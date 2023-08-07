HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock for the second quarter of 2023 of $54.6 million and EPS of $0.50, compared to $52.5 million and EPS of $0.48 for the second quarter of 2022.

"We executed well across the enterprise at both our utility and bank this quarter despite a challenging operating environment," said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO.

"Our utility grew net income to $45.3 million, and although operations and maintenance expenses were elevated during the quarter, we expect some of those expenses to moderate in the second half of the year, with full year expenses still expected to be within annual revenue adjustment (ARA) allowed levels. The utility is executing well on its capital plan, ensuring the reliability and resilience of our system as we progress our clean energy transition.

"American Savings Bank (ASB) delivered solid results for the quarter and grew net income to $20.2 million despite macro headwinds impacting the banking sector. Credit quality remains strong, indicative of the continued strength and resilience of Hawaii's economy, consumers, and businesses. ASB's capital position remains healthy, with liquidity of approximately three times uninsured or uncollateralized deposits. The bank's loyal and long-tenured deposit base demonstrates the value of ASB's customer relationships," said Seu.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS1

Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric) net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $45.3 million, compared to $44.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, with the increase primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$11 million higher revenues, consisting of $7 million from the ARA mechanism, $2 million from the fossil fuel cost risk-sharing mechanism, $1 million from the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism, and $1 million from a one-time true-up of billable costs; and

$2 million higher allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) related to increased capital expenditures.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

$9 million in higher operations and maintenance expenses, including $4 million from higher transmission and distribution expenses, $2 million in higher outside services costs, and $3 million in other expenses, including increased labor and employee benefits costs and higher facilities expenses;

higher facilities expenses; $2 million higher interest expense due to increased borrowings; and

$1 million higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

ASB's second quarter 2023 net income was $20.2 million, compared to $18.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher noninterest income, a lower provision for credit losses and lower noninterest expense, partially offset by lower net interest income. The increase in net income compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher noninterest income, a lower provision for credit losses and higher net interest income, partially offset by higher noninterest expense.

Total earning assets as of June 30, 2023 were $9.2 billion, up approximately 0.6% from December 31, 2022.

Total loans were $6.1 billion as of June 30, 2023, up 2.7% from December 31, 2022, reflecting growth across most of the portfolio.

Total deposits were $8.2 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of 0.08% from December 31, 2022. Core deposits declined 2.8%, while certificates of deposits increased 33.3%. As of June 30, 2023, 86% of our deposits were F.D.I.C. insured or fully collateralized, up slightly from 85% as of March 31, 2023, with approximately 79% of deposits F.D.I.C. insured. For the second quarter of 2023, the average cost of funds was 0.83%, up 17 basis points versus the linked quarter and up 78 basis points versus the prior year quarter.

ASB's return on average equity was 16.2%, compared to 15.5% in the linked quarter and 12.2% in the second quarter of 2022. Return on average assets was 0.84% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.78% in the linked quarter and 0.76% in the prior year quarter.

In the second quarter of 2023, ASB paid dividends of $11.0 million to HEI. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.8% as of June 30, 2023.

Please refer to ASB's news release issued on July 28, 2023 for additional information on ASB.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The higher net loss compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher interest expense.

BOARD DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On August 3, 2023, HEI announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on September 8, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2023 (ex-dividend date is August 17, 2023). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.44 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on August 3, 2023 of $37.72, HEI's dividend yield is 3.8%.

____________________

1 Note: Utility amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using a current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Electric utility $ 794,191 $ 818,873 $ 1,624,552 $ 1,527,665 Bank 96,885 75,324 190,742 150,439 Other 4,609 1,410 8,628 2,571 Total revenues 895,685 895,607 1,823,922 1,680,675 Expenses Electric utility 720,566 747,719 1,475,052 1,382,916 Bank 72,017 53,401 142,354 98,486 Other 10,123 7,819 20,019 13,329 Total expenses 802,706 808,939 1,637,425 1,494,731 Operating income (loss) Electric utility 73,625 71,154 149,500 144,749 Bank 24,868 21,923 48,388 51,953 Other (5,514 ) (6,409 ) (11,391 ) (10,758 ) Total operating income 92,979 86,668 186,497 185,944 Retirement defined benefits credit-other than service costs 1,153 1,246 2,305 2,489 Interest expense, net-other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings (29,832 ) (24,965 ) (58,630 ) (49,314 ) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction 1,295 798 2,426 1,576 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 3,772 2,470 7,073 4,879 Gain on sales of equity-method investment - - - 8,123 Income before income taxes 69,367 66,217 139,671 153,697 Income taxes 14,284 13,203 29,394 31,043 Net income 55,083 53,014 110,277 122,654 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries 473 473 946 946 Net income for common stock $ 54,610 $ 52,541 $ 109,331 $ 121,708 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.48 $ 1.00 $ 1.11 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.48 $ 1.00 $ 1.11 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.72 $ 0.70 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 109,573 109,432 109,544 109,397 Weighted-average shares assuming dilution 109,780 109,662 109,870 109,714 Net income (loss) for common stock by segment Electric utility $ 45,299 $ 44,135 $ 92,308 $ 90,544 Bank 20,204 17,466 38,766 41,336 Other (10,893 ) (9,060 ) (21,743 ) (10,172 ) Net income for common stock $ 54,610 $ 52,541 $ 109,331 $ 121,708 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HEI $ 47,001 $ (35,299 ) $ 122,210 $ (83,291 ) Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended) 10.2 10.4

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 794,191 $ 818,873 $ 1,624,552 $ 1,527,665 Expenses Fuel oil 280,157 269,655 614,254 490,941 Purchased power 168,434 218,085 321,195 381,618 Other operation and maintenance 136,360 124,892 264,676 250,149 Depreciation 60,689 58,739 121,616 117,210 Taxes, other than income taxes 74,926 76,348 153,311 142,998 Total expenses 720,566 747,719 1,475,052 1,382,916 Operating income 73,625 71,154 149,500 144,749 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 3,772 2,470 7,073 4,879 Retirement defined benefits credit-other than service costs 1,048 991 2,095 1,981 Interest expense and other charges, net (20,872 ) (18,800 ) (41,118 ) (37,126 ) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction 1,295 798 2,426 1,576 Income before income taxes 58,868 56,613 119,976 116,059 Income taxes 13,070 11,979 26,670 24,517 Net income 45,798 44,634 93,306 91,542 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries 229 229 458 458 Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric 45,569 44,405 92,848 91,084 Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric 270 270 540 540 Net income for common stock $ 45,299 $ 44,135 $ 92,308 $ 90,544 Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric $ 45,255 $ 44,186 $ 92,219 $ 90,646 OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION Kilowatthour sales (millions) Hawaiian Electric 1,480 1,506 2,910 2,954 Hawaii Electric Light 252 261 503 515 Maui Electric 262 264 517 519 1,994 2,031 3,930 3,988 Average fuel oil cost per barrel $ 122.69 $ 139.51 $ 131.48 $ 120.54 Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1 8.2 8.2 1 Simple average.

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 (in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 67,966 $ 64,842 $ 48,129 $ 132,808 $ 94,134 Interest and dividends on investment securities 13,775 14,637 14,693 28,412 28,677 Total interest and dividend income 81,741 79,479 62,822 161,220 122,811 Interest expense Interest on deposit liabilities 9,661 6,837 921 16,498 1,868 Interest on other borrowings 8,852 7,721 139 16,573 144 Total interest expense 18,513 14,558 1,060 33,071 2,012 Net interest income 63,228 64,921 61,762 128,149 120,799 Provision for credit losses 43 1,175 2,757 1,218 (506 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 63,185 63,746 59,005 126,931 121,305 Noninterest income Fees from other financial services 5,009 4,679 4,716 9,688 10,303 Fee income on deposit liabilities 4,504 4,599 4,552 9,103 9,243 Fee income on other financial products 2,768 2,744 2,529 5,512 5,247 Bank-owned life insurance 1,955 1,425 (142 ) 3,380 539 Mortgage banking income 230 130 372 360 1,449 Gain on sale of real estate 495 - - 495 1,002 Other income, net 678 801 475 1,479 847 Total noninterest income 15,639 14,378 12,502 30,017 28,630 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 29,394 30,204 27,666 59,598 54,881 Occupancy 5,539 5,588 5,467 11,127 11,419 Data processing 5,095 5,012 4,484 10,107 8,635 Services 2,689 2,595 2,522 5,284 4,961 Equipment 2,957 2,646 2,402 5,603 4,731 Office supplies, printing and postage 1,109 1,165 1,073 2,274 2,133 Marketing 834 1,016 934 1,850 1,952 Other expense 6,152 6,191 4,850 12,343 8,899 Total noninterest expense 53,769 54,417 49,398 108,186 97,611 Income before income taxes 25,055 23,707 22,109 48,762 52,324 Income taxes 4,851 5,145 4,643 9,996 10,988 Net income $ 20,204 $ 18,562 $ 17,466 $ 38,766 $ 41,336 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 12,994 $ 36,992 $ (71,369 ) $ 49,986 $ (169,940 ) OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end) Return on average assets 0.84 0.78 0.76 0.81 0.90 Return on average equity 16.20 15.51 12.17 15.87 13.01 Return on average tangible common equity 19.40 18.73 14.20 19.07 14.95 Net interest margin 2.75 2.85 2.85 2.80 2.82 Efficiency ratio 68.18 68.62 66.52 68.40 65.32 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.14 0.14 0.00 0.14 0.01 As of period end Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment 0.22 0.24 0.40 Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 1.13 1.18 1.28 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 4.3 4.3 4.9 Tier-1 leverage ratio 7.8 7.7 7.7 Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions) $ 11.0 $ 14.0 $ 12.0 $ 25.0 $ 27.0

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

