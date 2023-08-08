

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (adds Outlook)



Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $164.24 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $195.98 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231.32 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $4.19 billion from $3.83 billion last year.



Outlook



For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of $7.25 to $7.45, and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion.



The Street expects earnings of $7.35 per share for the year.



