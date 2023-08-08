Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 31 July to 04 August 2023
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/1/2023
FR0010313833
7,000
96.4751
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/2/2023
FR0010313833
7,000
95.9304
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/3/2023
FR0010313833
7,000
96.3852
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/4/2023
FR0010313833
7,000
96.3961
XPAR
TOTAL
28,000
96.2967
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
