

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday as investors reacted to weak Chinese trade data and awaited the latest U.S. stockpile data.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 1.4 percent to $84.16 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 1.3 percent at $80.87.



China's exports fell by 14.5 percent in July from a year ago, while imports dropped by 12.4 percent in U.S. dollar terms amid falling demand overseas and in the country, official data showed earlier today.



Both exports and imports sank at their fastest pace since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, threatening recovery prospects and reinforcing the need for further stimulus measures from policymakers.



On the positive side, China imported an average of 10.29 million barrels per day of crude oil in July, down 18.8 percent from June but up 17 percent from a low base a year ago.



The American Petroleum Institute, an industry body, is scheduled to release its U.S. crude inventories data later in the day, with analysts expecting another drawdown after last week's hefty fall.



