08.08.2023
Grimaldi Alliance: "IGB Insurance Gold Brokers is financially sound"

Independent analysis had a positive outcome

MILAN, Italy, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "A financially sound company." This is the outcome of the independent analysis conducted by Grimaldi Alliance on the reclassified financial statements of the insurance brokerage company IGB Insurance Gold Broker Srl, led by CEO Angelo Coviello.

"After conducting the analysis", as stated in the final report, "IGB is reported to have exceeded 10 out of 10 indices in 2022 and 9 out of 10 indices in the 2021 fiscal year." Specifically, "In 2022, the rating indicates no risk of default, while for 2021, the risk of default is deemed highly unlikely. The score attributed to the company according to Basel 2 criteria is 6.10. This score indicates that the company is financially sound." This result was not unexpected for the management of the brokerage company, but it is nonetheless met with great satisfaction. "We are growing," Coviello said, "and we aim to consolidate our financial strength for the second consecutive year. We are achieving this without external financial support, relying solely on our own strength."

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/149b8bcb-f1c1-4ea8-b623-efc0c428e521

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.


