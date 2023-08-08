Anadey: Championing Sustainability and Natural Living - Announcing Expansion to the US, Anadey Range and Investment in a Sustainable Future

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Anadey, a popular destination for sustainable and natural products in Australia, is taking a bold step forward in its commitment to sustainability and natural living. Today, Anadey announces its expansion into the US market, a strategic move to bring its curated selection of authentic and top-quality sustainable products from Australian brands to a broader audience. It also announces the launch of Anadey's own range of products in the natural and organic category.

Anadey's expansion into the US marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. This strategic move will bring Anadey's curated selection of authentic and top-quality sustainable products from Australian brands to a new and broader audience. The US market, known for its high average expenditures on sustainable products, presents a crucial opportunity for Anadey to further its mission of making sustainable living more accessible. By bringing Australian brands to the US, Anadey aims to enrich the market with unique, high-quality products, thereby promoting a global culture of sustainability and natural living.

"Anadey is more than a retailer; it is a driving force in the sustainability movement. The company is committed to not only retailing sustainable products but also contributing to the cause by investing in products that are sustainably produced," said Mina Tadros, CEO of Anadey. This commitment is further demonstrated by Anadey's strategic move into product development. The Anadey range is being developed with the objective to increase consumer choices and options within the sustainable category and make it easier for consumers to transition to this lifestyle.

"Anadey is about more than selling products; it's about fostering a sustainable future," said Mina Tadros, CEO of Anadey. "We're investing heavily in initiatives around traceability, recycling, all-natural products, zero waste, and offsetting carbon footprint. Our goal is to strengthen the industry's sustainable future."

Anadey is also a staunch supporter of local Australian businesses creating sustainable products. The company has onboarded more than 30+ local brands and is continuously expanding its product category to 2000+ products in various categories from clean household goods to natural personal care.

In its mission to make sustainable living more accessible, Anadey offers some of the best competitive pricing across the board. But the company's commitment goes beyond simple pricing strategy. Anadey is dedicated to creating educational content, including eBooks and other resources, to help consumers understand the impact of their choices and the benefits of a sustainable lifestyle.

"We want to empower consumers to make informed choices," said Nancy Tadros, COO of Anadey. "Our educational content is designed to highlight the positives of transitioning to a more sustainable lifestyle, showing how it's not only good for the planet but also beneficial for individual health and wellbeing."

For more information about Anadey and its commitment to sustainability, visit anadey.com.au

About Anadey

Anadey is a leading retailer of sustainable and natural products in Australia. Founded by Mina Tadros in 2021, the company is committed to making sustainable living more accessible through its curated selection of products and educational content. Anadey supports local Australian businesses and is investing heavily in the industry's sustainability future.

Media Contact

Organization: Anadey

Contact Person: Casey Solomon

Website: https://anadey.com.au/

Email: pr@anadey.com

City: Melbourne

Country: Australia

SOURCE: Anadey

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772866/Anadey-Championing-Sustainability-and-Natural-Living--Announcing-Expansion-to-the-US-Anadey-Range-and-Investment-in-a-Sustainable-Future