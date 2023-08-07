THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter 2023.

The financial information herein is from continuing operations and comparisons are to the prior year quarter, unless otherwise noted.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenues of $522.3 million, an increase of 13.1%

Gross margin of 17.7%, an increase from 15.4%

Net Income of $39.5 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, an increase of 40% and 37%, respectively

EBITDA (1) of $73.5 million, an increase of 29%

of $73.5 million, an increase of 29% Cash flows from operations totaled $181.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023

Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $278.1 million at June 30, 2023

Backlog at June 30, 2023 was $1.74 billion, an increase of 23% over December 31, 2022

Combined backlog(2) at June 30, 2023 was $2.39 billion, an increase of 42% over December 31, 2022

(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income from Continuing Operations, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense and taxes. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding acquisition related costs. See the "Non-GAAP Measures" and "EBITDA Reconciliation" sections below for more information.

(2) Combined Backlog includes Unsigned Awards of $657.2 million and $275.0 million at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

CEO Remarks and Outlook

"Our outstanding results in the second quarter reflect a combination of strong customer demand and excellent execution by our teams. While we are very pleased with our 13% revenue growth in the quarter, it is the 230 basis points of gross margin expansion and nearly 30% growth in EBITDA that reflect our successful strategic shift toward higher-margin, lower-risk opportunities. In addition to our record earnings, our generation of cash flow from operations of $181 million year to date is fantastic," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer.

"Each of our segments saw revenue growth and operating margin expansion in the second quarter. E-Infrastructure Solutions grew revenue by 11% and operating margins increased 250 basis points as we executed on large, multi-phase next-generation manufacturing and data center projects. Demand for E-Infrastructure Solutions remains strong, reflected in record bookings of $424 million in the quarter. Our Transportation Solutions segment grew revenue by 6% and increased operating margin by 130 basis points, reflecting solid demand trends across our key geographies and a continued mix shift toward higher margin work. Building Solutions revenue increased nearly 30%, driven by a record number of residential slabs poured in the quarter and higher levels of commercial work. Operating income for the segment increased 38%, driven by margin expansion across both residential and commercial," continued Mr. Cutillo.

"Our relentless focus on strategic execution is driving earnings growth and cash generation, which in turn strengthens our ability to pursue new opportunities for profitable, long-term growth. Our strong second quarter results, record backlog and favorable opportunities across our markets give us confidence in our ability to deliver revenue and profitability growth for the year. In light of our results to date, we are increasing our full year guidance. The mid-point of our guidance ranges would offer an improvement in revenue by 13% and net income by 32% over 2022," Mr. Cutillo concluded.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion

Net Income of $125 million to $131 million

EPS of $4.00 to $4.20

EBITDA(1) of $250 million to $260 million

(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling's common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense and taxes. See the "Non-GAAP Measures" and "EBITDA Reconciliation" sections below for more information.

About Sterling

Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and Hawaii. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, energy and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions includes residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors - that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow."

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains "Non-GAAP" financial measures as defined under Regulation G of the amended U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but the Company believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of those operations.

Non-GAAP measures may include adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, in each case excluding the impacts of certain identified items. The excluded items represent items that the Company does not consider to be representative of its normal operations. The Company believes that these measures are useful for investors to review, because they provide a consistent measure of the underlying financial results of the Company's ongoing business and, in the Company's view, allow for a supplemental comparison against historical results and expectations for future performance. Furthermore, the Company uses each of these to measure the performance of the Company's operations for budgeting and forecasting, as well as employee incentive compensation. However, Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for net income, EPS, or other data prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables included within this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may include statements about: our business strategy; our financial strategy; our industry outlook; our guidance; and our plans, objectives, expectations, forecasts, outlook and intentions. All of these types of statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "guidance," "continue," the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are largely based on our expectations, which reflect estimates and assumptions made by our management. These estimates and assumptions reflect our best judgment based on currently known market conditions and other factors. Although we believe such estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. In addition, management's assumptions about future events may prove to be inaccurate. Management cautions all readers that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure any reader that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements due to factors listed in the "Risk Factors" section in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere in those filings. Additional factors or risks that we currently deem immaterial, that are not presently known to us or that arise in the future could also cause our actual results to differ materially from our expected results. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which our forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise, notwithstanding any changes in our assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Continuing Operations: Revenues $ 522,325 $ 461,827 $ 925,904 $ 827,789 Cost of revenues (430,051 ) (390,819 ) (771,888 ) (701,632 ) Gross profit 92,274 71,008 154,016 126,157 General and administrative expense (24,034 ) (20,844 ) (47,355 ) (41,141 ) Intangible asset amortization (3,737 ) (3,514 ) (7,473 ) (7,082 ) Acquisition related costs (59 ) (230 ) (249 ) (485 ) Other operating expense, net (4,181 ) (2,431 ) (6,049 ) (4,097 ) Operating income 60,263 43,989 92,890 73,352 Interest income 2,203 28 4,177 36 Interest expense (7,731 ) (4,477 ) (15,259 ) (9,127 ) Income before income taxes 54,735 39,540 81,808 64,261 Income tax expense (14,505 ) (11,015 ) (21,538 ) (17,793 ) Net income, including noncontrolling interests 40,230 28,525 60,270 46,468 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (750 ) (411 ) (1,141 ) (682 ) Net income from Continuing Operations $ 39,480 $ 28,114 $ 59,129 $ 45,786 Discontinued Operations: Pretax loss - (2,900 ) $ - $ (1,501 ) Income tax benefit - 747 - 928 Net loss from Discontinued Operations $ - $ (2,153 ) $ - $ (573 ) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 39,480 $ 25,961 $ 59,129 $ 45,213 Net income per share from Continuing Operations: Basic $ 1.28 $ 0.93 $ 1.93 $ 1.52 Diluted $ 1.27 $ 0.93 $ 1.91 $ 1.52 Net loss per share from Discontinued Operations: Basic $ - $ (0.07 ) $ - $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ - $ (0.07 ) $ - $ (0.02 ) Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders: Basic $ 1.28 $ 0.86 $ 1.93 $ 1.50 Diluted $ 1.27 $ 0.86 $ 1.91 $ 1.50 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,780 30,225 30,699 30,094 Diluted 31,000 30,362 30,886 30,229

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Revenues 2023 % of Revenue 2022 % of Revenue 2023 % of Revenue 2022 % of Revenue E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 260,148 50% $ 233,548 51% $ 465,988 50% $ 402,475 49% Transportation Solutions 151,088 29% 142,640 30% 262,227 29% 258,781 31% Building Solutions 111,089 21% 85,639 19% 197,689 21% 166,533 20% Total Revenues $ 522,325 $ 461,827 $ 925,904 $ 827,789 Operating Income E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 43,167 16.6% $ 32,824 14.1% $ 67,436 14.5% $ 54,109 13.4% Transportation Solutions 9,856 6.5% 7,410 5.2% 15,162 5.8% 11,853 4.6% Building Solutions 13,480 12.1% 9,751 11.4% 22,181 11.2% 19,109 11.5% Segment Operating Income 66,503 12.7% 49,985 10.8% 104,779 11.3% 85,071 10.3% Corporate General and Administrative Expense (6,181 ) (5,766 ) (11,640 ) (11,234 ) Acquisition Related Costs (59 ) (230 ) (249 ) (485 ) Total Operating Income $ 60,263 11.5% $ 43,989 9.5% $ 92,890 10.0% $ 73,352 8.9%

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 278,121 $ 181,544 Accounts receivable 296,496 262,646 Contract assets 115,011 109,803 Receivables from and equity in construction joint ventures 11,407 14,122 Other current assets 14,765 29,139 Total current assets 715,800 597,254 Property and equipment, net 228,461 215,482 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 61,106 59,415 Goodwill 262,692 262,692 Other intangibles, net 291,650 299,123 Other non-current assets, net 7,649 7,654 Total assets $ 1,567,358 $ 1,441,620 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 140,620 $ 121,887 Contract liabilities 335,877 239,297 Current maturities of long-term debt 35,062 32,610 Current portion of long-term lease obligations 18,129 19,715 Accrued compensation 25,335 24,136 Other current liabilities 12,742 8,966 Total current liabilities 567,765 446,611 Long-term debt 329,284 398,735 Long-term lease obligations 43,087 40,103 Members' interest subject to mandatory redemption and undistributed earnings 21,296 21,597 Deferred tax liability, net 58,449 51,659 Other long-term liabilities 5,563 5,116 Total liabilities 1,025,444 963,821 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 308 306 Additional paid in capital 291,757 287,914 Retained earnings 245,508 186,379 Total Sterling stockholders' equity 537,573 474,599 Noncontrolling interests 4,341 3,200 Total stockholders' equity 541,914 477,799 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,567,358 $ 1,441,620

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 60,270 $ 45,895 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,672 25,412 Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest 877 1,102 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (2,631 ) (716 ) Gain on debt extinguishment, net - (2,428 ) Deferred taxes 6,790 14,505 Stock-based compensation 7,003 5,238 Change in fair value of interest rate swap - (173 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 81,126 (46,861 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 181,107 41,974 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (3,033 ) Disposition proceeds 14,000 - Capital expenditures (38,859 ) (28,945 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 8,525 951 Net cash used in investing activities (16,334 ) (31,027 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (67,589 ) (11,770 ) Withholding taxes paid on net share settlement of equity awards (4,328 ) (7,385 ) Net cash used in financing activities (71,917 ) (19,155 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 92,856 (8,208 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 185,265 88,693 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 278,121 80,485 Less: restricted cash - Continuing Operations - (3,721 ) Less: cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Discontinued Operations - (14,687 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - Continuing Operations $ 278,121 $ 62,077

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income from Continuing Operations $ 39,480 $ 28,114 $ 59,129 $ 45,786 Depreciation and amortization 13,980 13,231 27,672 24,594 Interest expense, net of interest income 5,528 4,449 11,082 9,091 Income tax expense 14,505 11,015 21,538 17,793 EBITDA from Continuing Operations (1) 73,493 56,809 119,421 97,264 Acquisition related costs 59 230 249 485 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2) $ 73,552 $ 57,039 $ 119,670 $ 97,749

(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income from Continuing Operations, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense and taxes. (2) The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of acquisition related costs.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (In millions) (Unaudited) Full Year 2023 Guidance Low High Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 125 $ 131 Depreciation and amortization 56 57 Interest expense, net of interest income 22 23 Income tax expense 47 49 EBITDA (1) $ 250 $ 260

(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, and taxes.

