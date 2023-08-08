Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 50,126 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 31, 2023, up to and including August 4, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue July 31, 2023 12,766 124.765754 XLON August 1, 2023 5,595 125.922700 XLON August 2, 2023 6,858 125.774340 XLON August 3, 2023 17,655 124.950000 XLON August 4, 2023 7,252 125.104062 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 27,931,040.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,240,142. The figure of 204,240,142 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808128520/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications

+1 224 285 2410



Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations

+1 757 603 0111