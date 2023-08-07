SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced its second quarter 2023 financial results.

" Our broad-based momentum across the business generated strong financial results, including 77% Cloud ARR growth, 10% increase in Total ARR growth and EPS that exceeded our guidance," said Steve McMillan, President and CEO, Teradata. " We are pleased with the strong adoption and growth of Teradata VantageCloud, as customers see that our complete cloud analytics and data platform is differentiated and generates value in this new world of AI."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Public cloud ARR increased to $414 million from $234 million, an increase of 77% as reported and 76% in constant currency (1)

Total ARR increased to $1.523 billion from $1.390 billion, an increase of 10% as reported and 9% in constant currency (1)

Total revenue was $462 million versus $430 million, an increase of 7% as reported and 10% in constant currency (1)

Recurring revenue was $371 million versus $345 million, an increase of 8% as reported and 10% in constant currency (1)

Recurring revenue was 80% of total revenue in the second quarter, flat from the prior year period

GAAP gross margin was 59.7% versus 60.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.6% versus 61.2% (2)

GAAP operating income was $33 million versus $14 million

Non-GAAP operating income was $72 million versus $55 million (2)

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.17 versus ($0.04) per share

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.48 versus $0.33 (2)

Cash flow from operations was $49 million compared to $105 million

Free cash flow was $46 million compared to $102 million(3)

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023:

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.14

Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.44(2)

Teradata updates the following outlook for full year 2023:

GAAP diluted EPS is increased to now be in the range of $0.74 to $0.86 versus the range of $0.65 to $0.77 previously provided

For the full year 2023, Teradata re-affirms the following outlook elements:

Public cloud ARR is expected to increase in the range of 53% to 57% year-over-year

Total ARR is expected to increase in the range of 6% to 8% year-over-year

Recurring revenue is expected to increase in the range of 4% to 7% year-over-year

Total revenue is expected to increase in the range of 1% to 4% year-over-year

Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.92 to $2.04 (2)

Cash flow from operations is expected to be in the range of $340 million to $380 million

Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $320 million to $360 million(3)

Earnings Conference Call

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional information regarding Teradata's operating results is provided below as well as on Teradata's website at investor.teradata.com.

1. The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior-period results using the current-year monthly average currency rates. See the foreign currency fluctuation schedule, which is used to determine revenue on a constant currency ("CC") basis, on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investor.teradata.com.

Revenue (in millions) For the Three Months ended June 30 2023 2022 % Change as

Reported % Change in CC Recurring revenue $371 $345 8% 10% Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other 13 8 63% 61% Consulting services 78 77 1% 5% Total revenue $462 $430 7% 10% Americas $268 $249 8% 10% EMEA 118 103 15% 15% APJ 76 78 (3%) 2% Total revenue $462 $430 7% 10%

Revenue (in millions) For the Six Months ended June 30 2023 2022 % Change as

Reported % Change in CC Recurring revenue $760 $731 4% 7% Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other 26 34 (24%) (18%) Consulting services 152 161 (6%) 0% Total revenue $938 $926 1% 5% Americas $560 $539 4% 6% EMEA 235 232 1% 7% APJ 143 155 (8%) (1%) Total revenue $938 $926 1% 5% As of June 30 2023 2022 % Change as

Reported % Change in CC Annual recurring revenue* $1,523 $1,390 10% 9% Public cloud ARR** $414 $234 77% 76%

The impact of currency on ARR is determined by calculating the prior period ending ARR using the current period end currency rates. * Total annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is defined as the annual value at a point in time of all recurring contracts, including subscription, cloud, software upgrade rights, and maintenance. Total ARR does not include managed services and third-party software. The Company believes this is a useful metric to investors as it demonstrates progress toward achieving our strategic objectives as outlined in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. ** Public cloud ARR is defined as the annual value at a point in time of all contracts related to public cloud implementations of Teradata VantageCloud and does not include ARR related to private or managed cloud implementations. The Company believes this is a useful metric to investors as it demonstrates progress toward achieving our strategic objectives as outlined in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

2. Teradata reports its results in accordance with GAAP. However, as described below, the Company believes that certain non-GAAP measures such as free cash flow, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, all of which exclude certain items, and which may be reported on a constant currency basis, are useful for investors. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation to, as substitutes for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each of our non-GAAP measures do not have a uniform definition under GAAP and therefore, Teradata's definition may differ from other companies' definitions of these measures. The following tables reconcile Teradata's actual and projected results and EPS under GAAP to the Company's actual and projected non-GAAP results and EPS for the periods presented, which exclude certain specified items. Our management internally uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, operating income, net income, and EPS, excluding certain items, to understand, manage and evaluate our business and support operating decisions on a regular basis. The Company believes such non-GAAP financial measures (1) provide useful information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations, (2) are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations and results, that may be more easily compared to peer companies and allow investors a view of the Company's operating results excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, (3) provide useful information to management and investors regarding present and future business trends, and (4) provide consistency and comparability with past reports and projections of future results.

(in millions, except per share data) For the

Three Months

ended June 30 For the

Six Months

ended June 30 Gross Profit: 2023 2022 % Chg. 2023 2022 % Chg. GAAP Gross Profit $276 $258 7% $578 $559 3% % of Revenue 59.7% 60.0% 61.6% 60.4% Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 4 4 8 9 Reorganization and transformation cost - 1 - 7 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $280 $263 6% $586 $575 2% % of Revenue 60.6% 61.2% 62.5% 62.1% Operating Income GAAP Operating Income $33 $14 136% $112 $82 37% % of Revenue 7.1% 3.3% 11.9% 8.9% Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 35 32 63 63 Reorganization and transformation cost 4 9 5 25 Non-GAAP Operating Income $72 $55 31% $180 $170 6% % of Revenue 15.6% 12.8% 19.2% 18.4% Net Income GAAP Net Income $17 ($4) - $57 $32 78% % of Revenue 3.7% (0.9%) 6.1% 3.5% Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 35 32 63 63 Reorganization and transformation cost 4 9 5 25 Income tax adjustments(i) (7) (2) (13) (14) Non-GAAP Net Income $49 $35 40% $112 $106 6% % of Revenue 10.6% 8.1% 11.9% 11.4%

For the Three Months

ended June 30 For the Six Months

ended June 30 2023 Outlook Earnings Per Share: 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 Q3

Guidance 2023 FY

Guidance GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.17 ($0.04) $0.55 $0.30 $0.10 - $0.14 $0.74 - $0.86 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 0.34 0.30 0.61 0.59 0.32 1.26 Reorganization and transformation cost 0.04 0.09 0.05 0.23 0.03 0.18 Income tax adjustments(i) (0.07) (0.02) (0.13) (0.13) (0.05) (0.26) Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.48 $0.33 $1.08 $0.99 $0.40 - $0.44 $1.92 - $2.04

i. Represents the income tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments to reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP income based on the applicable jurisdictional statutory tax rate of the underlying item. Including the income tax effect assists investors in understanding the tax provision associated with those adjustments and the effective tax rate related to the underlying business and performance of the Company's ongoing operations. As a result of these adjustments, the Company's non-GAAP effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 22.2% and June 30, 2022 was 14.6%. For the six months ended the non-GAAP effective tax rate was 25.3% for 2023 and 25.9% for 2022.

3. As described below, the Company believes that free cash flow is a useful non-GAAP measure for investors. Free cash flow does not have a uniform definition under GAAP in the United States and therefore, Teradata's definition may differ from other companies' definitions of this measure. Teradata defines free cash flow as cash provided by/used in operating activities, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and additions to capitalized software. Teradata's management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company and believes it is useful for investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations. In particular, free cash flow indicates the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures which can be used for among other things, investments in the Company's existing businesses, strategic acquisitions, strengthening the Company's balance sheet, repurchase of Company stock and repay the Company's debt obligations. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since there may be other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities under GAAP.

(in millions) For the

Three Months

ended June 30 For the

Six Months

ended June 30 Outlook 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $49 $105 $158 $256 $340 to $380 Less capital expenditures (3) (3) (7) (4) (~20) Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure) $46 $102 $151 $252 $320 to $360

Note to Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to opinions, beliefs, and projections of expected future financial and operating performance, business trends, liquidity, and market conditions, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions and often can be identified by words such as "expect," "strive," "looking ahead," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," "anticipate," "continue," "plan," "estimate," "believe," "will," "would," "likely," "intend," "potential," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include our 2023 third quarter and full year financial guidance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those relating to: the global economic environment and business conditions in general, including inflation and/or recessionary conditions, the ability of our suppliers to meet their commitments to us, or the timing of purchases by our current and potential customers; the rapidly changing and intensely competitive nature of the information technology industry and the data analytics business; fluctuations in our operating, capital allocation, and cash flow results; our ability to execute and realize the anticipated benefits of our business transformation program or other restructuring and cost saving initiatives; risks inherent in operating in foreign countries, including sanctions, foreign currency fluctuations, and/or acts of war; risks associated with the ongoing and uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and operating results and on our customers and suppliers; risks associated with data privacy, cyberattacks and maintaining secure and effective products for our customers, as well as, internal information technology and control systems; the timely and successful development, production or acquisition, availability and/or market acceptance of new and existing products, product features and services; tax rates; turnover of our workforce and the ability to attract and retain skilled employees; protecting our intellectual property; availability and successful execution of new alliance and acquisition opportunities; subscription arrangements that may be cancelled or fail to be renewed; the impact on our business and financial reporting from changes in accounting rules; and other factors described from time to time in Teradata's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q or current reports on Forms 8-K, as well as Teradata's annual report to stockholders. Teradata does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

Schedule A TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share amounts - unaudited) For the Period Ended June 30 Three Months Six Months 2023 2022 % Chg 2023 2022 % Chg Revenue Recurring $ 371 $ 345 8% $ 760 $ 731 4% Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other 13 8 63% 26 34 (24%) Consulting services 78 77 1% 152 161 (6%) Total revenue 462 430 7% 938 926 1% Gross profit Recurring 264 249 555 530 % of Revenue 71.2 % 72.2 % 73.0 % 72.5 % Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other 1 2 3 10 % of Revenue 7.7 % 25.0 % 11.5 % 29.4 % Consulting services 11 7 20 19 % of Revenue 14.1 % 9.1 % 13.2 % 11.8 % Total gross profit 276 258 578 559 % of Revenue 59.7 % 60.0 % 61.6 % 60.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 167 163 320 320 Research and development expenses 76 81 146 157 Income from operations 33 14 112 82 % of Revenue 7.1 % 3.3 % 11.9 % 8.9 % Other expense, net (9 ) (14 ) (30 ) (27 ) Income before income taxes 24 - 82 55 % of Revenue 5.2 % - 8.7 % 5.9 % Income tax expense 7 4 25 23 % Tax rate 29.2 % 972.0 % 30.5 % 41.8 % Net income (loss) $ 17 $ (4 ) $ 57 $ 32 % of Revenue 3.7 % (0.9 %) 6.1 % 3.5 % Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.17 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.56 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.55 $ 0.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 101.0 103.5 101.2 104.2 Diluted 102.9 103.5 103.3 107.1

Schedule B TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions - unaudited) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 504 $ 569 $ 545 Accounts receivable, net 265 364 266 Inventories 9 8 17 Other current assets 102 87 93 Total current assets 880 1,028 921 Property and equipment, net 250 244 249 Right of use assets - operating lease, net 11 13 17 Goodwill 390 390 390 Capitalized contract costs, net 76 92 95 Deferred income taxes 205 213 194 Other assets 57 42 29 Total assets $ 1,869 $ 2,022 $ 1,895 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 6 $ - $ - Current portion of finance lease liability 70 67 70 Current portion of operating lease liability 7 8 8 Accounts payable 113 94 83 Payroll and benefits liabilities 100 137 108 Deferred revenue 526 589 530 Other current liabilities 88 112 79 Total current liabilities 910 1,007 878 Long-term debt 492 498 497 Finance lease liability 70 54 48 Operating lease liability 8 10 13 Pension and other postemployment plan liabilities 96 101 129 Long-term deferred revenue 7 8 11 Deferred tax liabilities 6 7 7 Other liabilities 62 79 90 Total liabilities 1,651 1,764 1,673 Stockholders' equity Common stock 1 1 1 Paid-in capital 2,002 1,941 1,874 Accumulated deficit (1,668 ) (1,565 ) (1,496 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (117 ) (119 ) (157 ) Total stockholders' equity 218 258 222 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,869 $ 2,022 $ 1,895

Schedule C TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions - unaudited) For the Period Ended June 30 Three Months Six Months 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 17 $ (4 ) $ 57 $ 32 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31 33 59 73 Stock-based compensation expense 35 32 63 63 Deferred income taxes (5 ) (6 ) 2 2 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 76 64 99 70 Inventories (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) 9 Current payables and accrued expenses 11 23 (30 ) (26 ) Deferred revenue (105 ) (58 ) (64 ) (38 ) Other assets and liabilities (9 ) 22 (27 ) 71 Net cash provided by operating activities 49 105 158 256 Investing activities Expenditures for property and equipment (2 ) (2 ) (6 ) (3 ) Additions to capitalized software (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3 ) (3 ) (7 ) (4 ) Financing activities Repurchases of common stock (70 ) (17 ) (154 ) (317 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings - 500 - 500 Repayments of long-term borrowings - (400 ) - (413 ) Payments of finance leases (21 ) (23 ) (41 ) (45 ) Other financing activities, net 6 (3 ) (1 ) 1 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (85 ) 57 (196 ) (274 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10 ) (19 ) (20 ) (25 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (49 ) 140 (65 ) (47 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 555 408 571 595 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 506 $ 548 $ 506 $ 548 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Non-cash investing and financing activities: Assets acquired by finance leases $ 29 $ 10 $ 59 $ 34 Assets acquired by operating leases $ 3 $ - $ 4 $ 1

Schedule D TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions - unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30 For the Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 % Change

As Reported % Change

Constant

Currency (2) 2023 2022 % Change

As Reported % Change

Constant

Currency (2) Segment Revenue Americas $ 268 $ 249 8% 10% $ 560 $ 539 4% 6% EMEA 118 103 15% 15% 235 232 1% 7% APJ 76 78 (3%) 2% 143 155 (8%) (1%) Total segment revenue 462 430 7% 10% 938 926 1% 5% Segment gross profit Americas 164 153 357 342 % of Revenue 61.2 % 61.4 % 63.8 % 63.5 % EMEA 73 63 147 141 % of Revenue 61.9 % 61.2 % 62.6 % 60.8 % APJ 43 47 82 92 % of Revenue 56.6 % 60.3 % 57.3 % 59.4 % Total segment gross profit 280 263 586 575 % of Revenue 60.6 % 61.2 % 62.5 % 62.1 % Reconciling items(1) (4 ) (5 ) (8 ) (16 ) Total gross profit $ 276 $ 258 $ 578 $ 559 % of Revenue 59.7 % 60.0 % 61.6 % 60.4 %

(1) Reconciling items include stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition, integration and reorganization-related items. (2) The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior period results using the current-year monthly average currency rates.

