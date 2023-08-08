Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Appoints Thomas E. Hogan as Executive Chairman of the Board

Seasoned Technology Leader to Partner with CEO Yossi Carmil to Further Company Growth and Strategic Priorities

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 08, 2023DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced today that proven industry veteran, Thomas E. Hogan has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board.

Based in Austin, Texas, Hogan brings a remarkable 40+ year track record of exceptional shareholder returns, client impact, and employee growth. He has significant expertise in strategic M&A, sales and marketing, international operations, and talent acquisition and development. During his career Tom has led numerous acquisitions totally nearly $8B including marquis targets such as Mercury Interactive and Opsware. His career includes over a decade as both a private and publicly held software CEO as well as senior executive posts ranging from late stage private to mega-cap public companies.

"Tom's experience will be invaluable as we scale Cellebrite, extend our market leading digital intelligence solutions, and ultimately enable justice across the globe. I am excited to partner closely with Tom as we navigate our next chapter of growth and global impact," said Yossi Carmil, CEO, Cellebrite.

"I look forward to my new partnership with Yossi, Haim Shani and the entire Cellebrite board, and the talented men and women across Cellebrite, as we build upon the impressive momentum of the company. I am especially enthused about the mission-driven purpose of this organization and our opportunity to better equip law enforcement and judicial systems worldwide," said Thomas E. Hogan, Executive Chairman of the Board.

Hogan previously served as chairman and CEO of Kony, Inc, President and CEO of Vignette (VIGN), executive vice president of sales and marketing for Hewlett Packard, executive vice president of software for HP, executive vice president of CSC, chief sales officer at Siebel Systems, and most recently as a Operating Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners. He has held numerous public and private board positions including directorships at Citrix, Gainsight, Pluralsight, Drift, Vignette, Kony, Vastera, and Inforte. Tom holds a Masters in Management from Northwestern University and a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Illinois.

Cellebrite's current non-executive chairman, Haim Shani, will remain an active member of the board. Haim will leverage his extensive experience as the former CEO of NICE, the former Director General of the Israel Ministry of Finance, and his current role as founder and general manager of Israel Growth Partners, to further strengthen contributions from the Cellebrite board.

"On behalf of the entire Cellebrite board, I am pleased to welcome Tom to the Cellebrite team. Getting to know Tom as the head of the search committee and working with Yossi the past four years, I believe their combined strengths deliver the best leadership team in the industry. While I am passing the torch of chairman duties to Tom, I will continue to contribute as an active member of the Cellebrite board and look forward to working closely with Tom and the Cellebrite management team as we continue our journey," said Haim Shani, former Cellebrite chairman.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes.

Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "may," "plan," "outlook," "future" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include estimated financial information. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the business of Cellebrite are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite's ability to develop technologically advanced solutions and successfully integrate with the software solutions used by customers; acceptance of solutions by customers; errors, failures, defects or bugs in solutions; a failure to maintain sales and marketing personnel productivity or hire, integrate and retain additional sales and marketing personnel; the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of competition on pricing and on Cellebrite's market share; sub-optimal results from products due to misuse by customers; Cellebrite's failure to maintain and enhance its reputation and brand; inaccuracy of the estimates of Cellebrite's market opportunity and forecasts of market growth; changes to packaging and licensing models that adversely affect the ability to attract or retain customers; failure to manage future growth effectively; failure to introduce new solutions and add-ons; issues in the use of artificial intelligence resulting in reputational harm or liability; the need for additional capital to support the growth of Cellebrite's business; a failure to maintain the security of operations and the integrity of software solutions; the impact of government budgeting cycles and appropriations, early termination, audits, investigations, sanctions and penalties; a decline in government budgets, changes in spending or budgetary priorities, or delays in contract awards; a failure to adequately obtain, maintain, protect and enforce Cellebrite's intellectual property or infringement of the intellectual property rights of others; perceptions or court or regulatory decisions that Cellebrite's solutions violate privacy rights; the use of solutions by customers in a way that is, or that is perceived to be, incompatible with human rights; failure to comply with laws regarding privacy, data protection and security, technology protection, sanctions, export controls and other matters; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022 and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

