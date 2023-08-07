SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), the intelligent CX Platform provider, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 increased 18% to a record $222.9 million, compared to $189.4 million for the second quarter of 2022.
- GAAP gross margin was 53.2% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 53.4% for the second quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted gross margin was 61.8% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 60.7% for the second quarter of 2022.
- GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $(21.7) million, or $(0.30) per basic share, and (9.8)% of revenue, compared to GAAP net loss of $(23.7) million, or $(0.34) per basic share, and (12.5)% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $37.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, and 16.8% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP net income of $24.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, and 12.8% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $41.5 million, or 18.6% of revenue, compared to $33.1 million, or 17.5% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2022.
- GAAP operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2023 was $21.9 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $(3.1) million for the second quarter of 2022.
"We are pleased to report strong second quarter results with revenue growing 18% year-over-year to a record $222.9 million. This growth continues to be driven by our Enterprise business where LTM subscription revenue grew 28% year-over-year. In the second quarter, we achieved another record for GAAP operating cash flow, as adjusted EBITDA margin reached 19%. We experienced a particularly strong quarter for new logo bookings, demonstrating our strong go-to-market execution. We have been a leader in AI and Automation and will continue to push this industry forward, as AI serves as a tailwind for our business and leads to TAM expansion. We remain strategically focused on enabling enterprises to reimagine their customer experience by providing our Intelligent CX Platform combined with our passionate experts."
- Mike Burkland, Chairman and CEO, Five9
Business Outlook
Five9 provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Five9 emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing macroeconomic conditions.
- For the full year 2023, Five9 expects to report:
- Revenue in the range of $908.0 to $910.0 million.
- GAAP net loss per share in the range of $(1.48) to $(1.37), assuming basic shares outstanding of approximately 72.2 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.79 to $1.83, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 73.3 million.
- For the third quarter of 2023, Five9 expects to report:
- Revenue in the range of $223.5 to $224.5 million.
- GAAP net loss per share in the range of $(0.40) to $(0.35), assuming basic shares outstanding of approximately 72.4 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.42 to $0.44, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 73.7 million.
With respect to Five9's guidance as provided above, please refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP net income - Guidance" table for more details, including important assumptions upon which such guidance is based.
Conference Call Details
Five9 will discuss its second quarter 2023 results today, August 7, 2023, via Zoom webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the webinar, please register by clicking here. A copy of this press release will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K and will be posted to our website, prior to the conference call.
A live webcast and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web-site at http://investors.five9.com/.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
About Five9
The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable, and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.five9.com.
FIVE9, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
195,592
$
180,520
Marketable investments
464,244
433,743
Accounts receivable, net
88,461
87,494
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
38,476
29,711
Deferred contract acquisition costs, net
54,462
47,242
Total current assets
841,235
778,710
Property and equipment, net
98,879
101,221
Operating lease right-of-use assets
43,748
44,120
Finance lease right-of-use assets
2,167
-
Intangible assets, net
22,501
28,192
Goodwill
165,420
165,420
Marketable investments
85,110
885
Other assets
17,329
11,057
Deferred contract acquisition costs, net - less current portion
126,555
114,880
Total assets
$
1,402,944
$
1,244,485
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
23,286
$
23,629
Accrued and other current liabilities
58,860
53,092
Operating lease liabilities
11,931
10,626
Finance lease liabilities
704
-
Accrued federal fees
3,384
2,471
Sales tax liabilities
2,547
2,973
Deferred revenue
57,539
57,816
Convertible senior notes
-
169
Total current liabilities
158,251
150,776
Convertible senior notes - less current portion
740,215
738,376
Sales tax liabilities - less current portion
912
899
Operating lease liabilities - less current portion
39,973
41,389
Finance lease liabilities - less current portion
1,463
-
Other long-term liabilities
3,331
3,080
Total liabilities
944,145
934,520
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
72
71
Additional paid-in capital
832,197
635,668
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,397
)
(2,688
)
Accumulated deficit
(372,073
)
(323,086
)
Total stockholders' equity
458,799
309,965
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,402,944
$
1,244,485
FIVE9, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Revenue
$
222,882
$
189,382
$
441,321
$
372,159
Cost of revenue
104,361
88,229
209,117
177,096
Gross profit
118,521
101,153
232,204
195,063
Operating expenses:
Research and development
39,210
34,992
77,318
70,816
Sales and marketing
74,077
64,098
150,391
128,709
General and administrative
30,477
23,824
58,735
48,138
Total operating expenses
143,764
122,914
286,444
247,663
Loss from operations
(25,243
)
(21,761
)
(54,240
)
(52,600
)
Other (expense) income, net:
Interest expense
(1,866
)
(1,857
)
(3,711
)
(3,727
)
Interest income and other
6,123
280
10,244
1,125
Total other income (expense), net
4,257
(1,577
)
6,533
(2,602
)
Loss before income taxes
(20,986
)
(23,338
)
(47,707
)
(55,202
)
Provision for income taxes
753
332
1,280
2,588
Net loss
$
(21,739
)
$
(23,670
)
$
(48,987
)
$
(57,790
)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.30
)
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.69
)
$
(0.83
)
Shares used in computing net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
71,627
69,748
71,444
69,363
FIVE9, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(48,987
)
$
(57,790
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
23,071
22,435
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
5,838
4,942
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
25,710
18,653
(Accretion of discount) amortization of premium on marketable investments
(4,315
)
1,114
Provision for credit losses
528
505
Stock-based compensation
104,110
84,179
Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes
1,839
1,852
Deferred taxes
250
2,054
Change in fair of value of contingent consideration
-
260
Payment of contingent consideration liability in excess of acquisition-date fair value
-
(5,900
)
Other
622
172
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,494
)
310
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(8,764
)
(8,092
)
Deferred contract acquisition costs
(44,606
)
(42,854
)
Other assets
(5,344
)
(92
)
Accounts payable
2,316
4,487
Accrued and other current liabilities
3,966
(4,107
)
Accrued federal fees and sales tax liability
500
(2,677
)
Deferred revenue
(680
)
7,571
Other liabilities
704
(1,423
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
55,264
25,599
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable investments
(337,595
)
(151,712
)
Proceeds from sales of marketable investments
245
600
Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments
227,836
214,585
Purchases of property and equipment
(16,642
)
(34,474
)
Capitalization of software development costs
(3,565
)
(1,392
)
Cash paid for an equity investment in a privately-held company
-
(2,000
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(129,721
)
25,607
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of outstanding 2023 convertible senior notes at maturity
(169
)
-
Cash received from the settlement at maturity of the outstanding capped calls associated with the 2023 convertible senior notes
74,453
-
Repurchase of a portion of 2023 convertible senior notes, net of costs
-
(34,034
)
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
6,981
3,005
Proceeds from sale of common stock under ESPP
9,444
8,338
Payment of contingent consideration liability up to acquisition-date fair value
-
(18,100
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
90,709
(40,791
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
16,252
10,415
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Beginning of period
180,987
91,391
End of period
$
197,239
$
101,806
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
GAAP gross profit
$
118,521
$
101,153
$
232,204
$
195,063
GAAP gross margin
53.2
%
53.4
%
52.6
%
52.4
%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Depreciation
6,424
5,812
12,485
11,365
Intangibles amortization
2,845
2,935
5,691
5,882
Stock-based compensation
9,888
8,538
19,221
16,330
Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations
51
3
75
383
Acquisition-related and one-time integration costs
-
80
34
128
Refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees
-
(3,511
)
-
(3,511
)
Adjusted gross profit
$
137,729
$
115,010
$
269,710
$
225,640
Adjusted gross margin
61.8
%
60.7
%
61.1
%
60.6
%
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
GAAP net loss
$
(21,739
)
$
(23,670
)
$
(48,987
)
$
(57,790
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
11,724
11,640
23,071
22,435
Stock-based compensation
53,367
44,786
104,110
84,179
Interest expense
1,866
1,857
3,711
3,727
Interest (income) and other
(6,123
)
(280
)
(10,244
)
(1,125
)
Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations (1)
815
214
1,411
3,441
Acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs
877
1,714
2,332
3,352
Contingent consideration expense
-
-
-
260
Refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees
-
(3,511
)
-
(3,511
)
Provision for income taxes
753
332
1,280
2,588
Adjusted EBITDA
$
41,540
$
33,082
$
76,684
$
57,556
Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenue
18.6
%
17.5
%
17.4
%
15.5
%
(1) Exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations was $1.1 million and $1.8 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The $0.8 million and $1.4 million adjustments presented above were net of $0.3 million and $0.4 million included in "Interest (income) and other." Exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations was $1.1 million and $3.9 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The $0.2 million and $3.4 million adjustments presented above were net of $0.7 million and $0.8 million included in "Depreciation and amortization" and $0.2 million and $(0.3) million included in "Interest (income) and other."
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Loss from operations
$
(25,243
)
$
(21,761
)
$
(54,240
)
$
(52,600
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
53,367
44,786
104,110
84,179
Intangibles amortization
2,845
2,935
5,691
5,882
Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations
815
883
1,411
4,215
Acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs
877
1,714
2,332
3,352
Contingent consideration expense
-
-
-
260
Refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees
-
(3,511
)
-
(3,511
)
Non-GAAP operating income
$
32,661
$
25,046
$
59,304
$
41,777
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
GAAP net loss
$
(21,739
)
$
(23,670
)
$
(48,987
)
$
(57,790
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
53,367
44,786
104,110
84,179
Intangibles amortization
2,845
2,935
5,691
5,882
Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes
931
922
1,839
1,852
Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations
1,110
1,125
1,851
3,874
Acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs
877
1,714
2,332
3,352
Contingent consideration expense
-
-
-
260
Refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees
-
(3,511
)
-
(3,511
)
Tax provision associated with acquired companies
-
-
-
1,830
Income tax expense effects (1)
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP net income
$
37,391
$
24,301
$
66,836
$
39,928
GAAP net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.30
)
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.69
)
$
(0.83
)
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
0.52
$
0.35
$
0.94
$
0.58
Diluted
$
0.52
$
0.34
$
0.92
$
0.56
Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
71,627
69,748
71,444
69,363
Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
71,627
69,748
71,444
69,363
Diluted
72,600
71,083
72,474
70,869
|(1)
Non-GAAP adjustments do not have an impact on our federal income tax provision due to past non-GAAP losses, and state taxes are immaterial.
FIVE9, INC.
SUMMARY OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION, DEPRECIATION AND INTANGIBLES AMORTIZATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Stock-Based
Depreciation
Intangibles
Stock-Based
Depreciation
Intangibles
Cost of revenue
$
9,888
$
6,424
$
2,845
$
8,538
$
5,812
$
2,935
Research and development
13,013
868
-
11,818
804
-
Sales and marketing
17,391
1
-
14,963
1
-
General and administrative
13,075
1,586
-
9,467
2,088
-
Total
$
53,367
$
8,879
$
2,845
$
44,786
$
8,705
$
2,935
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Stock-Based
Depreciation
Intangibles
Stock-Based
Depreciation
Intangibles
Cost of revenue
$
19,221
$
12,485
$
5,691
$
16,330
$
11,365
$
5,882
Research and development
25,395
1,740
-
21,963
1,629
-
Sales and marketing
34,436
2
-
28,387
2
-
General and administrative
25,058
3,153
-
17,499
3,557
-
Total
$
104,110
$
17,380
$
5,691
$
84,179
$
16,553
$
5,882
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME - GUIDANCE(1)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ending
Year Ending
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2023
Low
High
Low
High
GAAP net loss
$
(29,086
)
$
(25,512
)
$
(107,060
)
$
(99,128
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation(2)
55,016
53,016
210,914
206,914
Intangibles amortization
2,884
2,884
11,459
11,459
Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes
954
954
4,189
4,189
Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations
600
600
3,051
3,051
Acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs(3)
585
485
8,367
7,367
Income tax expense effects(4)
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP net income
$
30,953
$
32,427
$
130,920
$
133,852
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.40
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(1.48
)
$
(1.37
)
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
0.43
$
0.45
$
1.81
$
1.85
Diluted
$
0.42
$
0.44
$
1.79
$
1.83
Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
72,400
72,400
72,200
72,200
Diluted
73,700
73,700
73,300
73,300
|(1)
Represents guidance discussed on August 7, 2023. Reader shall not construe presentation of this information after August 7, 2023 as an update or reaffirmation of such guidance.
|(2)
Stock-based compensation expenses are based on a range of probable significance, assuming market price for our common stock that is approximately consistent with current levels.
|(3)
Acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs are based on a range of probable significance for pending acquisition.
|(4)
Non-GAAP adjustments do not have an impact on our federal income tax provision due to past non-GAAP losses, and state taxes are immaterial.
Contacts
Investor Relations Contacts:
Five9, Inc.
Barry Zwarenstein
Chief Financial Officer
925-201-2000 ext. 5959
IR@five9.com
The Blueshirt Group for Five9, Inc.
Lisa Laukkanen
415-217-4967
Lisa@blueshirtgroup.com