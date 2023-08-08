Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884241 | ISIN: US7594701077 | Ticker-Symbol: RLI
Tradegate
08.08.23
09:02 Uhr
55,60 Euro
-0,40
-0,71 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P BSE SENSEX
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,2055,6010:05
55,4055,8009:36
PR Newswire
08.08.2023 | 09:30
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PLDT AND RADISYS, A JIO PLATFORMS COMPANY, EXPLORE MORE EXCITING AND MEANINGFUL DIGITAL EXPERIENCES FOR FILIPINOS

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines' leading integrated telco, PLDT Inc. (PLDT) (PSE: TEL) (NYSE: PHI), is in advanced talks with US-based Radisys® Corporation, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, to explore building and launching cutting edge digital experiences for Filipinos.

"As part of PLDT's purpose to inspire innovation and our mission to deliver meaningful connections for all our customers, we look forward to closely working with Radisys to help us usher in more immersive and exciting digital experiences for tech-savvy Filipinos as we look into the future," said PLDT and Smart President and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio.

"Radisys is thrilled at the prospect of a collaborative partnership with PLDT, tapping into the broad range of solutions available across Jio Platforms. We are eager to leverage our past experience in successfully launching similar innovations in India as we embark on this strategic alliance with PLDT," said Arun Bhikshesvaran, President and CEO, Radisys.

Radisys is a US-based multinational solutions provider and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms. These companies design, industrialize and deploy a range of cutting-edge networking, communications, devices and digital engagement platforms in India and globally.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pldt-and-radisys-a-jio-platforms-company-explore-more-exciting-and-meaningful-digital-experiences-for-filipinos-301895424.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.