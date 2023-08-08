Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.08.2023 | 13:02
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bonfire Infrastructure Group: Mike Edl Named VP of Operations for Bonfire Fiber

Edl will be responsible for operating and managing the company's Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Denver-based Bonfire Fiber is proud to announce the appointment of Mike Edl as VP of Operations.

Bonfire Fiber Logo

Bonfire Fiber Logo
Bonfire Fiber Logo

"We are very excited to have Mike join the Bonfire team," said Brian Hollister, CEO and Founder of Bonfire. "His proven experience and expertise will be critical as we continue on our journey to close the digital divide."

As VP of Operations, Edl will be responsible for operating and managing the Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks. He will also oversee the delivery of superior customer service, including working with end users and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) on the open-access network marketplace.

"I'm very excited to join this forward-thinking and passionate team of technology and broadband leaders. I look forward to helping Bonfire continue to grow," said Edl.

Edl has over 25 years of senior leadership experience in the telecom operations industry overseeing service delivery, customer care, field operations, network engineering, and planning functions. He values being a strong leader to build effective teams and create a positive environment where employees can find success. His areas of focus include integrating operational strategies, building partnerships, and developing new revenue streams.

About Bonfire Fiber

Bonfire Fiber is reimagining the connectivity conduit - empowering homes, businesses, communities, municipalities and ISPs with high-speed fiber solutions. Learn more at bonfirefiber.com.

Contact Information:

Nick Dinsmoor
nick.dinsmoor@bonfireig.com
808-783-8079

SOURCE: Bonfire

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771823/Mike-Edl-Named-VP-of-Operations-for-Bonfire-Fiber

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.