In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 31 July to 04 August 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market

identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/1/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 96.4751 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/2/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 95.9304 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/3/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 96.3852 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/4/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 96.3961 XPAR TOTAL 28,000 96.2967

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

