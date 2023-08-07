SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), the intelligent CX Platform provider, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 increased 18% to a record $222.9 million, compared to $189.4 million for the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP gross margin was 53.2% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 53.4% for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted gross margin was 61.8% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 60.7% for the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $(21.7) million, or $(0.30) per basic share, and (9.8)% of revenue, compared to GAAP net loss of $(23.7) million, or $(0.34) per basic share, and (12.5)% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $37.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, and 16.8% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP net income of $24.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, and 12.8% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $41.5 million, or 18.6% of revenue, compared to $33.1 million, or 17.5% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2023 was $21.9 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $(3.1) million for the second quarter of 2022.

"We are pleased to report strong second quarter results with revenue growing 18% year-over-year to a record $222.9 million. This growth continues to be driven by our Enterprise business where LTM subscription revenue grew 28% year-over-year. In the second quarter, we achieved another record for GAAP operating cash flow, as adjusted EBITDA margin reached 19%. We experienced a particularly strong quarter for new logo bookings, demonstrating our strong go-to-market execution. We have been a leader in AI and Automation and will continue to push this industry forward, as AI serves as a tailwind for our business and leads to TAM expansion. We remain strategically focused on enabling enterprises to reimagine their customer experience by providing our Intelligent CX Platform combined with our passionate experts."

- Mike Burkland, Chairman and CEO, Five9

Business Outlook

Five9 provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Five9 emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing macroeconomic conditions.

For the full year 2023, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $908.0 to $910.0 million. GAAP net loss per share in the range of $(1.48) to $(1.37), assuming basic shares outstanding of approximately 72.2 million. Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.79 to $1.83, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 73.3 million.



For the third quarter of 2023, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $223.5 to $224.5 million. GAAP net loss per share in the range of $(0.40) to $(0.35), assuming basic shares outstanding of approximately 72.4 million. Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.42 to $0.44, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 73.7 million.



With respect to Five9's guidance as provided above, please refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP net income - Guidance" table for more details, including important assumptions upon which such guidance is based.

Conference Call Details

Five9 will discuss its second quarter 2023 results today, August 7, 2023, via Zoom webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the webinar, please register by clicking here. A copy of this press release will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K and will be posted to our website, prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web-site at http://investors.five9.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. We calculate adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin by adding back the following items to gross profit: depreciation, intangibles amortization, stock-based compensation, exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations, acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs, and refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP net loss: depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, interest (income) and other, exit costs related to closure and relocation of our Russian operations, acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, contingent consideration expense, refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees and provision for income taxes. We calculate non-GAAP operating income by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP loss from operations: stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations, acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs, contingent consideration expense and refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees. We calculate non-GAAP net income by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP net loss: stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes, exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations, acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, contingent consideration expense, refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees and tax provision associated with acquired companies. For the periods presented, these adjustments from GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income do not include any presentation of the net tax effect of such adjustments given our significant net operating loss carryforwards. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The Company considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The Company's management uses these measures to (i) illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of income or expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP measures, and (ii) establish budgets and operational goals for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented only as supplemental information for purposes of understanding the Company's operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures set forth in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including the statements in the quotes from our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, including statements regarding Five9's business strategies, market opportunity, and ability to capitalize on that opportunity, Five9's AI and automation initiatives, and the potential impact of these initiatives on Five9's business and total addressable market, and the third quarter and full year 2023 financial projections set forth under the caption "Business Outlook," that are based on our current expectations and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate. Risks that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, among others: (i) the impact of adverse economic conditions, including the impact of macroeconomic deterioration, including increased inflation, increased interest rates, supply chain disruptions, decreased economic output and fluctuations in currency rates, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and other factors, that may continue to harm our business; (ii) if we are unable to attract new clients or sell additional services and functionality to our existing clients, our revenue and revenue growth will be harmed; (iii) if our existing clients terminate their subscriptions, reduce their subscriptions and related usage, or fail to grow subscriptions at the rate they have in the past or that we might expect, our revenues and gross margins will be harmed and we will be required to spend more money to grow our client base; (iv) because a significant percentage of our revenue is derived from existing clients, downturns or upturns in new sales will not be immediately reflected in our operating results and may be difficult to discern; (v) we have established, and are continuing to increase, our network of technology solution brokers and resellers to sell our solution; our failure to effectively develop, manage, and maintain this network could materially harm our revenues; (vi) our quarterly and annual results may fluctuate significantly, including as a result of the timing and success of new product and feature introductions by us, and may not fully reflect the underlying performance of our business and may result in decreases in the price of our common stock; (vii) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth, and even if we continue to grow rapidly, we may fail to manage our growth effectively; (viii) our recent Chief Executive Officer transition could disrupt our operations, result in additional executive and personnel transitions and make it more difficult for us to hire and retain employees; (ix) failure to adequately retain and expand our sales force will impede our growth; (x) if we fail to manage our technical operations infrastructure, our existing clients may experience service outages, our new clients may experience delays in the deployment of our solution and we could be subject to, among other things, claims for credits or damages; (xi) further development of our AI solutions may not be successful and may result in reputational harm and our future operating results could be materially harmed; (xii) the AI technology and features incorporated into our solution include new and evolving technologies that may present both legal and business risks; (xiii) the use of AI by our workforce may present risks to our business; (xiv) our growth depends in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties and our failure to successfully maintain, grow and manage these relationships could harm our business; (xv) the markets in which we participate involve a high number of competitors that are continuing to increase, and if we do not compete effectively, our operating results could be harmed; (xvi) we continue to expand our international operations, which exposes us to significant macroeconomic and other risks; (xvii) security breaches and improper access to or disclosure of our data or our clients' data, or other cyber attacks on our systems, could result in litigation and regulatory risk, harm our reputation and our business; (xviii) we may acquire other companies or technologies, or be the target of strategic transactions, or be impacted by transactions by other companies, which could divert our management's attention, result in additional dilution to our stockholders or use a significant amount of our cash resources and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; (xix) we sell our solution to larger organizations that require longer sales and implementation cycles and often demand more configuration and integration services or customized features and functions that we may not offer, any of which could delay or prevent these sales and harm our growth rates, business and operating results; (xx) we rely on third-party telecommunications and internet service providers to provide our clients and their customers with telecommunication services and connectivity to our cloud contact center software and any failure by these service providers to provide reliable services could cause us to lose clients and subject us to claims for credits or damages, among other things; (xxi) we have a history of losses and we may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability; (xxii) the contact center software solutions market is subject to rapid technological change, and we must develop and sell incremental and new cloud contact center solutions, which we refer to as our solution, in order to maintain and grow our business; (xxiii) our stock price has been volatile, may continue to be volatile and may decline, including due to factors beyond our control; (xxiv) we may not be able to secure additional financing on favorable terms, or at all, to meet our future capital needs; (xxv) failure to comply with laws and regulations could harm our business and our reputation; (xxvi) we may not have sufficient cash to service our convertible senior notes and repay such notes, if required, and other risks attendant to our convertible senior notes and increased debt levels; and (xxvii) the other risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including, but not limited to, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and readers should not unduly rely on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, including in any forward-looking statements.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable, and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 195,592 $ 180,520 Marketable investments 464,244 433,743 Accounts receivable, net 88,461 87,494 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,476 29,711 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net 54,462 47,242 Total current assets 841,235 778,710 Property and equipment, net 98,879 101,221 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,748 44,120 Finance lease right-of-use assets 2,167 - Intangible assets, net 22,501 28,192 Goodwill 165,420 165,420 Marketable investments 85,110 885 Other assets 17,329 11,057 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net - less current portion 126,555 114,880 Total assets $ 1,402,944 $ 1,244,485 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,286 $ 23,629 Accrued and other current liabilities 58,860 53,092 Operating lease liabilities 11,931 10,626 Finance lease liabilities 704 - Accrued federal fees 3,384 2,471 Sales tax liabilities 2,547 2,973 Deferred revenue 57,539 57,816 Convertible senior notes - 169 Total current liabilities 158,251 150,776 Convertible senior notes - less current portion 740,215 738,376 Sales tax liabilities - less current portion 912 899 Operating lease liabilities - less current portion 39,973 41,389 Finance lease liabilities - less current portion 1,463 - Other long-term liabilities 3,331 3,080 Total liabilities 944,145 934,520 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 72 71 Additional paid-in capital 832,197 635,668 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,397 ) (2,688 ) Accumulated deficit (372,073 ) (323,086 ) Total stockholders' equity 458,799 309,965 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,402,944 $ 1,244,485

FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 222,882 $ 189,382 $ 441,321 $ 372,159 Cost of revenue 104,361 88,229 209,117 177,096 Gross profit 118,521 101,153 232,204 195,063 Operating expenses: Research and development 39,210 34,992 77,318 70,816 Sales and marketing 74,077 64,098 150,391 128,709 General and administrative 30,477 23,824 58,735 48,138 Total operating expenses 143,764 122,914 286,444 247,663 Loss from operations (25,243 ) (21,761 ) (54,240 ) (52,600 ) Other (expense) income, net: Interest expense (1,866 ) (1,857 ) (3,711 ) (3,727 ) Interest income and other 6,123 280 10,244 1,125 Total other income (expense), net 4,257 (1,577 ) 6,533 (2,602 ) Loss before income taxes (20,986 ) (23,338 ) (47,707 ) (55,202 ) Provision for income taxes 753 332 1,280 2,588 Net loss $ (21,739 ) $ (23,670 ) $ (48,987 ) $ (57,790 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.83 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 71,627 69,748 71,444 69,363

FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (48,987 ) $ (57,790 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,071 22,435 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 5,838 4,942 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 25,710 18,653 (Accretion of discount) amortization of premium on marketable investments (4,315 ) 1,114 Provision for credit losses 528 505 Stock-based compensation 104,110 84,179 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 1,839 1,852 Deferred taxes 250 2,054 Change in fair of value of contingent consideration - 260 Payment of contingent consideration liability in excess of acquisition-date fair value - (5,900 ) Other 622 172 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,494 ) 310 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,764 ) (8,092 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (44,606 ) (42,854 ) Other assets (5,344 ) (92 ) Accounts payable 2,316 4,487 Accrued and other current liabilities 3,966 (4,107 ) Accrued federal fees and sales tax liability 500 (2,677 ) Deferred revenue (680 ) 7,571 Other liabilities 704 (1,423 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 55,264 25,599 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable investments (337,595 ) (151,712 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable investments 245 600 Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments 227,836 214,585 Purchases of property and equipment (16,642 ) (34,474 ) Capitalization of software development costs (3,565 ) (1,392 ) Cash paid for an equity investment in a privately-held company - (2,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (129,721 ) 25,607 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of outstanding 2023 convertible senior notes at maturity (169 ) - Cash received from the settlement at maturity of the outstanding capped calls associated with the 2023 convertible senior notes 74,453 - Repurchase of a portion of 2023 convertible senior notes, net of costs - (34,034 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 6,981 3,005 Proceeds from sale of common stock under ESPP 9,444 8,338 Payment of contingent consideration liability up to acquisition-date fair value - (18,100 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 90,709 (40,791 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 16,252 10,415 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 180,987 91,391 End of period $ 197,239 $ 101,806

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 118,521 $ 101,153 $ 232,204 $ 195,063 GAAP gross margin 53.2 % 53.4 % 52.6 % 52.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation 6,424 5,812 12,485 11,365 Intangibles amortization 2,845 2,935 5,691 5,882 Stock-based compensation 9,888 8,538 19,221 16,330 Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations 51 3 75 383 Acquisition-related and one-time integration costs - 80 34 128 Refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees - (3,511 ) - (3,511 ) Adjusted gross profit $ 137,729 $ 115,010 $ 269,710 $ 225,640 Adjusted gross margin 61.8 % 60.7 % 61.1 % 60.6 %

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP net loss $ (21,739 ) $ (23,670 ) $ (48,987 ) $ (57,790 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 11,724 11,640 23,071 22,435 Stock-based compensation 53,367 44,786 104,110 84,179 Interest expense 1,866 1,857 3,711 3,727 Interest (income) and other (6,123 ) (280 ) (10,244 ) (1,125 ) Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations (1) 815 214 1,411 3,441 Acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs 877 1,714 2,332 3,352 Contingent consideration expense - - - 260 Refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees - (3,511 ) - (3,511 ) Provision for income taxes 753 332 1,280 2,588 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,540 $ 33,082 $ 76,684 $ 57,556 Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenue 18.6 % 17.5 % 17.4 % 15.5 % (1) Exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations was $1.1 million and $1.8 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The $0.8 million and $1.4 million adjustments presented above were net of $0.3 million and $0.4 million included in "Interest (income) and other." Exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations was $1.1 million and $3.9 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The $0.2 million and $3.4 million adjustments presented above were net of $0.7 million and $0.8 million included in "Depreciation and amortization" and $0.2 million and $(0.3) million included in "Interest (income) and other."

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Loss from operations $ (25,243 ) $ (21,761 ) $ (54,240 ) $ (52,600 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 53,367 44,786 104,110 84,179 Intangibles amortization 2,845 2,935 5,691 5,882 Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations 815 883 1,411 4,215 Acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs 877 1,714 2,332 3,352 Contingent consideration expense - - - 260 Refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees - (3,511 ) - (3,511 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 32,661 $ 25,046 $ 59,304 $ 41,777

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP net loss $ (21,739 ) $ (23,670 ) $ (48,987 ) $ (57,790 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 53,367 44,786 104,110 84,179 Intangibles amortization 2,845 2,935 5,691 5,882 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 931 922 1,839 1,852 Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations 1,110 1,125 1,851 3,874 Acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs 877 1,714 2,332 3,352 Contingent consideration expense - - - 260 Refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees - (3,511 ) - (3,511 ) Tax provision associated with acquired companies - - - 1,830 Income tax expense effects (1) - - - - Non-GAAP net income $ 37,391 $ 24,301 $ 66,836 $ 39,928 GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.83 ) Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.35 $ 0.94 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.34 $ 0.92 $ 0.56 Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted 71,627 69,748 71,444 69,363 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 71,627 69,748 71,444 69,363 Diluted 72,600 71,083 72,474 70,869

(1) Non-GAAP adjustments do not have an impact on our federal income tax provision due to past non-GAAP losses, and state taxes are immaterial.

FIVE9, INC. SUMMARY OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION, DEPRECIATION AND INTANGIBLES AMORTIZATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Cost of revenue $ 9,888 $ 6,424 $ 2,845 $ 8,538 $ 5,812 $ 2,935 Research and development 13,013 868 - 11,818 804 - Sales and marketing 17,391 1 - 14,963 1 - General and administrative 13,075 1,586 - 9,467 2,088 - Total $ 53,367 $ 8,879 $ 2,845 $ 44,786 $ 8,705 $ 2,935 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Cost of revenue $ 19,221 $ 12,485 $ 5,691 $ 16,330 $ 11,365 $ 5,882 Research and development 25,395 1,740 - 21,963 1,629 - Sales and marketing 34,436 2 - 28,387 2 - General and administrative 25,058 3,153 - 17,499 3,557 - Total $ 104,110 $ 17,380 $ 5,691 $ 84,179 $ 16,553 $ 5,882

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME - GUIDANCE(1) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 Low High Low High GAAP net loss $ (29,086 ) $ (25,512 ) $ (107,060 ) $ (99,128 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation(2) 55,016 53,016 210,914 206,914 Intangibles amortization 2,884 2,884 11,459 11,459 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 954 954 4,189 4,189 Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations 600 600 3,051 3,051 Acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs(3) 585 485 8,367 7,367 Income tax expense effects(4) - - - - Non-GAAP net income $ 30,953 $ 32,427 $ 130,920 $ 133,852 GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (1.48 ) $ (1.37 ) Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.45 $ 1.81 $ 1.85 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 1.79 $ 1.83 Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 72,400 72,400 72,200 72,200 Diluted 73,700 73,700 73,300 73,300

(1) Represents guidance discussed on August 7, 2023. Reader shall not construe presentation of this information after August 7, 2023 as an update or reaffirmation of such guidance. (2) Stock-based compensation expenses are based on a range of probable significance, assuming market price for our common stock that is approximately consistent with current levels. (3) Acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs are based on a range of probable significance for pending acquisition. (4) Non-GAAP adjustments do not have an impact on our federal income tax provision due to past non-GAAP losses, and state taxes are immaterial.

