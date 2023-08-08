Grimaldi Alliance assists iVision Tech's listing on Euronext Growth Milan

iVision Tech is an SME operating in the manufacturing sector

MILAN, Italy, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grimaldi Alliance, led by partner Paolo Daviddi along with Donatella De Lieto, Angelica Codazzi, and Alessandra Braccio, who handled capital market and corporate aspects with the assistance of lawyers Valentina Majioli and Maria Vincenza Di Lisa under the guidance of partner Maddalena Boffoli for labour law matters, assisted iVision Tech in its listing on Euronext Growth Milan. iVision is a small and medium-sized enterprise operating in the manufacturing sector, focusing on the design and production of acetate eyewear frames, including prescription glasses, sunglasses, and combination glasses.

During the admission procedure to be listed on Euronext Growth Milan, iVision Tech received assistance from Integrae SIM as Euronext Growth Advisor, Global Coordinator, and Specialist, BDO Advisory Services as Financial Advisor, and RSM Società di Revisione e Organizzazione Contabile as Auditor, Financial & Tax Due Diligence Advisor. In particular, RSM provided support to iVision, thanks to a team coordinated by Nicola Tufo (Equity Partner) and Francesco Sperti (Equity Partner) and composed of Fabiano Guarino (Senior Manager), Biagio Rosa (Senior Manager), Luca Quagliata (Senior Manager), Enrico Bianco, Alessandro Scalco, Pasquale Esposito, Lorenza Malangone, and Andrea Ventura.

