Department of Municipality and Transport DMT - Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport Accelerates Smart Transport Project, Paving the Way for a Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Future

The Project Provides Residents on Yas and Saadiyat Islands with 8 Robotaxis and 4 Minibuses, Serving Over 5,000 Registered Users and Fulfilling 17,000 Orders

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the vision of the wise leadership to make Abu Dhabi's cities smarter and more sustainable, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced significant progress in its smart transport project on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, empowering users with advanced mobility solutions and setting the stage for developing an environment-friendly and sustainable transport sector in the emirate.

The smart transport project on Yas and Saadiyat Islands currently includes a fleet of 8 TXAI autonomous vehicles, the first fully automated self-driving taxis in the UAE. Initially launched with 5 TXAIs in November 2021, and enhanced with 3 more vehicles in November 2022, these 8 Robotaxis have revolutionized local transportation and gained increasing popularity. With over 5,000 registered users, the autonomous vehicles have successfully fulfilled 17,000 passenger journeys, providing safe and convenient transportation options to residents and visitors alike. In addition to the Robotaxis, the sustainable project incorporates four mini Robobuses that were introduced to the local transport services in November 2022. These minibuses offer efficient and eco-friendly transportation solutions, further enhancing the mobility options available on the islands.

Speaking on the accelerated programme, H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: "The smart transport project is a crucial component of Abu Dhabi's smart transport strategy, which aims to adopt smart and sustainable transport solutions driven by knowledge and innovation. This initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi's future vision of developing smart cities and achieving sustainable growth in the emirate. By collaborating with strategic partners from the government and private sectors, the DMT and ITC are working towards establishing a smart, integrated, and sustainable transport system that fulfills the futuristic vision set by our wise leadership."

H.E. Al Shorafa added, "The project sets the scene for a new stage of developing an environment-friendly and sustainable transport sector in the emirate, which encourages more investment in the economy and tourism, especially as the transport sector is one of the most important drivers of growth that supports businesses and adds to the competitive advantage for economic activities in many other sectors."

In line with these advancements, the UAE Cabinet recently approved a national policy for electric vehicles, which encompasses the establishment of a nationwide network of electric vehicle chargers, regulations for the electric vehicle market, and incentives to stimulate related industries. This policy aims to reduce emissions, energy consumption, and maintain the quality of UAE roads. Additionally, WeRide, a Chinese autonomous vehicle company, has been granted the first national-level autonomous driving license, allowing them to conduct various road tests and autonomous driving operations across the UAE.

The Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) efforts are accompanied by the development of Abu Dhabi's "Digital Twin" system, an integrated platform facilitating advanced digital simulations and providing technical infrastructure services supported by the cloud computing system T100. This system streamlines data storage and processing through integrated operating systems.

The autonomous vehicles will be undergoing another series of rigorous testing by the ITC in the course of the upcoming months, during which the performance of the vehicles will be assessed under high passenger loading condition in the summer weather. In parallel, the ITC are looking into upscaling autonomous vehicle operations and the concomitant legislations and regulations that need to be put in place in order to ensure their safe and successful operations in the emirate.

According to a spokesperson for the company, "WeRide has been actively expanding its autonomous driving products and services internationally. Middle East is one of our key target markets. This March, we officially established our Middle East office in the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone. Obtaining this very first national-level license will for sure speed up and scale up our local development".

Abu Dhabi's smart digitalization strategy aligns with the UAE's Sustainable Development Goals, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions in accordance with the Paris Agreement and the UAE's vision for Net Zero 2050, the strategic initiative to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, making the United Arab Emirates the first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) nation to do so, leveraging both public and private sector coordinated efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5° C compared to pre-industrial levels.

As a regional leader in the energy and sustainability sectors, the UAE has grown, enhanced and diversified its economy, researching and delivering practical solutions to a global problem that affects us all. As the UAE prepares to host COP28 later this year, it is appropriate that the DMT and ITC are determined to incorporate innovative and workable solutions across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to cement its role as a major contributor to sustainable transportation and a leading proponent of environmental preservation and climate change mitigation, by providing the means to continue developing sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation systems that benefit the people and the planet.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171486/Robotaxis.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171487/Robobuses.jpg

