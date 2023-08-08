Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it has launched a new and innovative solution to help institutional investors trade Emerging Markets (EM) products more efficiently. Developed in collaboration with FXall LSEG's leading electronic platform for global currency products Tradeweb's FX Swap Workflow is a multi-asset digital solution linking trading workflows in local currency EM bonds and FX swaps through a single user interface (UI).

The new FX Swap Workflow solution allows mutual clients of Tradeweb and FXall to buy or sell an EM bond via the Request-for-Quote (RFQ) or Request-for-Market (RFM) protocols on Tradeweb and then seamlessly hedge the local currency risk by executing an FX swap trade via direct connectivity to FXall. Clients are able to request prices from multiple dealers simultaneously on both legs of the transaction, helping to achieve better real-time transparency and prove best execution. They also benefit from existing straight-through-processing (STP) channels, leading to greater automation and time-saving efficiencies.

"Facilitating the connection of our EM bond marketplace with FXall's liquidity pool provides buy-side traders with access to enhanced and efficient local currency EM trading workflows," said Enrico Bruni, Head of Europe and Asia Business, Tradeweb. "Clients trading EM products can now take advantage of markets that are increasingly interlinked, while also benefitting from seamless execution and STP. This latest innovation underpins our commitment to creating solutions that cater to the needs of our EM clients, and help them move risk more efficiently."

"We are excited to provide our customers with an enhanced multi-asset integrated workflow, replacing what used to be either a voice-based process or a sequence of workflows split between different trading desks," said Neill Penney, Group Head of FX, LSEG. "Greater collaboration between LSEG and Tradeweb has enabled us to offer our mutual clients an effective solution in FX Swap Workflow, with all the inherent advantages of electronic trading and our world-class liquidity pools."

Morgan Stanley acted as the liquidity provider for the first transaction using Tradeweb's FX Swap Workflow solution. Commenting on the transaction, Volkan Dikmen, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, said: "We are supportive of new initiatives that help markets evolve and become more streamlined, so we are proud to provide liquidity for the first-ever trade bringing together EM bond and FX swap markets."

Tradeweb offers global EM cross-product execution with comprehensive solutions across both bond and derivatives markets. Product scope includes EM IRS, CNY IRS via Swap Connect, hard and local currency bonds, portfolio trading for EM hard currency, EM credit derivatives, and CNY cash bonds via Bond Connect and CIBM Direct. More than 50 liquidity providers are currently supporting hard currency Asia, CEEMEA and LATAM bonds, many of which are also sending pre-trade streams and axes to facilitate smart dealer selection. Clients are able to trade EM bonds across 21 local currencies, with 11 more in the pipeline.

FXall is a leading electronic trading platform for global currency products. FXall is part of LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), which is the majority stockholder of Tradeweb Markets.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $1.2 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

