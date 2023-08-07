DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) ("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provided comments on the Company's operational performance and outlook for 2023.

For the second quarter of 2023, Primoris reported the following highlights (1):

Revenue of $1,413.4 million, up $390.4 million, or 38.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022 driven by strong growth in both the Utilities and Energy segments and in part by the PLH and B Comm acquisitions;

Net income of $39.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, a decrease of $11.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, from the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $40.1 million gain on sale and leaseback transaction in 2022;

Adjusted net income of $43.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, an increase of $17.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, from the second quarter of 2022;

Backlog of $6.6 billion, up 44.1 percent from the second quarter of 2022, including Master Service Agreements ("MSA") backlog of $2.0 billion, up 15.9 percent from the second quarter of 2022;

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $102.4 million, up $46.2 million, or 82.3 percent, from the second quarter of 2022.

Raised EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance ranges to $2.15 to $2.35 and $2.60 to $2.80 per diluted share, respectively.

(1) Please refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" and Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 for the definitions and reconciliations of our Non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted EPS" and "Adjusted EBITDA."

"Our second quarter results once again established new records for Primoris, including total backlog and revenue generation," said Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris. "The growth we continue to see across our businesses indicates that we are well-positioned in the right end markets and that our customers value the quality service and execution provided by our employees."

"In addition to ongoing success in our strategic markets of renewables, power delivery and communications, we are seeing improved demand for our industrial and pipeline services, which are moving past many of the headwinds experienced during 2022," he added. "We are encouraged by customer sentiment regarding their upcoming plans, and their interest in an ongoing partnership with Primoris as they continue investing in the years ahead to strengthen North America's infrastructure."

"Looking forward to the second half of 2023, I am confident in our teams' abilities to successfully execute on our expanding backlog of projects safely, efficiently and to the satisfaction of our customers. As a result, I have increasing confidence that we are well-positioned to exceed our goals for 2023 and set a solid foundation for an even stronger year in 2024."

Second Quarter 2023 Results Overview

Revenue was $1,413.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $390.4 million, or 38.2 percent, compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to strong growth across our renewables, industrial and pipeline businesses, as well as contributions from the PLH and B Comm acquisitions. Gross profit was $157.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $65.2 million, or 70.7 percent, compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue, master service agreement rate increases to mitigate inflationary pressures, primarily in the Utilities segment, and improved margins across several businesses in the Energy segment. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 11.1 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 9.0 percent for the same period in 2022, primarily as a result of improved margins in the utilities, pipeline services and renewables businesses.

During the second quarter of 2023, net income was $39.0 million compared to net income of $50.2 million in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.72 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.93 for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net income and diluted earnings per share from the previous year can be largely attributed to a $40.1 million gain on sale and leaseback transaction realized in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Net Income was $43.4 million for the second quarter, compared to $26.1 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.80 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.48 for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS was due to increased revenue, including contribution from the PLH and B Comm acquisitions, and improved profitability across multiple end markets in the Energy segment and the Utilities segment. Adjusted EBITDA was $102.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $56.1 million for the same period in 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, we changed our reportable segments in connection with the realignment of our internal organization and management structure, and now we report in two segments: Utilities and Energy. Revenue and gross profit for the segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:

Segment Revenue (in thousands, except %) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, 2023 2022 % of % of Total Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Utilities $ 640,236 45.3% $ 476,121 46.5% Energy 773,141 54.7% 546,827 53.5% Total $ 1,413,377 100.0% $ 1,022,948 100.0%

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 % of % of Total Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Utilities $ 1,169,128 43.8% $ 834,849 46.2% Energy 1,501,145 56.2% 972,484 53.8% Total $ 2,670,273 100.0% $ 1,807,333 100.0%

Segment Gross Profit (in thousands, except %) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, 2023 2022 % of % of Segment Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Utilities $ 66,510 10.4% $ 40,356 8.5% Energy 90,754 11.7% 51,753 9.5% Total $ 157,264 11.1% $ 92,109 9.0%

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 % of % of Segment Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Utilities $ 100,081 8.6% $ 62,709 7.5% Energy 156,916 10.5% 85,885 8.8% Total $ 256,997 9.6% $ 148,594 8.2%

Utilities Segment ("Utilities"): Revenue increased by $164.1 million, or 34.5 percent, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to the acquisitions of PLH and B Comm and increased activity in our legacy power delivery and gas operations markets. Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased by $26.2 million, or 64.8 percent, compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in gross profit is primarily attributable to the higher revenue and the impact of improved rates on power delivery services to offset inflation pressures primarily experienced during 2022. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 10.4 percent during the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 8.5 percent for the same period in 2022.

Energy Segment ("Energy"): Revenue increased by $226.3 million, or 41.4 percent, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. The increase year-over-year was primarily due to increased pipeline and renewables project work, increased industrial activity in the Gulf Coast region and contributions from the PLH acquisition. Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2023, increased by $39.0 million, or 75.4 percent, compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to higher revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 11.7 percent during the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 9.5 percent in the same period in 2022. The increase in gross margin is primarily due to strong execution on a pipeline project in the mid-Atlantic in 2023, higher relative carrying costs for equipment and personnel in 2022 caused by lower than anticipated pipeline volumes.

Other Income Statement Information

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $85.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $25.8 million, or 43.3 percent, compared to 2022. The increase year-over-year was primarily due to the acquisitions of PLH and B Comm. Also contributing to the increase was higher incentive compensation costs associated with improved operational performance and an increase in headcount to support revenue growth. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue increased to 6.1 percent in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 5.8 percent in the second quarter 2022.

Interest expense, net for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $16.9 million compared to $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase of $12.2 million was due to higher average debt balances from the borrowings incurred related to the PLH acquisition and higher average interest rates, partially offset by a $3.2 million unrealized gain on our interest rate swaps in 2023. Interest expense for the full year 2023 is expected to increase to approximately $73 to $77 million due to higher average debt balances and higher interest rates.

The effective tax rate on income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of 29.0% differs from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to state income taxes and nondeductible components of per diem expenses. We recorded income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $16.5 million compared to $12.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The $4.0 million increase in income tax expense is primarily driven by a higher effective tax rate in 2023, partially offset by a $4.2 million decrease in pretax income.

Outlook

The Company is raising its estimates for the year ending December 31, 2023. Net income is expected to be between $2.15 and $2.35 per fully diluted share. Adjusted EPS is estimated in the range of $2.60 to $2.80 for 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023 is expected to range from $360 million to $380 million.

The Company is targeting SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue in the low six percent range for full year 2023. The Company's targeted gross margins by segment are as follows: Utilities in the range of 9 to 11 percent and Energy in the range of 10 to 12 percent. The Company expects its effective tax rate for 2023 to now be approximately 29 percent, but it may vary depending on the mix of states in which the Company operates.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" and Schedules 1-4 below for the definitions and reconciliations. The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements, which are based on current economic conditions and estimates, and the Company does not include other potential impacts, such as changes in accounting or unusual items. Supplemental information relating to the Company's financial outlook is posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.prim.com.

Backlog (in millions) Backlog at June 30, 2023 Segment Fixed Backlog MSA Backlog Total Backlog Utilities $ 150.7 $ 1,829.2 $ 1,979.9 Energy 4,394.3 215.0 4,609.3 Total $ 4,545.0 $ 2,044.2 $ 6,589.2

At June 30, 2023, Fixed Backlog was $4.5 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion compared to our backlog at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. MSA Backlog was $2.0 billion, flat compared to backlog on March 31, 2023 and up $0.1 billion from December 31, 2022. MSA Backlog represents estimated MSA revenue for the next four quarters. Total Backlog as of June 30, 2023 was $6.6 billion, which represented a new record for the Company. The Company expects that during the next four quarters, the Company will recognize as revenue approximately 71 percent of the total backlog at June 30, 2023, comprised of backlog of approximately: 100 percent of the Utilities segment and 59 percent of the Energy segment.

Backlog, including estimated MSA revenue, should not be considered a comprehensive indicator of future revenue. Revenue from certain projects where scope, and therefore contract value, is not adequately defined, is not included in Fixed Backlog. At any time, any project may be cancelled at the convenience of the Company's customers.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

At June 30, 2023, the Company had $122.7 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. In the second quarter of 2023, capital expenditures were $28.5 million, including $16.6 million in construction equipment purchases. Capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $42.4 million, including $21.0 million in construction equipment purchases. The Company estimates capital expenditures for the full year 2023 to total between $80 million and $100 million, which includes $40 million to $60 million for equipment. For the remaining six months of 2023, capital expenditures are expected to total between $40 million and $60 million, which includes $20 million to $40 million for equipment.

The Company also announced that on August 2, 2023, its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share cash dividend to stockholders of record on September 29, 2023, payable on approximately October 13, 2023. During the six months ended June 30, 2023 the Company did not purchase any shares of common stock under its share purchase program. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $19.0 million remaining for purchase under the share purchase program. The share purchase plan expires on December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Primoris uses earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS as important supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes these measures enable investors, analysts, and management to evaluate Primoris' performance excluding the effects of certain items that management believes impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods. In addition, management believes these measures are useful in comparing the Company's operating results with those of its competitors. The non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Primoris' method of calculating these measures may be different from methods used by other companies, and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies that do not use the same methodology as Primoris. Please see the accompanying tables to this press release for reconciliations of the following non-GAAP financial measures for Primoris' current and historical results: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a premier specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. Built on a foundation of trust, we deliver a range of engineering, construction, and maintenance services that power, connect, and enhance society. On projects spanning utility-scale solar, renewables, power delivery, communications, and transportation infrastructure, we offer unmatched value to our clients, a safe and entrepreneurial culture to our employees, and innovation and excellence to our communities. To learn more, visit www.prim.com and follow us on social media at @PrimorisServicesCorporation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including the Company's outlook, that reflect, when made, the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including with regard to the Company's future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "plans", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "should", "will", "would" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulation and the economy, generally. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, customer timing, project duration, weather, and general economic conditions; changes in the mix of customers, projects, contracts and business; regional or national and/or general economic conditions and demand for the Company's services; price, volatility, and expectations of future prices of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; variations and changes in the margins of projects performed during any particular quarter; increases in the costs to perform services caused by changing conditions; the termination, or expiration of existing agreements or contracts; the budgetary spending patterns of customers; inflation and other increases in construction costs that the Company may be unable to pass through to customers; cost or schedule overruns on fixed-price contracts; availability of qualified labor for specific projects; changes in bonding requirements and bonding availability for existing and new agreements; the need and availability of letters of credit; increases in interest rates and slowing economic growth or recession; the instability in the banking system as a result of recent bank failures; costs incurred to support growth, whether organic or through acquisitions; the timing and volume of work under contract; losses experienced in the Company's operations; the results of the review of prior period accounting on certain projects and the impact of adjustments to accounting estimates; developments in governmental investigations and/or inquiries; intense competition in the industries in which the Company operates; failure to obtain favorable results in existing or future litigation or regulatory proceedings, dispute resolution proceedings or claims, including claims for additional costs; failure of partners, suppliers or subcontractors to perform their obligations; cyber-security breaches; failure to maintain safe worksites; risks or uncertainties associated with events outside of the Company's control, including severe weather conditions, public health crises and pandemics, political crises or other catastrophic events; client delays or defaults in making payments; the availability of credit and restrictions imposed by credit facilities; failure to implement strategic and operational initiatives; risks or uncertainties associated with acquisitions, dispositions and investments; possible information technology interruptions or inability to protect intellectual property; the Company's failure, or the failure of the Company's agents or partners, to comply with laws; the Company's ability to secure appropriate insurance; new or changing legal requirements, including those relating to environmental, health and safety matters; the loss of one or a few clients that account for a significant portion of the Company's revenues; asset impairments; and risks arising from the inability to successfully integrate acquired businesses. In addition to information included in this press release, additional information about these and other risks can be found in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,413,377 $ 1,022,948 $ 2,670,273 $ 1,807,333 Cost of revenue 1,256,113 930,839 2,413,276 1,658,739 Gross profit 157,264 92,109 256,997 148,594 Selling, general and administrative expenses 85,571 59,730 163,581 115,184 Transaction and related costs 898 5,199 3,593 5,522 Gain on sale and leaseback transaction - (40,084) - (40,084) Operating income 70,795 67,264 89,823 67,972 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain, net 376 560 1,302 444 Other income, net 713 155 1,044 146 Interest expense, net (16,884) (4,705) (35,349) (7,581) Income before provision for income taxes 55,000 63,274 56,820 60,981 Provision for income taxes (15,968) (13,120) (16,478) (12,501) Net income 39,032 50,154 40,342 48,480 Dividends per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.94 $ 0.76 $ 0.91 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.93 $ 0.75 $ 0.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 53,301 53,263 53,243 53,251 Diluted 54,324 53,852 54,083 53,815

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,692 $ 248,692 Accounts receivable, net 818,284 663,119 Contract assets 786,909 616,224 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 142,949 176,350 Total current assets 1,870,834 1,704,385 Property and equipment, net 480,598 493,859 Operating lease assets 249,609 202,801 Intangible assets, net 237,945 249,381 Goodwill 857,650 871,808 Other long-term assets 25,388 21,786 Total assets $ 3,722,024 $ 3,544,020 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 513,412 $ 534,956 Contract liabilities 417,995 275,947 Accrued liabilities 278,432 245,837 Dividends payable 3,199 3,187 Current portion of long-term debt 76,151 78,137 Total current liabilities 1,289,189 1,138,064 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,036,971 1,065,315 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 171,477 130,787 Deferred tax liabilities 30,223 57,101 Other long-term liabilities 44,626 43,915 Total liabilities 2,572,486 2,435,182 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 269,031 263,771 Retained earnings 881,628 847,681 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,127) (2,620) Total stockholders' equity 1,149,538 1,108,838 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,722,024 $ 3,544,020

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 40,342 $ 48,480 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities (net of effect of acquisitions): Depreciation and amortization 54,754 40,778 Stock-based compensation expense 5,388 3,995 Gain on sale of property and equipment (14,735) (9,972) Gain on sale and leaseback transaction - (40,084) Unrealized gain on interest rate swap (2,745) (4,571) Other non-cash items 982 579 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (154,016) (105,690) Contract assets (170,479) (63,640) Other current assets 27,291 (54,142) Other long-term assets (1,230) (13,118) Accounts payable (21,959) 62,877 Contract liabilities 136,202 9,798 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 2,354 (1,088) Accrued liabilities 16,037 34,932 Other long-term liabilities 982 (247) Net cash used in operating activities (80,832) (91,113) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (42,392) (65,815) Proceeds from sale of assets 23,465 11,184 Proceeds from sale and leaseback transaction, net of related expenses - 49,887 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired 9,300 (39,631) Net cash used in investing activities (9,627) (44,375) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving lines of credit 390,000 77,379 Payments on revolving lines of credit (370,000) (12,379) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 30,000 Payments on long-term debt (51,234) (55,957) Dividends paid (6,383) (6,390) Purchase of common stock - (3,370) Other (3,497) (3,083) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (41,114) 26,200 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 946 (45) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (130,627) (109,333) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 258,991 205,643 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 128,364 $ 96,310

Non-GAAP Measures

Schedule 1

Primoris Services Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Primoris defines Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) adjusted for certain items including, (i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense; (ii) transaction/integration and related costs; (iii) asset impairment charges; (iv) changes in fair value of the Company's interest rate swap; (v) change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities; (vi) amortization of intangible assets; (vii) amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs; (viii) losses on extinguishment of debt; (ix) severance and restructuring changes; (x) selected (gains) charges that are unusual or non-recurring; and (xi) impact of changes in statutory tax rates. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Management believes these adjustments are helpful for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods. Because Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and diluted earnings per share, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measures, net income and diluted earnings per share, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included in the table below.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income as reported (GAAP) $ 39,032 $ 50,154 $ 40,342 $ 48,480 Non-cash stock based compensation 3,009 2,442 5,388 3,995 Transaction/integration and related costs 898 5,199 3,593 5,522 Amortization of intangible assets 5,363 3,463 11,437 7,073 Amortization of debt issuance costs 491 283 982 566 Unrealized gain on interest rate swap (3,213) (1,675) (2,745) (4,571) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (449) - (694) - Gain on sale and leaseback transaction - (40,084) - (40,084) Income tax impact of adjustments (1,769) 6,302 (5,209) 5,637 Adjusted net income $ 43,362 $ 26,084 $ 53,094 $ 26,618 Weighted average shares (diluted) 54,324 53,852 54,083 53,815 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.93 $ 0.75 $ 0.90 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.48 $ 0.98 $ 0.49

Schedule 2

Primoris Services Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Primoris defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for certain items including, (i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense; (ii) transaction/integration and related costs; (iii) asset impairment charges; (iv) severance and restructuring changes; (v) change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities; and (vi) selected (gains) charges that are unusual or non-recurring. The Company believes the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures assist in providing a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational measures to manage its business, to evaluate its performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace, and to establish operational goals. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are included in the table below.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income as reported (GAAP) $ 39,032 $ 50,154 $ 40,342 $ 48,480 Interest expense, net 16,884 4,705 35,349 7,581 Provision for income taxes 15,968 13,120 16,478 12,501 Depreciation and amortization 27,021 20,606 54,754 40,778 EBITDA 98,905 88,585 146,923 109,340 Non-cash stock based compensation 3,009 2,442 5,388 3,995 Transaction/integration and related costs 898 5,199 3,593 5,522 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (449) - (694) - Gain on sale and leaseback transaction - (40,084) - (40,084) Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,363 $ 56,142 $ 155,210 $ 78,773

Schedule 3

Primoris Services Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forecasted Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for Full Year 2023

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the forecasted GAAP net income to Adjusted Net Income and EPS to Adjusted EPS for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Estimated Range Full Year Ending December 31, 2023 Net income as defined (GAAP) $ 116,500 $ 127,500 Non-cash stock based compensation 11,000 11,000 Amortization of intangible assets 21,500 21,500 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,900 1,900 Unrealized gain on interest rate swap (2,700) (2,700) Transaction/integration and related costs 3,500 3,500 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (700) (700) Income tax impact of adjustments (1) (10,000) (10,000) Adjusted net income $ 141,000 $ 152,000 Weighted average shares (diluted) 54,200 54,200 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.15 $ 2.35 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.60 $ 2.80

(1) Adjustments above are reported on a pre-tax basis before the income tax impact of adjustments. The income tax impact for each adjustment is determined by calculating the tax impact of the adjustment on the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rate, as applicable, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.

Schedule 4

Primoris Services Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forecasted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for Full Year 2023

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the forecasted GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Estimated Range Full Year Ending December 31, 2023 Net income as defined (GAAP) $ 116,500 $ 127,500 Interest expense, net 73,000 77,000 Provision for income taxes 47,700 52,700 Depreciation and amortization 109,000 109,000 EBITDA $ 346,200 $ 366,200 Non-cash stock based compensation 11,000 11,000 Transaction/integration and related costs 3,500 3,500 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (700) (700) Adjusted EBITDA $ 360,000 $ 380,000

