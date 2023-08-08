Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.08.2023
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
Dow Jones News
08.08.2023 | 11:58
229 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CryptoMinerBros Celebrates 5 Years of Building the Future in the Crypto Mining Community

DJ CryptoMinerBros Celebrates 5 Years of Building the Future in the Crypto Mining Community 

Chainwire 
CryptoMinerBros Celebrates 5 Years of Building the Future in the Crypto Mining Community 
08-Aug-2023 / 10:27 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Kowloon city, HongKong, August 7th, 2023, Chainwire 
Founded in August 2018 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto Miner Bros has become one of the leading crypto mining 
hardware distributors within five years of its launch. With a dedicated team of blockchain experts, e-commerce 
specialists, and crypto mining professionals, Crypto Miner Bros has become a reputable name in the crypto mining 
industry. 
Crypto Miner Bros has built an incredible mining community that wholeheartedly believes in the company's vision of 
making crypto mining accessible to everyone. The company's progress and achievements would not have been possible 
without the invaluable support of the clients. Crypto Miner Bros is committed to giving back to the community by 
offering the world's finest crypto mining tools and comprehensive end-to-end crypto mining solutions. 
In August 2018, Crypto Miner Bros started as an E-commerce platform specializing in crypto mining hardware with a 
vision of providing miners with a positive crypto mining experience. Within one year of its launch, the company had 
already become one of the world's most trusted platforms for crypto mining hardware. Crypto Miner Bros is endorsed by 
globally recognized brands such as Nicehash, Asic Miner Value, Crypto Compare, Whattomine, and CoinWarz. The company's 
goal for the upcoming year is to continue making crypto mining accessible to everyone, spreading the benefits of this 
technology far and wide. 
Buying crypto mining hardware from a reliable source has always been challenging for international buyers. Crypto Miner 
Bros provides an excellent platform for miners by joining hands with reputed mining hardware manufacturers in China and 
Hong Kong. Miners can find all the reputed mining hardware brands from Bitmain to Canaan Avalon Goldshell, Jasminer, 
MicroBT, Innosilicon, and more on the Crypto Miner Bros website. 
Entering its sixth year, Crypto Miner Bros focuses on bridging the gap between miners and manufacturers and getting 
quality crypto mining products to the global market. The company constantly strives to expand the mining community of 
Crypto Miner Bros in the coming year by introducing P2P (Peer-to-Peer) deals. Thus, miners can readily access advanced 
ASICs at better deals and enjoy hassle-free buying. The company also aids faster shipping to customers worldwide with 
its dedicated sales team. Though Crypto Miner Bros has an active international sales team, the organization plans to 
have dedicated technical support centers in every continent. Thus, the company can promptly ship the miners to any 
location and assist the customer with their queries. Besides, Crypto Miner Bros will continue to act as a reliable 
platform for all crypto miners with a rich source of information related to crypto mining, cryptocurrencies, 
blockchain, and other related topics. Moreover, the company's dedicated customer support team will assist the customers 
24/7 in setting up the ASIC or any hiccups customers may face with crypto mining. 
About Crypto Miner Bros 
Crypto Miner Bros, a leading Asic hardware provider, continues delivering high-quality products and services worldwide 
to all crypto mining enthusiasts. The company partners with reputed mining hardware manufacturers and deals with 
high-quality mining equipment to provide a positive mining experience to its customers. For more information visit 
Crypto Miner's official website. 
Crypto Miner Bros extends its heartfelt gratitude to its customers, stakeholders, and employees. Crypto Miner Bros 
promises to continue delivering excellent products and services in the years to come. Miners can look forward to Crypto 
Miner Bros for advanced mining equipment, informative videos, educational content, and, of course, 24/7 assistance. 
Contact Crypto Miner Bros 
Whatsapp / Wechat / Call: +86-13530796464 
USA Hotline: +1-806-305-324 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1698517 08-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=e91f83812cf95bcbc1eb3f37c184ae69

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1698517&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2023 05:27 ET (09:27 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
