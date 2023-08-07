Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMGD | ISIN: US42328H1095 | Ticker-Symbol: SH7
Frankfurt
08.08.23
08:24 Uhr
52,00 Euro
-4,50
-7,96 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,00056,0010:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES INC52,00-7,96 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.