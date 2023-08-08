Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.08.2023
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
Dow Jones News
08.08.2023 | 12:37
TaskChain: A World First Quest2Earn Web3 Platform Launches Presale

DJ TaskChain: A World First Quest2Earn Web3 Platform Launches Presale 

Chainwire 
TaskChain: A World First Quest2Earn Web3 Platform Launches Presale 
08-Aug-2023 / 11:05 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Vienna, Austria, Date, Chainwire 
 
TaskChain, a groundbreaking Web3 project, has just announced the launch of its presale today. This new development 
comes prior to the introduction of TaskChain's innovative platform which is set to transform the way users earn income 
online. 
For early investors, the news about TaskChain's presale launch is another exciting opportunity to be part of a new Web3 
platform's journey. 
With a vision to empower individuals worldwide, TaskChain combines Web3 technology with GameFi features with the 
ultimate goal of creating a virtual space where everyone can easily find diverse opportunities for extra income as they 
collaborate with others. 
What is TaskChain's Mission 
At its core, TaskChain champions the financial inclusion of the masses through fun and user-friendly Web3 features. The 
platform has the potential to level the playing field, especially for low-income regions, thanks to the Quests, digital 
jobs, or one-time gigs that users can take on to earn cryptocurrency rewards on the platform. 
Each "Quest" fulfillment is supported by video game mechanics with plans to introduce VR/AR features into the platform 
for a more immersive experience for users in the future. 
Simply put, each "Quest" on TaskChain's "Quest2Earn" feature breaks down everyday tasks into a game-like experience 
where users who fulfill these tasks get to earn XP points as they level up and collect rewards. 
The rewards are paid in TaskChain's native token called USDTASKC. 
In contrast to other similar platforms, TaskChain stands out as a true pioneer in the Web3 space. 
Unlike traditional microtask platforms, TaskChain's Quest2Earn feature brings the thrill of gaming to real-life tasks, 
making the earning process enjoyable. By providing a wide range of Quests and Quest2Earn functions tailored to 
individual preferences, TaskChain ensures that everyone, regardless of their background or location, can participate 
and earn rewards. 
This inclusive approach empowers users from all walks of life to access valuable income opportunities and take charge 
of their financial futures. 
How TaskChain works 
As mentioned earlier, Quest2Earn is at the heart of TaskChain's platform. Inspired by popular video game quests, 
Quest2Earn offers a dynamic and engaging earning experience, allowing users to boost their income, regardless of their 
location or skills. 
Quest2Earn presents a wide array of exciting quests, each tailored to individual interests and categorized into various 
themes such as shopping, traveling, learning, trading, events, etc. By completing these and many other tasks within 
these quests, users not only earn cryptocurrency rewards but also gain experience (XP) points to level up and unlock 
milestone rewards, making the earning process enjoyable and rewarding. 
Tom Klein, CEO of TaskChain, said; 
"TaskChain's Quest2Earn is a game-changer, transforming mundane tasks into exciting opportunities to earn income while 
having fun. We believe in providing diverse earning opportunities for our users and creating a vibrant community where 
collaboration and support thrive." 
 
TaskChain Presale 
TaskChain is set for kick-off with a listing price of USD0.011 per TASKC token. With a current beta-stage price set at 
USD0.004 per token, the 175% price difference marks the first phase of the presale. Early investors can participate in 
funding the project in an earlier price tranche. 
TaskChain has confirmed it has successfully passed a full security audit and KYC, providing extra security for 
investors. 
There is also a massive giveaway of USD120,000 in rewards for presale participants to spice up involvement in the 
presale. 
USDTASKC Token 
USDTASKC ERC20 token, the lifeblood of TaskChain, is built on the most popular Ethereum Blockchain, which will provide 
transparency, security, and fast payouts with valuable rewards. 
With a total supply of 4 billion USDTASKC tokens, scarcity, and value are baked into USDTASKC's design, the presale will 
give investors a chance to grab a share of 2.8 billion tokens spread across all the 11 exclusive stages. 
About TaskChain 
TaskChain is set to build the world's first unique Web3 earning platform. By combining a fun experience with crypto 
earnings and financial inclusion, TaskChain's Quest2Earn feature will revolutionize the way individuals earn income and 
interact with blockchain technology. To get involved with TaskChain, visit the official website at taskchain.co and 
join the growing community. 
Website | Whitepaper | Socials 
 
Contact 
Tom Klein 
TaskChain 
contact@taskchain.co 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1698579 08-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1698579&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2023 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
