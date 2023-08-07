DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the "Company" or "NCE") a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported a net loss of $6,000 compared to a net income of 138,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
For the three months ended June 30, 2023 the Company had revenue of $35,000 including $26,000 for rental income and $9,000 for management fees as compared to rental income of $26,000 and management fee of $21,000 for the comparable period in 2022.
For the three months ended June 30, 2023, corporate general & administrative expenses were $81,000 as compared to $80,000 for the comparable periods in 2022.
Included in other income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is $62,000 which represents the collection of an investment that had previously been fully reserved. In addition, during the three months ended June 30, 2022 the company sold equipment and recorded a gain of $68,000.
New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate West Virginia and provides management services for a third party oil and gas company. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.newconceptenergy.com.
|NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(amounts in thousands)
|June 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
432
$
436
|Note receivable - related party
3,542
3,542
|Other current assets
45
30
|Total current assets
$
4,019
$
4,008
|Property and equipment, net of depreciation
|Land, buildings and equipment
625
631
|Total assets
$
4,644
$
4,639
NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except par value amount)
|June 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
$
20
$
23
|Accrued expenses
37
40
|Total current liabilities
57
63
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, Series B
1
1
|Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000
|shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares
|at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
51
51
|Additional paid-in capital
63,579
63,579
|Accumulated deficit
(59,044
)
(59,055
)
|Total shareholder equity
4,587
4,576
|Total liabilities & equity
$
4,644
$
4,639
|NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(unaudited)
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months ended June 30,
|For the Six Months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenue
|Rent
$
26
$
26
$
51
$
51
|Management Fee
9
$
21
29
$
41
|Total Revenues
35
47
80
92
|Operating expenses
|Operating Expenses
14
13
26
25
|Corporate general and administrative
81
80
149
160
|Total Operating Expenses
95
93
175
185
|Operating earnings (loss)
(60
)
(46
)
(95
)
(93
)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income - related party
54
54
106
106
|Other income, net
-
130
-
130
54
184
106
236
|Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
(6
)
138
11
143
|Net income per common share-basic and diluted
$
(0.01
)
$
0.02
$
0.01
$
0.03
|Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic
5,132
5,132
5,132
5,132
