7
0.2
218.5
2015
63.2
-
-
-
3.4
17.9
20.1
19.8
16.7
7.9
1.3
0.6
0.2
87.9
2016
91.4
-
-
-
-
18.9
30.4
25.1
19.9
14.4
7.4
1.8
0.5
118.4
2017
275.3
-
-
-
-
-
49.1
97.3
80.9
58.8
44.0
20.8
3.0
353.9
2018
97.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.7
27.4
30.5
31.6
24.6
8.1
128.9
2019
123.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
13.5
31.4
39.1
37.8
15.4
137.2
2020
62.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.5
16.1
20.4
10.0
53.0
2021
55.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.6
17.9
9.0
31.5
2022
33.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.2
4.1
7.3
2023
27.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.1
1.1
Subtotal
2,243.9
1,021.6
469.8
458.5
344.3
249.9
222.5
208.0
181.0
155.3
147.4
129.4
52.1
3,639.8
Total Americas
and Australia
8,816.1
3,984.0
1,126.3
1,211.6
1,189.1
1,087.0
1,083.4
1,153.1
1,322.5
1,427.1
1,354.4
1,075.4
500.9
16,514.8
Europe Core
2012
20.4
11.6
9.0
5.6
3.2
2.2
2.0
2.0
1.5
1.2
1.2
0.9
0.4
40.8
2013
20.3
-
7.1
8.5
2.4
1.3
1.2
1.3
0.9
0.7
0.7
0.5
0.2
24.8
2014 (2)
773.8
-
-
153.2
292.0
246.4
220.8
206.3
172.9
149.8
149.3
122.2
55.2
1,768.1
2015
411.3
-
-
-
45.8
100.3
86.2
80.9
66.1
54.3
51.4
40.7
17.7
543.4
2016
333.1
-
-
-
-
40.4
78.9
72.6
58.0
48.3
46.7
36.9
15.1
396.9
2017
252.2
-
-
-
-
-
17.9
56.0
44.1
36.1
34.8
25.2
10.4
224.5
2018
341.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
24.3
88.7
71.3
69.1
50.7
21.3
325.4
2019
518.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
48.0
125.7
121.4
89.8
39.0
423.9
2020
324.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
32.3
91.7
69.1
29.4
222.5
2021
412.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
48.5
89.9
37.4
175.8
2022
359.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
33.9
44.4
78.3
2023
229.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
12.8
12.8
Subtotal
|
3,997.1
11.6
16.1
167.3
343.4
390.6
407.0
443.4
480.2
519.7
614.8
559.8
283.3
4,237.2
Europe Insolvency
2014 (2)
10.9
-
-
-
4.3
3.9
3.2
2.6
1.6
0.8
0.3
0.2
0.1
17.0
2015
19.0
-
-
-
3.0
4.4
5.0
4.8
3.9
2.9
1.6
0.7
0.3
26.6
2016
39.3
-
-
-
-
6.2
12.7
12.9
10.7
8.0
6.0
2.7
0.9
60.1
2017
39.2
-
-
-
-
-
1.2
7.9
9.2
9.8
9.4
6.5
2.5
46.5
2018
44.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.6
8.4
10.3
11.7
9.8
3.9
44.7
2019
77.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.0
21.1
23.9
21.0
9.3
80.3
2020
105.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.1
34.7
34.1
15.7
90.6
2021
53.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.5
14.4
7.3
27.2
2022
44.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.5
6.0
10.5
2023
14.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.4
0.4
Subtotal
448.6
-
-
-
7.3
14.5
22.1
28.8
38.8
59.0
93.1
93.9
46.4
403.9
Total Europe
4,445.7
11.6
16.1
167.3
350.7
405.1
429.1
472.2
519.0
578.7
707.9
653.7
329.7
4,641.1
Total PRA Group
$ 13,261.8
$ 3,995.6
$ 1,142.4
$ 1,378.9
$ 1,539.8
$ 1,492.1
$ 1,512.5
$ 1,625.3
$ 1,841.5
$ 2,005.8
$ 2,062.3
$ 1,729.1
$ 830.6
$ 21,155.9
(1)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.
(2)
Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K).
(3)
Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(4)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PRA Group, Inc. reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended June 30, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
LTM
For the Year Ended
Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ (22)
$ 117
Adjustments:
Income tax expense
1
37
Foreign exchange gains
(1)
(1)
Interest expense, net
149
131
Other expense
1
1
Depreciation and amortization
15
15
Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
13
1
Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected
recoveries
837
806
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 993
$ 1,107
Additionally, the Company evaluates its business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects the Company's Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the LTM as of June 30, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 ($ in millions):
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
LTM
For the Year Ended
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Borrowings
$ 2,740
$ 2,495
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
993
1,107
Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA
2.76
2.25
