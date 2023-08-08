

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's inflation eased as estimated in July but remained elevated on higher food and energy prices, final data from Destatis revealed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 6.2 percent year-on-year, following a 6.4 percent increase in June. The statistical office confirmed the initial estimate published on July 28.



Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in July, the same as in June. The monthly rate also came in line with the preliminary estimate.



When energy and food prices are excluded, consumer prices were 5.5 percent higher than in the previous year. The rate slowed from 5.8 percent in June.



'The rate of inflation has fallen slightly but remains at a high level', Destatis President Ruth Brand said. Food prices continued to add upward pressure on inflation.



Moreover, the increase in energy prices was again somewhat larger than in the previous two months, Brand noted. The abolishment of the Renewable Energy Act, or EEG surcharge with effect from July 1, 2022 created a base effect here.



The increase in energy product prices rose to 5.7 percent from 3.0 percent in June. Due to the abolishment of the EEG surcharge, consumers had to pay 17.6 percent more for electricity in July 2023 than in July 2022.



Food prices advanced 11.0 percent from a year ago, following a 13.7 percent rise in June.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also slowed in July, down to 6.5 percent, as estimated, from 6.8 percent in June.



On a month-on-month basis, the EU measure of inflation rose 0.5 percent in July after a 0.4 percent climb in June. The rate matched the flash estimate.



