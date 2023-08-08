Almaty, Kazakhstan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2023) - Investlink, Almaty based investment fintech company, is on the verge of transforming trading experience for local investors with a brand new User-friendly and Secure Trading Platform. Investlink's groundbreaking platform combines security, accessibility, and a user-friendly interface, all founded on the stability of a reputable American brokerage firm.

The platform is designed to boost the financial confidence of Kazakh investors from all backgrounds. Visionary founder and seasoned asset manager Daniyar Nursultan established Investlink in 2021. The company's goal is to democratize the investing world and equip Kazakhstan's investors with the tools and insights necessary to navigate the US stock market successfully. In addition to providing access to US stocks and ETFs, the Investlink platform introduces innovative features such as the CopyTrading function. "We are proud to be at the forefront of the fintech investment sector in Kazakhstan. Our objective is to inspire confidence in financial futures by providing reliable investment opportunities. We ensure that every investor is placing their capital in a secure environment and can trade using a safe platform, thus allowing them to concentrate on successful trading rather than worrying about security issues," said Daniyar Nursultan.

In a climate of growing mistrust towards investment companies, Investlink stands apart. It offers a dependable financial solution that empowers investors to minimize dependence on the country's political and other circumstances. Investlink's collaboration with a leading US brokerage firm provides reassurance about the security of investors' funds. All investments are securely housed with BMO Harris, one of the oldest and largest US banks, reinforcing Investlink's commitment to secure investment infrastructure. Investlink also provides the guidance of financial advisors equipped with robust risk management skills to help users navigate the platform. "We believe that a well-informed investor is a confident investor. Our commitment is to promote financial literacy across our country to increase investors' likelihood of success," stated Nursultan. Investlink invites everyone interested to explore their platform and embark on their journey toward a more secure financial future.

About Investlink:

Founded by Daniyar Nursultan in 2021, Investlink is an innovative fintech firm based in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company's mission is to empower a new generation of Kazakh investors with a secure, user-friendly trading platform that offers accessible and educational investment opportunities.

Disclaimer: Investlink is a registered investment platform in Kazakhstan. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Investlink encourages all investors to make informed decisions and seek professional advice before investing.

For more information, please contact

Investlink

Daniyar Nursultan at office@investlink.io

Almaty, Kazakhstan

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176339