EQS-News: Bybit / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Bybit Unveils Elite Wealth Management to Elevate User's Crypto Portfolios



08.08.2023 / 12:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Bybit Unveils Elite Wealth Management to Elevate User's Crypto Portfolios DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 8 August 2023 - Bybit, one of CoinGecko's top five most trusted crypto exchanges, is delighted to announce the launch of its Wealth Management product. Designed to cater to the needs of discerning investors, Bybit's Wealth Management offers personalized solutions and attractive returns with minimized risk. Bybit's Wealth Management aims to deliver consistent returns through cutting-edge strategies and robust risk management, regardless of market conditions. It features tailored products, which address individual goals and risk tolerances, allowing investors to chart their unique paths to success. Recognizing the importance of safeguarding capital, Bybit's Wealth Management employs a low-risk approach, providing users with a secure environment for long-term growth. Launching in two phases, the Fund Pool is the first step, offering access to diversified assets managed by industry experts. Following this, Bybit will introduce Structured Products, expanding investment horizons for its users. Bybit's Wealth Management provides various asset growth methods, empowering investors to navigate the dynamic crypto market confidently. Wealth Management is an inclusive platform accessible to all users and also provides unparalleled benefits to high-net-worth individuals through its VIP system. "We are thrilled to introduce Bybit's Wealth Management, a product that embodies sophistication and prudence in the crypto investment space," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "With tailored options, stable returns, and low-risk strategies, our Wealth Management product offers seamless access to the exponential opportunities in the crypto market." Bybit's Wealth Management also opens doors for potential collaborations with institutions, inviting industry players to explore strategic partnerships and collectively contribute to developing the crypto investment landscape. Bybit / TheCryptoArk About Bybit Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team. For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media https://discord.com/invite/bybit https://www.facebook.com/Bybit/ https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/?rdt=51313 https://t.me/BybitEnglish https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com



08.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

