HIGHLIGHTS
- Generated net income of $0.36 vs $0.60 per diluted share, FFO per share of $0.91 vs $0.92 and AFFO per share of $0.91 vs $0.90, compared to the same quarter in 2022.
- Invested $168.6 million at a Cash Capitalization Rate of 8.03%, including the acquisition of 11 properties with a weighted average lease term of 15.3 years.
- Generated $66.9 million in gross proceeds from the disposition of 12 vacant properties and 18 occupied properties, with a Disposition Capitalization Rate of 6.27%.
- Maintained strong operational performance, with occupancy of 99.8% and Lost Rent of 0.2%.
- Held Corporate Liquidity of $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2023, comprised of cash and cash equivalents and availability under the 2019 Credit Facility and delayed-draw term loans.
CEO COMMENTS
"We are pleased to announce another quarter with strong results. The continued upward revisions to our earnings outlook for the year reflect the high quality and diversification of our tenant base, strength of our underlying real estate and accretive capital allocation strategy. With our strong balance sheet position going into the second half of the year, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of new opportunities," stated Jackson Hsieh, President and Chief Executive Officer.
DIVIDEND
For the second quarter of 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.663 per share of common stock, representing an annualized rate of $2.652 per share, and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per preferred share. The common stock dividend was paid on July 14, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2023 and the preferred stock dividend was paid on June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2023.
2023 GUIDANCE
The Company updated its guidance for fiscal year 2023:
- AFFO per share of $3.56 to $3.62
- Capital deployment of $700 million to $900 million
(comprised of acquisitions and revenue producing expenditures)
- Dispositions of approximately $400 million
The Company does not provide a reconciliation for its guidance range of AFFO per diluted share to net income available to common stockholders per diluted share, the most directly comparable forward looking GAAP financial measure, due to the inherent variability in timing and/or amount of various items that could impact net income available to common stockholders per diluted share, including, for example, gains/losses on debt extinguishment, impairments and other items that are outside the control of the Company.
SUPPLEMENTAL PACKAGES
A supplemental investor presentation that contains non-GAAP measures and other defined terms, along with this press release, have been posted to the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.spiritrealty.com.
ABOUT SPIRIT REALTY
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases.
As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries. As of June 30, 2023, our properties were approximately 99.8% occupied. More information about Spirit Realty Capital can be found on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.spiritrealty.com.
SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
NOTICE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to U.S. GAAP financial measures, this press release and the referenced supplemental financial and operating report and related addenda contain and may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and statements of why management believes these measures are useful to investors are included in the supplemental investor presentation, which can be found in the investor relations page of our website.
FFO and AFFO
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
51,593
$
80,152
Portfolio depreciation and amortization
78,799
72,755
Portfolio impairments
11,539
9,398
Gain on disposition of assets
(13,602
)
(38,928
)
FFO attributable to common stockholders
$
128,329
$
123,377
Deal pursuit costs
259
655
Non-cash interest expense, excluding capitalized interest
2,895
2,258
Straight-line rent, net of uncollectible reserve
(7,980
)
(9,015
)
Other amortization and non-cash charges
(340
)
(578
)
Non-cash compensation expense
4,970
4,387
AFFO attributable to common stockholders
$
128,133
$
121,084
Dividends declared to common stockholders
$
93,700
$
86,987
Dividends declared as a percent of AFFO
73
%
72
%
Net income per share of common stock - Basic
$
0.36
$
0.60
Net income per share of common stock - Diluted
$
0.36
$
0.60
FFO per share of common stock - Diluted (1)
$
0.91
$
0.92
AFFO per share of common stock - Diluted (1)
$
0.91
$
0.90
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - Basic
141,103,715
134,147,541
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - Diluted
141,103,715
134,219,450
1 Dividends paid and undistributed earnings allocated, if any, to unvested restricted stockholders are deducted from FFO and AFFO for the computation of the per share amounts. The following amounts were deducted:
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
FFO
$0.2 million
$0.2 million
AFFO
$0.2 million
$0.2 million
SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
Adjusted Debt, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre
Adjusted Debt
June 30, 2023
2019 Credit Facility
$
-
Term loans, net
1,089,146
Senior Unsecured Notes, net
2,724,500
Mortgages payable, net
4,694
Total debt, net
3,818,340
Unamortized debt discount, net
8,903
Unamortized deferred financing costs
27,308
Cash and cash equivalents
(174,557
)
Adjusted Debt
3,679,994
Preferred Stock at liquidation value
172,500
Adjusted Debt + Preferred Stock
$
3,852,494
Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2023
Net income
$
54,181
Interest
34,527
Depreciation and amortization
78,944
Income tax expense
296
Gain on disposition of assets
(13,602
)
Portfolio impairments
11,539
EBITDAre
165,885
Adjustments to revenue producing acquisitions and dispositions
2,170
Construction rent collected, not yet recognized in earnings
129
Deal pursuit costs
259
Non-cash compensation expense
4,970
Adjusted EBITDAre
173,413
Adjustments related to straight-line rent (1)
1,493
Other adjustments for Annualized EBITDAre (2)
(48
)
Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre
$
699,432
Total debt, net / Annualized net income (3)
17.6
x
Adjusted Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre
5.3
x
Adjusted Debt + Preferred / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre
5.5
x
1 Adjustment relates to current period amounts deemed not probable of collection related to straight-line rent recognized in prior periods.
2 Adjustment is comprised of prior period rent and prior period property costs recognized in the current period.
3 Represents net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 annualized.
