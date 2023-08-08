

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit narrowed to the lowest in nearly two years in June, the customs office reported Tuesday.



The trade deficit totaled EUR 6.7 billion in June, which was the lowest since August 2021. The shortfall dropped from EUR 7.94 billion in May. In the same period last year, the deficit was EUR 14.5 billion.



Economists had forecast the trade deficit to widen to EUR 8 billion in June.



Data showed that exports decreased 1.3 percent from May and imports posted a bigger fall of 3.2 percent. On a yearly basis, exports advanced 6.3 percent, while imports dropped 3.8 percent in June.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken