DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Aug-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 346.098 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1879656 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 262949 EQS News ID: 1697927 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 08, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)