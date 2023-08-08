Zenoo making employee enrolment easy

Cambridge UK based tech company Zenoo has added seamless employment enrolment functionality to its digital onboarding platform

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoo - whose customers include TransUnion, Experian, Refinitiv and NASA - is delighted to announce a significant enhancement to its platform by introducing a robust enrolment feature that streamlines the process of onboarding new employees.

Zenoo recognised the challenges faced by HR professionals in handling this complex but critical part of their job and can now ensure a hassle-free and comprehensive experience for both employers and employees.

Key features of the Zenoo Employee Enrolment feature include:

Time-Efficient Processing

The platform significantly reduces the time spent on paperwork and manual data entry. Employers can set up open enrolment periods, automated reminders, and easily track employee responses.

Enhanced Employee Engagement

Employees can make informed decisions about their benefits options, thanks to the platform's clear and concise information about each plan. The user-friendly interface empowers employees to understand and choose the best benefits for themselves and their families.

Compliance and Security

The platform adheres to the highest security standards, ensuring all employee data is safeguarded and protected.

"We are thrilled to launch the employee enrolment feature on the Zenoo platform," said Zenoo founder Stuart Watkins. "This addition aligns with our commitment to simplifying HR processes and enhancing employee experiences. Our goal is to provide HR professionals with the tools they need to efficiently manage benefits enrolment and empower employees to make informed decisions about their benefits."

The Zenoo Employee Enrolment platform is now available to all existing Zenoo customers, and new customers can take advantage of this feature by subscribing to Zenoo's comprehensive HR solutions.

For more information about Zenoo and its services, visit www.zenoo.com.

About Zenoo

Zenoo specialises in the remote onboarding of customers for international companies to help them improve their conversion rates, breaking down barriers and making it easier for their customers to open accounts online.

The company also has a committed not-for-profit arm where it uses its skills and capabilities to help those in need, through initiatives such as Freedom Boxes, Huddle Puddle, and Freedom ID. By joining forces with our partners our aim is to create a safe and secure world for everyone.

Visit partner.zenoo.com for further information.

