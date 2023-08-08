Hydromer, Inc. Announces Resignation of Board Members and Appointment of New Directors

CONCORD, NC, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Hydromer, Inc. (OTC: HYDI) today announced the resignation of all its board of directors. There were no disagreements between the Company and the board of directors. The company has swiftly acted to ensure continuity and has appointed new members to its board of directors.

The new appointees to the board include Braeden Lichti of BWL Investments Ltd., George Kovalyov, and Mike Torti, the current CEO of Hydromer, Inc.

Braeden Lichti, who is taking on the role of Chairman, expressed gratitude to the departing board members for their contributions to the company. He stated, "We are looking forward to a renewed phase of growth and innovation at Hydromer. Our new team is committed to delivering value for our shareholders."

Shareholders can anticipate further communication in the coming days. Chairman Braeden Lichti will be providing a n update to all stakeholders.

About Hydromer®

Hydromer®, Inc & Subsidiary (the "Company") is an ISO 9001:2015 global business-to-business (B2B) surface modification and coating solutions provider offering polymer research & development, and manufacturing services capabilities for a wide variety of applications. We are a U.S. public corporation domiciled in Concord, NC. Our customers are located across the United States of America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Company was established in 1980, originally incorporated in the State of New Jersey. We are a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485, and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 production facility. For over four decades, the Company has developed value-added solutions to serve businesses in domestic and international markets, in a wide range of industries. We manage numerous global B2B services such as, coating services, research and development, analytical testing, technology transfer, and dedicated machinery building, installation, and support. We have successfully developed numerous proprietary formulations and secured many patents worldwide at separate times throughout our history including, anti-microbial, anti-fog, anti-frost, condensation-controlling, hydrophilic and thromboresistant coatings.

