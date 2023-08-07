HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. ("HighPeak" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights

Second Quarter 2023

Sales volumes, consisting of 84% crude oil and 93% liquids, averaged 42,207 barrels of crude oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d"), representing a 13% increase over first quarter 2023 and a 92% increase over second quarter 2022. Third quarter-to-date production has averaged over 50,000 Boe/d.

Net income and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) were $31.8 million and $185.0 million, respectively.

Realized price averaged $62.68 per Boe, or 85% of the weighted average of NYMEX WTI crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives.

Cash operating margin of $50.14 per Boe, or 80% of the average realized price per Boe, excluding the effects of derivatives.

Horizontal wells turned in line throughout the second quarter numbered 42 gross (40.3 net). At the end of the second quarter, the Company had 42 gross (35.7 net) horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion.



Recent Event

HighPeak completed a public equity offering on July 21, 2023, whereby 14,835,000 shares of common stock, including an over-allotment of 1,935,000 shares, were issued for net proceeds of $151.2 million, enhancing near-term liquidity.



HighPeak Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower, said, "I understand that there were doubts about the productivity of eastern Howard County. However, achieving the impressive milestone of producing 50,000 Boe per day, consisting of 84% oil, from just over 200 producing horizontal wells, all while maintaining industry-leading margins, serves as a clear testament to the caliber of our assets. We have now achieved positive cash flow from our operations with our current two-rig program. Our intention moving forward is to finance our drilling program through operational cash flow.

"Our recent equity offering, wherein both our management and significant stakeholders made substantial investments alongside the public, played a crucial role in positioning the Company to effectively execute our comprehensive long-term strategic plan. We are also making notable headway in the refinancing of our near-term debt maturities, with expectations of finalizing this financing within the current quarter. Our primary focus remains on generating free cash flow, fortifying our balance sheet, and consistently delivering incremental value to our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Update

HighPeak's sales volumes during the second quarter of 2023 averaged 42,207 Boe/d, an increase of approximately 13% compared with the first quarter of 2023. Second quarter sales volumes consisted of approximately 84% crude oil and 93% liquids.

In accordance with the Company's updated development outlook, the Company was running five drilling rigs at the beginning of the second quarter and reduced to two drilling rigs by the beginning of June 2023. The Company started and ended the quarter with four and two fracs crews, respectively. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company drilled 24 gross (23.1 net) horizontal wells and completed 42 gross (40.3 net) operated producing wells. At June 30, 2023, the Company had 42 gross (35.7 net) horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion. Currently, the Company is running two drilling rigs and one frac crew.

HighPeak President, Michael Hollis, commented, "Given the high oil cut and increasingly efficient operations, our cash margins are consistently and considerably higher than our peers. Now that both Flat Top and Signal Peak are fully delineated with infrastructure nearly complete, our acreage in eastern Howard County speaks for itself. Over the foreseeable future, we will continue to focus on Wolfcamp A and Lower Spraberry zones within both Flat Top and Signal Peak areas that have proven well results. At our current two-rig program, we have over 12 years of inventory in just these two premium zones."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HighPeak reported net income of $31.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.25 per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $185.0 million, or $1.45 per diluted share.

Second quarter average realized prices were $73.21 per barrel of crude oil, $20.77 per barrel of NGL and $0.70 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $62.68 per Boe, or 85% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. HighPeak's cash costs for the second quarter were $13.21 per Boe, including lease operating expenses of $8.39 per Boe, workover expenses of $0.71 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $3.45 per Boe and cash G&A expenses of $0.66 per Boe. The Company's cash margin was $49.48 per Boe, or 79% of the overall realized price per Boe for the quarter, excluding the effects of derivatives.

HighPeak's second quarter 2023 capital expenditures to drill, complete, equip, provide facilities and for infrastructure were $299.6 million. In addition, the Company incurred capital expenditures of approximately $2.3 million primarily related to leasehold acquisitions.

Hedging

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had crude oil swaps in place to hedge 276,000 barrels of its remaining 2023 crude oil production, or 1,500 barrels of oil per day, at an average swap price of $72.30 per barrel. In addition, the Company had deferred premium put options in place for the remainder of 2023 and through September 2024 totaling 1.56 million barrels and 2.74 million barrels, or 8,500 and 10,000 barrels of oil per day, respectively, with deferred premiums of $5.00 per barrel and strike prices averaging $57.82 and $53.83 for the remainder of 2023 and 2024, respectively. In addition, in July 2023, the Company entered into an additional crude oil swap contract for an average of approximately 8,000 barrels of oil per day for the second half of 2023 at a swap price of $74.46 per barrel. The Company's crude oil derivative contracts are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate pricing.

Dividends

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved quarterly dividends of $0.025 per share, or $2.8 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. In addition, in July 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, or $3.2 million in dividends to be paid to stockholders on August 25, 2023.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,265 $ 30,504 Accounts receivable 100,974 96,596 Inventory 9,201 13,275 Prepaid expenses 3,154 4,133 Derivatives 435 17 Total current assets 144,029 144,525 Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting: Proved properties 2,977,987 2,270,236 Unproved properties 91,630 114,665 Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization (434,006 ) (259,962 ) Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net 2,635,611 2,124,939 Other property and equipment, net 3,592 3,587 Other noncurrent assets 6,771 6,431 Total assets $ 2,790,003 $ 2,279,482 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 741,155 $ - Accounts payable - trade 215,845 105,565 Accrued capital expenditures 102,727 91,842 Revenues and royalties payable 36,480 15,623 Other accrued liabilities 15,815 13,152 Accrued interest 14,049 15,600 Derivatives 10,700 16,702 Advances from joint interest owners 782 7,302 Operating leases 622 343 Total current liabilities 1,138,175 266,129 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net 231,854 704,349 Deferred income taxes 155,315 131,164 Asset retirement obligations 7,886 7,502 Derivatives 1,094 691 Operating leases 269 - Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 1,018,810 1,008,896 Retained earnings 236,589 160,740 Total stockholders' equity 1,255,410 1,169,647 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,790,003 $ 2,279,482

HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating revenues: Crude oil sales $ 236,390 $ 190,926 $ 452,086 $ 277,864 NGL and natural gas sales 4,370 10,502 12,468 15,793 Total operating revenues 240,760 201,428 464,554 293,657 Operating costs and expenses: Crude oil and natural gas production 34,934 16,595 67,876 26,041 Production and ad valorem taxes 13,259 10,301 25,556 15,307 Exploration and abandonments 480 184 2,644 393 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 93,011 34,883 174,142 51,907 Accretion of discount 120 66 238 120 General and administrative 2,516 2,016 5,018 3,956 Stock-based compensation 3,984 14,579 8,038 18,555 Total operating costs and expenses 148,304 78,624 283,512 116,279 Other expense 7,502 - 7,502 - Income from operations 84,954 122,804 173,540 177,378 Interest and other income 163 2 193 252 Interest expense (39,284 ) (9,282 ) (66,256 ) (14,534 ) Derivative loss, net (4,363 ) (11,891 ) (1,243 ) (78,285 ) Income before income taxes 41,470 101,633 106,234 84,811 Income tax expense 9,644 24,072 24,151 23,760 Net income $ 31,826 $ 77,561 $ 82,083 $ 61,051 Earnings per share: Basic net income $ 0.26 $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 0.56 Diluted net income $ 0.25 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 111,227 103,178 111,227 99,530 Diluted 115,978 111,228 117,127 106,843 Dividends declared per share $ 0.025 $ 0.025 $ 0.05 $ 0.05

HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 82,083 $ 61,051 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Exploration and abandonment expense 2,186 32 Depletion, depreciation and amortization expense 174,142 51,907 Accretion expense 238 120 Stock-based compensation expense 8,038 18,555 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,704 1,781 Amortization of original issue discounts on 10.000% Senior Notes and 10.625% Senior Notes 8,627 2,741 Derivative-related activity (6,017 ) 16,442 Deferred income taxes 24,151 23,760 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,378 ) (50,857 ) Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets 3,941 (2,571 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 64,961 25,225 Net cash provided by operating activities 363,676 148,186 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (678,968 ) (403,177 ) Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions 74,736 105,476 Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties (7,789 ) (250,448 ) Deposit and other costs on pending acquisition (397 ) - Other property additions (103 ) (996 ) Net cash used in investing activities (612,521 ) (549,145 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under Credit Agreement 255,000 380,000 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 148 120 Proceeds from exercises of warrants 1,728 7,750 Debt issuance costs (1,399 ) (9,098 ) Dividends paid (5,554 ) (4,959 ) Stock offering costs (748 ) (58 ) Dividend equivalents paid (569 ) (427 ) Proceeds from issuance of 10.000% Senior Notes, net of discount - 210,179 Repayments under Credit Agreement - (195,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 248,606 388,507 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (239 ) (12,452 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 30,504 34,869 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 30,265 $ 22,417

HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Sales Volumes: Crude oil (Bbls) 3,228,942 1,716,084 6,064,560 2,620,296 NGLs (Bbls) 334,984 176,438 630,170 284,250 Natural gas (Mcf) 1,661,276 654,299 2,976,310 1,090,181 Total (Boe) 3,840,805 2,001,572 7,190,782 3,086,243 Daily Sales Volumes: Crude oil (Bbls/d) 35,483 18,858 33,506 14,477 NGLs (Bbls/d) 3,681 1,939 3,482 1,570 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 18,256 7,190 16,444 6,023 Total (Boe/d) 42,207 21,995 39,728 17,051 Revenues (in thousands): Crude oil sales $ 236,390 $ 190,926 $ 452,086 $ 277,864 Crude oil derivative settlements (5,066 ) (37,082 ) (7,260 ) (61,843 ) NGL and natural gas sales 4,370 10,502 12,468 15,793 Natural gas derivative settlements - - - - Total revenues, including derivative settlements $ 235,694 $ 164,346 $ 457,294 $ 231,814 Average sales prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 73.21 $ 111.26 $ 74.55 $ 106.04 Crude oil derivative settlements (per Bbl) (1.57 ) (21.61 ) (1.20 ) (23.60 ) NGL (per Bbl) 20.77 47.29 23.71 45.03 Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.70 6.02 1.37 5.28 Natural gas derivative settlements (per Mcf) - - - - Total, including derivative contract settlements (per Boe) $ 61.37 $ 82.11 $ 63.59 $ 75.11 Weighted Average NYMEX WTI ($/Bbl) $ 73.59 $ 108.77 $ 74.78 $ 103.93 Weighted Average NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf) 2.10 6.99 2.67 6.15 Realization to benchmark Crude oil 99 % 102 % 100 % 102 % Natural gas 33 % 86 % 51 % 86 % Operating Costs and Expenses (in thousands): Lease operating expenses $ 32,226 $ 16,553 $ 60,946 $ 25,898 Expense workovers 2,708 42 6,930 143 Production and ad valorem taxes 13,259 10,301 25,556 15,307 General and administrative expenses 2,516 2,016 5,018 3,956 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 93,011 34,883 174,142 51,907 Operating costs per Boe: Lease operating expenses $ 8.39 $ 8.27 $ 8.48 $ 8.39 Expense workovers 0.71 0.02 0.96 0.05 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.45 5.15 3.55 4.96 General and administrative expenses 0.66 1.01 0.70 1.28 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 24.22 17.43 24.22 16.82

HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income $ 31,826 $ 77,561 $ 82,083 $ 61,051 Interest expense 39,284 9,282 66,256 14,534 Interest and other income (163 ) (2 ) (193 ) (252 ) Income tax expense 9,644 24,072 24,151 23,760 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 93,011 34,883 174,142 51,907 Accretion of discount 120 66 238 120 Exploration and abandonment expense 480 184 2,644 393 Stock based compensation 3,984 14,579 8,038 18,555 Derivative related noncash activity (703 ) (25,191 ) (6,017 ) 16,442 Other expense 7,502 - 7,502 - EBITDAX $ 184,985 $ 135,434 $ 358,844 $ 186,510

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Cash Margin Reconciliation (in thousands, except per Boe data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Crude oil, NGL and natural gas sales revenue $ 240,760 $ 201,428 $ 464,554 $ 293,657 Less: Lease operating expenses (32,226 ) (16,553 ) (60,946 ) (25,898 ) Less: Workover expenses (2,708 ) (42 ) (6,930 ) (143 ) Less: Production and ad valorem taxes (13,259 ) (10,301 ) (25,556 ) (15,307 ) Less: General and administrative expenses (2,516 ) (2,016 ) (5,018 ) (3,956 ) Cash Margin $ 190,051 $ 172,516 $ 366,104 $ 248,353 Divide by: Sales volumes (MBoe) 3,840.8 2,001.6 7,190.8 3,086.2 Cash Margin per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives $ 49.48 $ 86.19 $ 50.91 $ 80.47 Cash Margin $ 190,051 $ 172,516 $ 366,104 $ 248,353 General and administrative expenses $ 2,516 $ 2,016 $ 5,018 $ 3,956 Divide by: Sales volumes (MBoe) 3,840.8 2,001.6 7,190.8 3,086.2 Cash Operating Margin per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives $ 50.14 $ 87.21 $ 51.61 $ 81.75

