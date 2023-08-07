DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the "Company" or "NCE") a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported a net loss of $6,000 compared to a net income of 138,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 the Company had revenue of $35,000 including $26,000 for rental income and $9,000 for management fees as compared to rental income of $26,000 and management fee of $21,000 for the comparable period in 2022.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, corporate general & administrative expenses were $81,000 as compared to $80,000 for the comparable periods in 2022.

Included in other income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is $62,000 which represents the collection of an investment that had previously been fully reserved. In addition, during the three months ended June 30, 2022 the company sold equipment and recorded a gain of $68,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate West Virginia and provides management services for a third party oil and gas company. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.newconceptenergy.com.

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 432 $ 436 Note receivable - related party 3,542 3,542 Other current assets 45 30 Total current assets $ 4,019 $ 4,008 Property and equipment, net of depreciation Land, buildings and equipment 625 631 Total assets $ 4,644 $ 4,639

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except par value amount) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 20 $ 23 Accrued expenses 37 40 Total current liabilities 57 63 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, Series B 1 1 Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 51 51 Additional paid-in capital 63,579 63,579 Accumulated deficit (59,044 ) (59,055 ) Total shareholder equity 4,587 4,576 Total liabilities & equity $ 4,644 $ 4,639

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months ended June 30, For the Six Months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Rent $ 26 $ 26 $ 51 $ 51 Management Fee 9 $ 21 29 $ 41 Total Revenues 35 47 80 92 Operating expenses Operating Expenses 14 13 26 25 Corporate general and administrative 81 80 149 160 Total Operating Expenses 95 93 175 185 Operating earnings (loss) (60 ) (46 ) (95 ) (93 ) Other income (expense) Interest income - related party 54 54 106 106 Other income, net - 130 - 130 54 184 106 236 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares (6 ) 138 11 143 Net income per common share-basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic 5,132 5,132 5,132 5,132

