The "Germany Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Germany data center market will witness investments of USD 7.58 billion by 2028 from $6.39 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.9%.
This report analyses the Germany data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
In 2022, some key investors in the Germany data center market were Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, Penta Infra, maincubes, NDC-GARBE Data Centers, CyrusOne, and Green Mountain. Equinix, Colt Data Centre Services, maincubes, Iron Mountain, CyrusOne, Penta Infra, OVHcloud, and Vantage Data Centers are also major colocation operators operating in the Germany data center market.
Germany's government is continuously trying to improve the country's digital economy. The German Federal Government launched its Artificial Intelligence strategy, which has plans to invest around USD 5.07 billion until 2025.
Regarding 5G deployment, telecom operators such as Vodafone, Telefonica Deutschland, and Deutsche Telekom are majorly involved in deploying 5G network services nationwide. According to a recent statement from Deutsche Telekom, in January 2023, 94% of people across the country were already connected to the country's 5G network.
The 5G network connectivity deployment increase drives the demand for edge facilities in the Germany data center market. In February 2023, I Squared Capital launched the edge data center firm nLighten in Germany. The company plans to launch around 10 locations in Germany.
Under EU law, Germany established free trade zones such as Bremerhaven, Cuxhaven, Deggendorf, and Duisburg, attracting data center operators to invest in these trade zones. The country aims for carbon neutrality, and even colocation providers are moving toward carbon neutrality. For instance, Global Switch will reduce carbon emissions by adopting 100% renewable energy in all its facilities by 2030.
