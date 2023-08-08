WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $164.24 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $195.98 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231.32 million or $1.82 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $4.19 billion from $3.83 billion last year.
Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $164.24 Mln. vs. $195.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.29 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.82 -Revenue (Q3): $4.19 Bln vs. $3.83 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.25 to $7.45
