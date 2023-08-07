Superior Group of Companies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

- Total Net Sales of $129.2 Million versus $147.9 million in Prior Year Second Quarter -

- Net Income of $1.2 Million versus ($26.7) Million in Prior Year Second Quarter, which included non-cash after-tax charges of $28 million -

- Adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 Million versus $4.8 Million in Prior Year Second Quarter -

- Board of Directors Approves Another $0.14 Per Share Quarterly Dividend -

- Provides Updated Full-Year Guidance -

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the "Company"), today announced its second quarter 2023 results.

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, net sales decreased 12.7% to $129.2 million, compared to second quarter 2022 net sales of $147.9 million. Pretax income was $1.4 million compared to a pretax loss of ($29.0) million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income was $1.2 million or $0.08 per diluted share compared to a net loss of ($26.7) million, or ($1.70) per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.

In the prior year second quarter of 2022, the Company recognized pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges related to goodwill of $24.5 million ($23.6 million net of tax, or $1.50 per diluted share) and tradenames of $5.6 million ($4.4 million net of tax, or $0.28 per diluted share). On an adjusted basis, which excludes impairment charges made in the prior year second quarter, this quarter's net income of $1.2 million or $0.08 per diluted share compares to $1.3 million or $0.08 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the significant items.

"During these uncertain economic times, we delivered on our commitment to drive positive free cash flow, reduce debt and improve our leverage position, all while strategically investing to capture market share in the quarters ahead," said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. "As we indicated in May, we remain poised to generate even stronger results in the second half of the year, and the steps we're taking now will clearly benefit our growth and profitability once macro conditions and economic visibility normalize. I'm pleased that our Board has again approved our quarterly dividend, reflecting our shared confidence in the compelling opportunities ahead to further penetrate all three of the large and growing end markets we serve, which will ultimately benefit our efforts to further enhance long-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2023 Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable September 8, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023.

2023 Full-Year Outlook

For full-year 2023, the Company is updating its Outlook to include a sales forecast of $550 million to $560 million compared to $579 million in 2022, and an earnings per share forecast of $0.45 to $0.55 compared to $0.62 of adjusted earnings per share in 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Comparative figures are as follows:





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 129,162 $ 147,933 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 81,566 99,800 Selling and administrative expenses 43,382 45,969 Goodwill impairment charge - 24,458 Intangible assets impairment charge - 5,581 Other periodic pension costs 214 528 Interest expense 2,624 583 127,786 176,919 Income (loss) before income tax expense 1,376 (28,986 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 163 (2,311 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,213 $ (26,675 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ (1.70 ) Diluted $ 0.08 $ (1.70 ) Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 15,987,007 15,732,264 Diluted 16,124,816 15,732,264 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.14

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 259,935 $ 291,515 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 165,231 193,601 Selling and administrative expenses 86,761 88,183 Goodwill impairment charge - 24,458 Intangible assets impairment charge - 5,581 Other periodic pension costs 428 1,056 Interest expense 5,194 882 257,614 313,761 Income (loss) before income tax expense 2,321 (22,246 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 220 (801 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,101 $ (21,445 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ (1.37 ) Diluted $ 0.13 $ (1.37 ) Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 15,935,001 15,705,646 Diluted 16,121,573 15,705,646 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.26

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and par value data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,749 $ 17,722 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,803 and $7,622, respectively 96,732 104,813 Accounts receivable - other 294 3,326 Inventories 114,419 124,976 Contract assets 47,614 52,980 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,645 14,166 Total current assets 292,453 317,983 Property, plant and equipment, net 50,849 51,392 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,775 9,113 Deferred tax asset 10,691 10,718 Intangible assets, net 53,148 55,753 Other assets 13,364 11,982 Total assets $ 435,280 $ 456,941 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,879 $ 42,060 Other current liabilities 34,181 38,646 Current portion of long-term debt 3,750 3,750 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 1,375 736 Total current liabilities 87,185 85,192 Long-term debt 122,479 151,567 Long-term pension liability 13,135 12,864 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 873 2,245 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,678 3,936 Other long-term liabilities 8,691 8,538 Total liabilities 242,041 264,342 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,499,312 and 16,376,683 shares, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 75,078 72,615 Retained earnings 120,490 122,979 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Pensions (1,032 ) (1,113 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,313 ) (1,898 ) Total shareholders' equity 193,239 192,599 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 435,280 $ 456,941

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 2,101 $ (21,445 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,816 6,103 Goodwill impairment charge - 24,458 Intangible assets impairment charge - 5,581 Inventory write-downs 144 4,795 Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable (628 ) 1,282 Share-based compensation expense 2,420 2,454 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) - (2,018 ) Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (733 ) 626 Change in fair value of written put options (145 ) - Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses: Accounts receivable 8,854 (3,025 ) Accounts receivable - other 3,032 458 Contract assets 5,447 (8,176 ) Inventories 10,555 (9,377 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (285 ) (925 ) Other assets (1,468 ) 1,812 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 1,280 (7,325 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities - (3,346 ) Long-term pension liability 379 1,116 Other long-term liabilities 326 (693 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 38,095 (7,645 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,643 ) (7,039 ) Acquisition of businesses - (11,202 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,643 ) (18,241 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings of debt 1,000 117,790 Repayment of debt (29,875 ) (85,299 ) Debt issuance costs (300 ) - Payment of cash dividends (4,590 ) (4,171 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities - (1,416 ) Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 43 495 Tax withholdings on vesting of restricted shares and performance based shares - (232 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (33,722 ) 27,167 Effect of currency exchange rates on cash 297 89 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,027 1,370 Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period 17,722 8,935 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 18,749 $ 10,305

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and par value data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,213 $ (26,675 ) $ 2,101 $ (21,445 ) Interest expense 2,624 583 5,194 882 Income tax expense (benefit) 163 (2,311 ) 220 (801 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,428 3,180 6,816 6,103 Goodwill impairment charge - 24,458 - 24,458 Intangible assets impairment charge - 5,581 - 5,581 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 7,428 $ 4,816 $ 14,331 $ 14,778 Net income (loss) $ 1,213 $ (26,675 ) $ 2,101 $ (21,445 ) Adjustment for items: Goodwill impairment charge - 24,458 - 24,458 Intangible assets impairment charge - 5,581 - 5,581 Tax impact of adjustments(2) - (2,040 ) - (2,040 ) Adjusted net income(3) $ 1,213 $ 1,324 $ 2,101 $ 6,554 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.08 $ (1.70 ) $ 0.13 $ (1.37 ) Adjustment for items, after-tax, per diluted share - 1.78 - 1.77 Diluted adjusted net income per share(3) $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Diluted, as reported 16,124,816 15,732,264 16,121,573 15,705,646 Diluted, as adjusted(4) 16,124,816 16,223,433 16,121,573 16,194,351

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges and the other items described in the following sentence. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company's core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company's capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences, (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization), (iv) the non-cash charges from asset impairments and (v) gains or losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's results of operations. The presentation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

(2) The tax impact of adjustments includes the tax effect of each separate adjustment based on the statutory tax rate for the jurisdiction(s) in which the adjustment was taxable or deductible, and the tax effect of items that relate to tax specific financial transactions.

(3) Adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share, which are non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, excluding the impacts of impairment charges. Management believes adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of impairment charges that are not reflective of our core business.

(4) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted adjusted net income per share includes shares of common stock of 491,169 and 488,705 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. These shares were excluded from diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted net income (loss) per share, as the Company recognized a net loss their inclusion would have been antidilutive.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Other Total As of and For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023: Net income $ 1,213 Income tax expense 163 Income (loss) before income tax expense $ 5,278 $ 953 $ 2,590 $ (7,445 ) $ 1,376 Interest expense - - - 2,624 2,624 Depreciation and amortization 1,710 976 662 80 3,428 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 6,988 $ 1,929 $ 3,252 $ (4,741 ) $ 7,428 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Other Total As of and For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022: Net loss $ (26,675 ) Income tax benefit (2,311 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense $ (4,698 ) $ (22,774 ) $ 4,372 $ (5,886 ) $ (28,986 ) Interest expense 63 34 - 486 583 Depreciation and amortization 1,589 988 549 54 3,180 Goodwill impairment charge 4,135 20,323 - - 24,458 Intangible assets impairment charge 5,581 - - - 5,581 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 6,670 $ (1,429 ) $ 4,921 $ (5,346 ) $ 4,816 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Other Total As of and For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023: Net income $ 2,101 Income tax expense 220 Income (loss) before income tax expense $ 11,124 $ 1,551 $ 4,715 $ (15,069 ) $ 2,321 Interest expense - - - 5,194 5,194 Depreciation and amortization 3,374 1,950 1,330 162 6,816 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 14,498 $ 3,501 $ 6,045 $ (9,713 ) $ 14,331 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Other Total As of and For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022: Net loss $ (21,445 ) Income tax benefit (801 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense $ 1,905 $ (20,864 ) $ 8,681 $ (11,968 ) $ (22,246 ) Interest expense 118 52 - 712 882 Depreciation and amortization 2,972 1,969 1,044 118 6,103 Goodwill impairment charge 4,135 20,323 - - 24,458 Intangible assets impairment charge 5,581 - - - 5,581 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 14,711 $ 1,480 $ 9,725 $ (11,138 ) $ 14,778

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined above.