GF Vehicle Assemblers Limited: GF Vehicle Assemblers Wins Africa Company of the Year Awards 2023

DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / GF Vehicle Assemblers, the pioneering modern-age vehicle assembler in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, has been honored with the prestigious Africa Company of the Year Awards 2023 in the category of "Car Manufacturer and Assembler of the Year." The awards were organized by Eastern Star Consulting Group, recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements in the African business landscape.

GF Vehicle Assemblers has consistently strived to deliver cutting-edge, reliable, and affordable vehicles to meet the diverse customer needs across and beyond Tanzania. This award not only underscores GF Assembler's exceptional manufacturing capabilities but also highlights its customer-centric approach that has earned them a loyal customer base.

Upon receiving the award, the elated Mr. Imran Karmali, CEO of GF Vehicle Assemblers expressed gratitude to Eastern Star Consulting Group for the recognition and dedicated the award to the skilled and hardworking team at GF Vehicle Assemblers. "Winning the Africa Company of the Year Award is a significant milestone for us. We are motivated to continue pushing boundaries of innovation and strive for excellence not only in the automotive industry but also in every activity we undertake," Imran remarked.

In addition to GF Vehicle Assembler's success, their sister company, GF Trucks, was recognized for its outstanding performance in a separate category.

Other categories where GFA emerged victorious at the Africa Company of the Year Awards 2023 include

Vehicle Assembler of the year

Most inspirational company of the year

Best employer of the year

Family business of the year

GF Vehicle Assemblers and GF Trucks & Equipment extend their gratitude to all customers, partners, and stakeholders for unwavering support and confidence in their brands. The awards to both companies serve as motivation to further excel, innovate and lead the automotive industry in all of Africa.

About GF Vehicle Assemblers Limited:

GF Vehicle Assemblers is a trailblazing modern-age vehicle assembly plant located in Kibaha town, 35 kilometres West of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The company is committed to producing high-quality vehicles that cater to the diverse needs of customers across the African continent.

